Get the newsLog In or Subscribe to skip
Iowa 7, Minnesota 0: What we learned in the first half
- Gameday Live: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota 2h
- Photos: Iowa football takes on Minnesota at home
- Photos: Iowa vs. Minnesota tailgating
- Iowa Takeaways: A dilemma for Connor McCaffery 19h
- Tyler Linderbaum excited for U.S. Army… 1d
- Iowa defense looking to make big plays vs. Gophers 1d
- Jordan Bohannon wishes Christian Williams the best 20h
- Hawkeye backup point guard Williams to transfer 2d
- 2018, 2019 rosters full of Hawkeye promise 1d
Local Weather
Iowa City, IA
TodaySaturday
39°/27°
SunSunday
53°/37°
MonMonday
50°/29°
TueTuesday
43°/30°
Headlines
Updated 11:41 p.m. CDT
- Grid
- List
- Iowa Men's Basketball
Does Connor McCaffery feel he’s needed on Iowa basketball team?Does Connor McCaffery feel he’s needed on Iowa basketball team?The freshman point guard shares his thoughts on maybe not redshirting and playing for his father instead of playing baseball in spring.
- Iowa Men's Basketball
- 20 hours, 24 minutes ago
- Sports
Where to tailgate for Iowa football games in Iowa CityWhere to tailgate for Iowa football games in Iowa City11 different spots for football tailgating in Iowa City
- Sports
- 1 day, 5 hours ago
- Iowa Men's Basketball
Fran McCaffery on his son’s contributions to his teamFran McCaffery on his son’s contributions to his teamIowa basketball coach says Connor McCaffery can play alongside Jordan Bohannon
- Iowa Men's Basketball
- 20 hours, 26 minutes ago
- University of Iowa
UI student charged in high-tech cheating schemeUI student charged in high-tech cheating schemeAn FBI affidavit says Trevor Graves repeatedly hacked into the university's grading system to give himself and others higher grades.
- University of Iowa
- 1 day, 2 hours ago
- Iowa Football
Parker Hesse sees progress in Iowa’s rush defenseParker Hesse sees progress in Iowa’s rush defenseThe junior defensive end also has high praise for teammate Matt Nelson.
- Iowa Football
- 1 day, 6 hours ago
- Chad Leistikow
Leistikow's B1G picks: Iowa, Penn State will show strengthLeistikow's B1G picks: Iowa, Penn State will show strengthIowa's offensive line is ready to step up. And breaking down the Game of the Year in the Big Ten: Penn State at Ohio State.
- Chad Leistikow
- 1 day, 10 hours ago
- Life
Bullied Iowa boy, NFL running back bond over Irish dancingBullied Iowa boy, NFL running back bond over Irish dancingAlex Collins of the Baltimore Ravens offered words of encouragement on Twitter for one Des Moines boy who is being bullied for taking Irish dance lessons.
- Life
- 1 day, 13 hours ago
- Hawkcentral
Download Hawk Central Android, iPhone app todayDownload Hawk Central Android, iPhone app todayCheck in with the new Hawk Central app now available on Android and iPhone
- Hawkcentral
- 1 year, 2 months ago
- Sports
Ellingson promises to hunt for more shots as juniorEllingson promises to hunt for more shots as juniorA 47 percent 3-point shooter a year ago, Ellingson knows 'I have to be more aggressive.'
- Sports
- 2 days, 4 hours ago
- Iowa Recruiting
Iowa recruit's heart, head battle after Bama offerIowa recruit's heart, head battle after Bama offer"I'm still committed to Iowa, so my heart right now is still at Iowa, as of right now. But my mind is just going everywhere else right now."
- Iowa Recruiting
- 2 days, 5 hours ago
- Iowa Football
The importance of positivity for Hawkeye playersThe importance of positivity for Hawkeye playersIowa quarterback Nate Stanley discusses staying upbeat amid three losses in the last four games.
- Iowa Football
- 2 days, 10 hours ago
- Hawk Central
PODCAST: 'Hawk Central' shares football gripesPODCAST: 'Hawk Central' shares football gripesIn our latest 'Hawk Central' radio show, we (gulp) talk about another loss and figure out what's wrong with the Hawkeyes.
- Hawk Central
- 2 days, 22 hours ago
- Iowa Football
Walk-on Kevin Ward was ready when called on by IowaWalk-on Kevin Ward was ready when called on by IowaHe followed his older brother to Iowa, did whatever was asked, and got his one moment in the spotlight.
- Iowa Football
- 3 days, 4 hours ago
- Iowa Football
Kevin Ward on how he prepared for his first start at linebackerKevin Ward on how he prepared for his first start at linebackerThe Hawkeye senior leaned on Ben Niemann to get ready for Northwestern game
- Iowa Football
- 3 days, 4 hours ago
- Iowa Football
Time for Iowa’s defense to scoreTime for Iowa’s defense to scoreThe Hawkeyes have only one defensive TD this season. Amani Hooker says that’s an emphasis against Minnesota.
- Iowa Football
- 3 days, 5 hours ago
- Iowa Women's Basketball
Iowa's Davis blasts through ACL rehab ahead of scheduleIowa's Davis blasts through ACL rehab ahead of scheduleIowa women's basketball coaches were hoping to have Tania Davis back by Christmas, or the start of Big Ten play at the earliest. Well, she's back now.
- Iowa Women's Basketball
- 3 days, 5 hours ago
- Iowa Football
Get to know the Minnesota Gophers, Iowa's opponentGet to know the Minnesota Gophers, Iowa's opponentP.J. Fleck is in his first year "rowing the boat" at Minnesota; how has he been received? Five questions with a Minnesota beat writer
- Iowa Football
- 3 days, 6 hours ago
- Iowa Football
CHAT REPLAY: Iowa vs. MinnesotaCHAT REPLAY: Iowa vs. MinnesotaOur experts answered questions ahead of Saturday's game against Minnesota
- Iowa Football
- 3 days, 7 hours ago
- Iowa Football
Minnesota coach on Hawkeye Wave: 'That's how you make a difference'Minnesota coach on Hawkeye Wave: 'That's how you make a difference'The first-year Minnesota coach is looking forward to participating in Iowa football's new tradition Saturday.
- Iowa Football
- 3 days, 8 hours ago
- Chad Leistikow
Leistikow: Understanding Iowa's rash of injuriesLeistikow: Understanding Iowa's rash of injuriesPerhaps the two biggest losses that few of us are talking about: Injuries to tackles Boone Myers and Ike Boettger.
- Chad Leistikow
- 4 days, 1 hour ago
- Sports
Jewell heals up to restore Iowa's senior linebacker trioJewell heals up to restore Iowa's senior linebacker trioHawkeyes are going to ride their star linebackers for rest of the season; but what comes next?
- Sports
- 4 days, 2 hours ago
- Iowa Football
Iowa takeaways: No panic; Butler update; new jerseysIowa takeaways: No panic; Butler update; new jerseysFive things worth reading out of Iowa's Tuesday interviews in advance of the Iowa-Minnesota football game.
- Iowa Football
- 4 days, 3 hours ago
- Iowa Football
Kirk Ferentz: Hawkeyes aren't far awayKirk Ferentz: Hawkeyes aren't far awayIowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the goal is to “win out” with five games to go.
- Iowa Football
- 4 days, 5 hours ago
- Iowa Football
Ben Niemann on what’s left to play forBen Niemann on what’s left to play forIowa linebacker Ben Niemann admits the team’s overall goal is out of reach but notes there are three big trophy games upcoming.
- Iowa Football
- 4 days, 5 hours ago
- Iowa Football
James Daniels: Iowa’s OL has been self-criticalJames Daniels: Iowa’s OL has been self-criticalIowa center James Daniels knows the run game must get better.
- Iowa Football
- 4 days, 5 hours ago
- Sports
Iowa's Bower on trophy: 'I'd rather have a real pig'Iowa's Bower on trophy: 'I'd rather have a real pig'The Hawkeyes linebacker is from a farm family, so of course he's not impressed with the replica Floyd of Rosedale pig that is at stake Saturday against Minnesota.
- Sports
- 4 days, 5 hours ago
- Iowa Football
Bo Bower: Iowa defense needs to force more turnoversBo Bower: Iowa defense needs to force more turnoversIowa linebacker Bo Bower discusses extra help the Hawkeyes' defense can provide.
- Iowa Football
- 4 days, 6 hours ago
Video
Police say it's the second time in two weeks that the 10-year-old went on joyride in the family car. The Cleveland boy was chased down by officers from multiple police departments and Ohio State Patrol before being stopped and arrested. USA TODAY
The first-ever official Prince exhibit to be shown outside Paisley Park in Minneapolis is now on display at London's 02 arena. The "My Name is Prince" collection includes hundreds of never-before-seen pieces from the icon's private estate. USA TODAY
It's been five years since Superstorm Sandy inflicted billions of dollars in damage in New York and New Jersey, but many wonder if the region is any more prepared for extreme weather now than it was before Sandy. (Oct. 27) AP
Tiger Woods has pleaded guilty to reckless driving in an effort to resolve a driving under the influence case. Woods has also agreed to enter a diversion program. USA TODAY
President Donald Trump entertained children dressed in costumes in the Oval Office Friday by handing out candy ahead of Halloween. (Oct. 27) AP
This could change a lot more than bacon. Wochit-All
New presidents almost always renovate. Time
MSU student Derek Metcalf attempted to eat 100 McChicken sandwiches after seeing the challenge posted on Snapchat. He made it to 24 sandwiches before throwing in the towel RJ Wolcott / Lansing State Journal
When Quintin saw his bride walking down the aisle, he was immediately overwhelmed with emotion. Humankind
7 cheap, last minute halloween costumes that will get you attention at the halloween party. Time
Winter-like weather is making a big return in Minnesota. A-half foot of snow is expected in northern Minnesota by later Friday, with additional accumulations in some areas. (Oct. 27) AP
Students in Hattiesburg High's robotics and engineering class make robotic arm for toddler Ellen Ciurczak/Hattiesburg American
Don't want Amazon boxes sitting on the porch? The company hopes you'll let a stranger inside to drop them off. Amazon said it'll launch a service called Amazon Key next month. (Oct. 26) AP
The homecoming game at Burroughs High School in California got off to an emotional start as each player descended upon the field carrying an American flag. USA TODAY
According to delish.com there are some exotic snacks that you can’t find in the US and we are getting major FOMO. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more. Buzz60
Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin became America's #TacoHero by stealing a base in Game 2 of the World Series and scoring everyone free tacos at Taco Bell. USA TODAY
The U.S. Navy has rescued two Americans and their dogs. Authorities say they were stranded on the Pacific Ocean for five months! USA TODAY
While suspecting sexual abuse of a child is difficult, there are a few characteristics and behaviors that may help identify abuse. Wochit
Sometimes the basics are all you need to make a great dish! Here are 5 steps to grilling a juicy steak from start to finish. Liz Dennerlein
A 450-pound seal had to be removed from a northern Alaska airport's runway on Monday prompting warnings of 'low sealings.' (Oct. 26) AP
When her dog-friend died next to the interstate, this pup wouldn't leave his side. Animalkind
A rescue dog named Cheech smiled for the camera and now he is on the way to his forever home. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares this uplifting story. Buzz60
According to 24/7 Wall St., these are the states you might want to reconsider living in. USA TODAY
With all five living former presidents gathered at a hurricane relief event, President George W. Bush couldn't help but make a quip. Like any dad proudly delivering one-liners, he kept glancing over to make sure his joke landed with President Obama. USA TODAY
Featured Content
Megan Gustafson discusses team’s chip on shoulder to return to NCAA Tournament
Galleries
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
From USA Today
- NFL
- MLB
- NBA
- NHL
- NCAAF
- MMA
- GOLF
Editor's Picks
Local Weather
Iowa City, IA
TodaySaturday
39°/27°
SunSunday
53°/37°
MonMonday
50°/29°
TueTuesday
43°/30°