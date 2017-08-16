Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYSo, Brian Ferentz: When will an Iowa quarterback be named? | 2:13

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz weighs in on that important topic.

1 of 17
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYJames Butler's personal goal? 'To win the Big Ten championship' | 1:06

Iowa's newest running back James Butler discusses living arrangements, personal goals at Iowa's media day. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen

2 of 17
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYTyler Wiegers discusses QB competition, adjusting to new offensive coordinator | 1:56

Tyler Wiegers discusses QB competition, adjusting to new offensive coordinator. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen

3 of 17
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYDrew Cook says he feels like a tight end now | 1:53

Drew Cook says he feels like a tight end now, about three months after transitioning from quarterback.

4 of 17
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYAlaric Jackson discusses offseason growth, learning from veterans on the O-line | 0:54

Alaric Jackson discusses offseason growth, learning from veterans on the offensive line. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen

5 of 17
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYNathan Stanley on competition with Tyler Wiegers: 'We're great friends' | 1:07

Nathan Stanley discusses balancing friendship and competition with Tyler Wiegers as they battle for the QB job. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen

6 of 17
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYAkrum Wadley: If James Butler makes a good run, 'it's love' | 1:07

Akrum Wadley discusses excitement for practice, competition with James Butler. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen

7 of 17
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYT.J. Hockenson not in awe of Iowa TE starting spot | 0:25

Iowa redshirt freshman tight end TJ Hockenson discussed his spot atop the depth chart at Saturday's Media Day.

8 of 17
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYManny Rugamba: 'Inspiring' to think of becoming next great Iowa CB | 1:27

Manny Rugamba says it's 'inspiring' to think of becoming the next great Iowa cornerback in the footsteps of Desmond King.

9 of 17
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYBrian Ferentz: The honeymoon ended quickly | 2:32

Iowa's offensive coordinator talks about his new role.

10 of 17
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYJake Gervase on Iowa's young secondary: 'We've come together' | 1:10

Jake Gervase discusses leading Iowa's young secondary, any adjustments he's made while becoming that leader.

11 of 17
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYMatt Nelson says A.J. Epenesa absorbs info 'like a sponge' | 1:36

Matt Nelson says A.J. Epenesa absorbs info 'like a sponge' trying to learn as much as he can. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen

12 of 17
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYBrandon Snyder discusses injury rehab, leading from sidelines | 1:30

Brandon Snyder discusses injury rehab, leading from sidelines.

13 of 17
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYAnthony Nelson focused on 'getting better every day' | 1:14

Anthony Nelson said he learned last year that you have to focus on "getting better every day." Matt Bain/Press-Citizen

14 of 17
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYNewest Hawkeye tells what motivates him | 1:20

Tailback James Butler details his roundabout journey to Iowa and his desire to show he can hang in the Big Ten Mark Emmert

15 of 17
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYPhil Parker discusses merits of his starting cornerbacks | 1:16

The Iowa defensive coordinator gives a scouting report of Manny Rugamba and Josh Jackson Mark Emmert

16 of 17
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: 2017 IOWA FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYLeVar Woods likes Hawkeyes' young tight end unit | 0:51

Iowa assistant coach LeVar Woods discusses the development of his position group, including sophomore Noah Fant.

17 of 17
  • So, Brian Ferentz: When will an Iowa quarterback be named?
    So, Brian Ferentz: When will an Iowa quarterback be named?
  • James Butler's personal goal? 'To win the Big Ten championship'
    James Butler's personal goal? 'To win the Big Ten championship'
  • Tyler Wiegers discusses QB competition, adjusting to new offensive coordinator
    Tyler Wiegers discusses QB competition, adjusting to new offensive coordinator
  • Drew Cook says he feels like a tight end now
    Drew Cook says he feels like a tight end now
  • Alaric Jackson discusses offseason growth, learning from veterans on the O-line
    Alaric Jackson discusses offseason growth, learning from veterans on the O-line
  • Nathan Stanley on competition with Tyler Wiegers: 'We're great friends'
    Nathan Stanley on competition with Tyler Wiegers: 'We're great friends'
  • Akrum Wadley: If James Butler makes a good run, 'it's love'
    Akrum Wadley: If James Butler makes a good run, 'it's love'
  • T.J. Hockenson not in awe of Iowa TE starting spot
    T.J. Hockenson not in awe of Iowa TE starting spot
  • Manny Rugamba: 'Inspiring' to think of becoming next great Iowa CB
    Manny Rugamba: 'Inspiring' to think of becoming next great Iowa CB
  • Brian Ferentz: The honeymoon ended quickly
    Brian Ferentz: The honeymoon ended quickly
  • Jake Gervase on Iowa's young secondary: 'We've come together'
    Jake Gervase on Iowa's young secondary: 'We've come together'
  • Matt Nelson says A.J. Epenesa absorbs info 'like a sponge'
    Matt Nelson says A.J. Epenesa absorbs info 'like a sponge'
  • Brandon Snyder discusses injury rehab, leading from sidelines
    Brandon Snyder discusses injury rehab, leading from sidelines
  • Anthony Nelson focused on 'getting better every day'
    Anthony Nelson focused on 'getting better every day'
  • Newest Hawkeye tells what motivates him
    Newest Hawkeye tells what motivates him
  • Phil Parker discusses merits of his starting cornerbacks
    Phil Parker discusses merits of his starting cornerbacks
  • LeVar Woods likes Hawkeyes' young tight end unit
    LeVar Woods likes Hawkeyes' young tight end unit
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Hawkeye seniors Josey Jewell and Sean Welsh were named to Sports Illustrated’s preseason all-America second team list Wednesday.

Jewell (6-foot-2, 236 pounds), a native of Decorah, started all 13 games at middle linebacker in 2016, leading the team with 124 tackles, which was second in the Big Ten. Jewell was a team captain in each of the past two seasons and was named Iowa's Most Valuable Player on defense in 2016. Jewell was named to five preseason award watch lists, including the Lott IMPACT Trophy, Bednarik Award, Butkus Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Wuerffel Trophy.

A closer look: Josey Jewell lives out his grandfather's dream

Welsh (6-3, 295 pounds), an offensive lineman from Ohio, started all 12 games he played in during the 2016 season and was named second team All-America by USA Today and an Outland Trophy "player to watch." 

Earlier: Sean Welsh bravely goes public with his three-year battle with depression

Most recently, former Hawkeyes Desmond King and Brandon Scherff were named to SI’s first team and second team in 2016 and 2014, respectively, and both went on to be selected in the subsequent NFL Draft.