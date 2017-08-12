Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Is point guard play in Isaiah Moss' future at Iowa? He says he'll be ready.

Iowa sophomore Isaiah Moss was getting accustomed to the slicker European basketball in practice last week. It's paid off on the team's overseas trip. Moss is 11-of-15 from the 3-point arc and the Hawkeyes have won all three exhibition games.

Isaiah Moss continued his torrid outside shooting on Iowa's European exhibition tour, sinking 4 of 5 3-pointers and finishing with 18 points as the Hawkeyes routed the Milan All-Stars, 106-64, Saturday in Vedona, Italy.

It was the third consecutive blowout win for Iowa on the trip, which concludes with a game at 12:30 p.m. Monday in Venice, Italy.

Moss, a sophomore shooting guard, is 11 of 15 from the 3-point arc on the trip.

“It’s great to see Isaiah playing the way he’s playing, but I’m not surprised because he has been playing that way all summer," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "He’s looking for his shot and going aggressive to the basket. Whatever the situation calls for; that’s what he’s doing and that’s the maturity you’re seeing in his game.”

Freshman center Luka Garza once again led Iowa in scoring with 25 points. He added 11 rebounds. Sophomore forward Ryan Kriener added 13 points and three blocked shots. Junior point guard Christian Williams had 10 points and seven assists.

“Luka Garza never takes a possession off," McCaffery said of the 6-foot-11 rookie, who is averaging 22 points on the exhibition tour. "He’s always in the right place. He’s fun to watch. He is one of the best players I have ever seen at finishing through contact.”

