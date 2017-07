Buy Photo Iowa center James Daniels (78) enters his junior season as a player to watch for the Rimington Trophy. (Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)Buy Photo

Iowa junior center James Daniels has been named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy "watch list."

The trophy is awarded to the nation’s premier center in college football.

Daniels (6-foot-4, 295 pounds), an Ohio native, started at center in all 11 games he played during the 2016 season. Daniels was named second-team All-Big Ten Conference by Athlon Sports and a third team All-Big Ten member by Big Ten Coaches and media.

The Rimington Trophy winner will be announced Jan. 13.