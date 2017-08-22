Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Iowa's defensive coordinator says he's pleased with his cornerback's response, though the Hawkeyes will be without one of their top defenders against elite quarterback Josh Allen. Mark Emmert

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The Iowa football team suffered another crippling loss in its secondary Tuesday when coach Kirk Ferentz announced that sophomore cornerback Manny Rugamba will be suspended for the Sept. 2 season opener against Wyoming for “a violation of team policy.”

That means the Hawkeyes will be without their top three cornerbacks from a season ago — Desmond King and Greg Mabin graduated — when they take on one of the nation’s best quarterbacks in Cowboys junior Josh Allen.

In addition, Iowa is breaking in a new free safety in junior Jake Gervase after Brandon Snyder suffered a torn ACL during spring practices.

Sophomore Michael Ojemudia will make his first career start against Wyoming, subbing for Rugamba. Opposite him will be junior Joshua Jackson, whose starting debut came in January’s Outback Bowl loss after Rugamba suffered a shoulder injury.

“Manny’s done a great job. He’s owned up to what’s going on. I think he’s going to look forward to this as a learning process,” Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said of Rugamba’s transgression, which occurred during the offseason. “I think he’s taken it as a challenge to himself, as being a leader, being on our scout team and helping our offense out for the first game.”

Photos: Iowa football Kids Day open practice
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Tyler Wiegers calls for the ball during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Tyler Wiegers calls for the ball during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs down field
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Toren Young runs down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Toren Young runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Ryan Boyle looks for an open receiver
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Ryan Boyle looks for an open receiver during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Toren Young takes off down field
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Toren Young takes off down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches players during
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches players during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt Hankins, right, breaks up a pass intended
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt Hankins, right, breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Brandon Smith during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches players
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches players during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler pulls in a catch during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler pulls in a catch during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back James Butler during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace works with Djimon
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace works with Djimon Colbert during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, left, sets up
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, left, sets up a block against defensive end Sam Brincks during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Spencer Williams, left, sets up a block
Buy Photo
Iowa center Spencer Williams, left, sets up a block on defensive lineman Jake Newborg during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith runs drills during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Izmir Smith-Marsette runs drills
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Izmir Smith-Marsette runs drills
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs drills during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alaric Jackson runs drills during the open practice
Buy Photo
Iowa's Alaric Jackson runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Levi Duwa walks down the sideline during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Levi Duwa walks down the sideline during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Spencer Williams runs drills during the
Buy Photo
Iowa center Spencer Williams runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells signs autographs during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Spencer Williams jokes with teammates during
Buy Photo
Iowa center Spencer Williams jokes with teammates during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with the kid captains
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with the kid captains during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's kid captains are introduced during the open
Buy Photo
Iowa's kid captains are introduced during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa punter Ryan Gersonde signs autographs during the
Buy Photo
Iowa punter Ryan Gersonde signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cedric Boswell signs autographs during the open
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cedric Boswell signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette signs autographs
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith signs autographs during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Drew Cook signs autographs during the
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Drew Cook signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley enters Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley enters Kinnick Stadium for the open practice on Kids Day on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Rugamba intercepted two passes last season as King’s understudy, making a big impact as a true freshman and establishing himself as a star in the making. Rugamba said on Iowa’s Aug. 5 media day, when he was already aware of the looming suspension, that he is concentrating on staying humble.

    “I don’t try to listen to the noise. Anything can happen between now and January. Anything can happen between now and Week 1,” he said then. “So I just try to take everything one step at a time.”

    True freshman Matt Hankins is poised to serve as Iowa’s third cornerback against Wyoming. The Texas native has been one of the surprises of the team’s summer camp. Redshirt freshman Cedric Boswell also may get some spot duty.

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen learning to deal with life in spotlight as top NFL draft prospect. Kelly Lyell

    Allen passed for 3,203 yards and 28 touchdowns last season, and has been mentioned as a potential No. 1 overall pick in next spring’s NFL draft. He averaged 15.3 yards per completion to rank sixth in the nation and helped the Cowboys convert on 90.6 percent of their red-zone chances, which was second nationally.

    He will be a stout test for the Iowa defense — even more so with Rugamba only able to watch.

    “We’ve had three guys playing well in camp, so the challenge is, really, to find a fourth guy, and fifth,” Ferentz said of his cornerbacks. “We’ve got time to make those decisions, too. We’ve known about this, so we’ve been working with that in mind. We’ll be ready.”

    Ferentz said Rugamba will return to normal status for Iowa’s Week 2 game at Iowa State.

    “Everybody has issues sometimes and they’ve just got to learn how to deal with it,” Parker said of Rugamba’s situation. “The reason why I became a coach is to help these guys out. It’s our job to do that. Sometimes you’ve got to set examples and sometimes that helps other guys along the way.”

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    USA TODAY Sports' George Schroeder breaks down all the action from the Big Ten's Media Days in Chicago. USA TODAY Sports

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE