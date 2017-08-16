Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz weighs in on that important topic.
Iowa's newest running back James Butler discusses living arrangements, personal goals at Iowa's media day. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen
Tyler Wiegers discusses QB competition, adjusting to new offensive coordinator. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen
Drew Cook says he feels like a tight end now, about three months after transitioning from quarterback.
Alaric Jackson discusses offseason growth, learning from veterans on the offensive line. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen
Nathan Stanley discusses balancing friendship and competition with Tyler Wiegers as they battle for the QB job. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen
Akrum Wadley discusses excitement for practice, competition with James Butler. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end TJ Hockenson discussed his spot atop the depth chart at Saturday's Media Day.
Manny Rugamba says it's 'inspiring' to think of becoming the next great Iowa cornerback in the footsteps of Desmond King.
Iowa's offensive coordinator talks about his new role.
Jake Gervase discusses leading Iowa's young secondary, any adjustments he's made while becoming that leader.
Matt Nelson says A.J. Epenesa absorbs info 'like a sponge' trying to learn as much as he can. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen
Brandon Snyder discusses injury rehab, leading from sidelines.
Anthony Nelson said he learned last year that you have to focus on "getting better every day." Matt Bain/Press-Citizen
Tailback James Butler details his roundabout journey to Iowa and his desire to show he can hang in the Big Ten Mark Emmert
The Iowa defensive coordinator gives a scouting report of Manny Rugamba and Josh Jackson Mark Emmert
Iowa assistant coach LeVar Woods discusses the development of his position group, including sophomore Noah Fant.
Hawkeye seniors Josey Jewell and Sean Welsh were named to Sports Illustrated’s preseason all-America second team list Wednesday.
Jewell (6-foot-2, 236 pounds), a native of Decorah, started all 13 games at middle linebacker in 2016, leading the team with 124 tackles, which was second in the Big Ten. Jewell was a team captain in each of the past two seasons and was named Iowa's Most Valuable Player on defense in 2016. Jewell was named to five preseason award watch lists, including the Lott IMPACT Trophy, Bednarik Award, Butkus Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Wuerffel Trophy.
A closer look: Josey Jewell lives out his grandfather's dream
Welsh (6-3, 295 pounds), an offensive lineman from Ohio, started all 12 games he played in during the 2016 season and was named second team All-America by USA Today and an Outland Trophy "player to watch."
Earlier: Sean Welsh bravely goes public with his three-year battle with depression
Most recently, former Hawkeyes Desmond King and Brandon Scherff were named to SI’s first team and second team in 2016 and 2014, respectively, and both went on to be selected in the subsequent NFL Draft.
