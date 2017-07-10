Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Who the Hawkeyes play, and when. Tyler Davis/The Register

Buy Photo Iowa senior tailback Akrum Wadley, talking with coaches during a practice this spring, is on the "watch list" for the Maxwell Award given to college football's top player. (Photo: Michael Zamora/The Register)Buy Photo

Iowa senior tailback Akrum Wadley has been named to the 2017 Maxwell Award watch list.

The Maxwell Award is presented to college football’s player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club.

Wadley (5-foot-11, 195-pounds), a New Jersey native, led Iowa in 2016 with 1,396 yards of total offense and with 13 touchdowns (10 rushing, three receiving). He was named third-team All-Big Ten Conference by Big Ten coaches, Athlon Sports, and Phil Steele. Heading into his senior year, Wadley’s average per carry (6.2) ranks first among Iowa running backs with more 1,000 career rushing yards.

Maxwell Award semifinalists will be announced Oct. 30.