Buy Photo The Iowa football team enters the 2017 with modest expectations, picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten West by a panel of reporters. (Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)Buy Photo

Iowa will be a middle-of-the-pack football team this fall, according to the predictions of a panel of Big Ten Conference media members.

The Hawkeyes were picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten West by the 38 reporters polled by Cleveland.com, including a pair of Register staffers. Wisconsin is the overwhelming favorite to repeat as champions in the West, with Ohio State the choice in the East.

Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell finished second in the voting for defensive player of the year, two points behind Ohio State defensive end Tyquan Lewis. Jewell, a senior from Decorah, was second in the conference in tackles a year ago with 124. He received 12 first-place votes to Lewis' 11 among the 38 reporters.

Iowa scored 164.5 of a maximum 280 points in the West in the inverted 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring format. The Hawkeyes got no first-place votes one year after being picked to win the West. Wisconsin received 31 first-place votes to end up with 259 points. Northwestern had five first-place votes and finished second. Nebraska received the other two first-place votes and was picked third. Minnesota, Purdue and Illinois trailed the field.

Ohio State outpaced Penn State in the East and was also the choice to win the Big Ten championship game in December.

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was the runaway choice as Big Ten offensive player of the year. No Hawkeye received a vote in that category.

This is the seventh year of the Cleveland.com preseason poll, which has never resulted in a correct championship prediction. The Big Ten no longer organizes a preseason poll of top team finishers. The league’s media days will be Monday and Tuesday in Chicago, with coach Kirk Ferentz and three Hawkeye seniors speaking Monday.

POLL RESULTS

BIG TEN EAST DIVISION

1. Ohio State 260 (34 first-place votes)

2. Penn State 231.5 (7 first-place votes)

3. Michigan 192 (1 first-place vote)

4. Michigan State 128

5. Indiana 114

6. Maryland 100.5

7. Rutgers 38

(first-place votes equal more than 38 because of some ties for first)

BIG TEN WEST DIVISION

1. Wisconsin 259 (31 first-place votes)

2. Northwestern 219 (5 first-place votes)

3. Nebraska 176.5 (2 first-place votes)

4. Iowa 164.5

5. Minnesota 131

6. Purdue 57

6. Illinois 57

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Ohio State over Wisconsin (22)

Ohio State over Northwestern (5)

Ohio State over Nebraska (2)

Wisconsin over Ohio State (3)

Wisconsin over Penn State (1)

Penn State over Wisconsin (4)

Michigan over Wisconsin (1)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

26 voters said Ohio State will make playoff

4 said Wisconsin will make playoff

3 said Penn State will make playoff

1 said Michigan will make playoff

3 said both Ohio State and Penn State will make playoff

1 said both Ohio State and Wisconsin will make playoff

No voters said the Big Ten will have zero playoff teams

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Saquon Barkley, Penn State RB, 103 points (30 first-place votes)

2. J.T. Barrett, Ohio State QB, 59 points (5 first-place votes)

3. Trace McSorley, Penn State QB, 30 points (2)

4. Justin Jackson, Northwestern RB, 25 points (1)

5. Mike Weber, Ohio State RB, 2 points

5. L.J. Scott, Michigan State RB, 2 points

5. Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin QB, 2 points

5. Rodney Smith, Minnesota RB, 2 points

9. Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin TE, 1 point

9. Simmie Cobbs, Indiana WR, 1 point

9. Jamarco Jones, Ohio State LT, 1 point

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State DE, 61 points (11 first-place votes)

2. Josey Jewell, Iowa LB, 59 points (12)

3. Rashan Gary, Michigan DE, 23 points (3)

4. Tegray Scales, Indiana LB, 19 points (4)

5. Jerome Baker, Ohio State LB, 12 points (2)

6. Sam Hubbard, Ohio State DE, 11 points (2)

7. Jack Cichy, Wisconsin LB, 10 points (1)

8. Maurice Hurst, Michigan DT, 9 points (1)

9. Marcus Allen, Penn State S, 9 points

10. T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin LB, 7 points (1)

11. Nick Bosa, Ohio State, DE 4 points (1)

12. Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern S, 2 points

13. Steven Richardson, Minnesota DT, 1 point

13. Blessuan Austin, Rutgers CB, 1 point