Iowa tight end Noah Fant is from Omaha, but he says he quickly learned how important Saturday's game is. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Noah Fant caught two first-half touchdowns Saturday and quickly found out what it’s like to be a marked man.

“As we went on, there was different plays where instead of the corners pressing up they’d sit back and kind of backpedal,” Iowa’s sophomore tight end said Tuesday, recalling how Wyoming’s defense shifted tactics in a 24-3 Hawkeye victory. “I could tell they made adjustments. Other guys got open, like Nick (Easley) with his touchdown. That’s kind of the ideal situation is that the defense adjusts one way, we can come out and hit another way and be able to get good yardage out of that.”

Such will be Fant’s life for the foreseeable future. Tight ends with his size (6-foot-5, 232 pounds) and speed have long flourished in Iowa’s offense. And in doing so, they tend to get the full attention of opposing defenses.

That will undoubtedly be the case Saturday when Iowa (1-0) travels to Ames to face Iowa State (1-0) for an 11 a.m. kickoff (ESPN2).

Only three Hawkeyes caught passes Saturday, when Fant emerged as quarterback Nate Stanley’s favorite target as the intended receiver on six of his 15 throws. Both were making their first career starts.

“I wouldn’t classify it as a breakout game,” said Fant, who caught nine passes with one touchdown last season while George Kittle was Iowa’s primary tight end. “My main focus was just to come out and kind of play my role. That game, it ended up being them throwing touchdowns to me. My main focus is just to help our offense. And if that involves me blocking and Matt (VandeBerg) catching a touchdown or Easley catching a touchdown or one of our running backs running into the end zone for a touchdown — whatever helps is what I’m going to do.”

18 photos: Recent Cy-Hawk rivalry defining images
Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

2014: Members of the Iowa State football team celebrate
2014: Members of the Iowa State football team celebrate after beating Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
2014: Iowa State kicker Cole Netten kicked a field
2014: Iowa State kicker Cole Netten kicked a field goal with seconds left to lift the Cyclones over Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
2013: B.J. Lowery provided the pizzazz with this one-handed interception. Mark Weisman provided the punishment to the tune of 145 rushing yards in a 27-21 Hawkeye win last season.
2013: B.J. Lowery provided the pizzazz with this one-handed interception. Mark Weisman provided the punishment to the tune of 145 rushing yards in a 27-21 Hawkeye win last season.  Andrea Melendez/The Register
2012: Jake Knott couldn't wait to have the game-sealing interception fall into his hands during Iowa State's 9-6 win the last time the Cy-Hawk rivalry hit Iowa City.
2012: Jake Knott couldn't wait to have the game-sealing interception fall into his hands during Iowa State's 9-6 win the last time the Cy-Hawk rivalry hit Iowa City.  Register file photo
2011: Iowa State's James White sprinted inside the pylon in triple overtime to cap a wild, 44-41 victory.
2011: Iowa State's James White sprinted inside the pylon in triple overtime to cap a wild, 44-41 victory.  Register file photo
2010: Adam Robinson didn't score on this 75-yard run, but he did find the end zone later on a 39-yard jaunt as Iowa stomped the Cyclones 35-7.
2010: Adam Robinson didn't score on this 75-yard run, but he did find the end zone later on a 39-yard jaunt as Iowa stomped the Cyclones 35-7.  Register file photo
2009: Tyler Sash hauled in three interceptions as Iowa routed Iowa State 35-3 in Ames.
2009: Tyler Sash hauled in three interceptions as Iowa routed Iowa State 35-3 in Ames.  Register file photo
2008: Andy Brodell's punt-return touchdown broke a 3-all fourth-quarter tie in Iowa's 17-5 victory.
2008: Andy Brodell's punt-return touchdown broke a 3-all fourth-quarter tie in Iowa's 17-5 victory.  Register file photo
2007: Senior kicker Bret Culbertson tied a school record with five field goals, including the game-winner on a 28-yarder with 1 second to play, as Iowa State defeated Iowa 15-13.
2007: Senior kicker Bret Culbertson tied a school record with five field goals, including the game-winner on a 28-yarder with 1 second to play, as Iowa State defeated Iowa 15-13.  Register file photo
2006: Hawkeye followers may get a little misty-eyed seeing linebacker Mike Klinkenborg hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy in a 27-17 win just days after his father's death.
2006: Hawkeye followers may get a little misty-eyed seeing linebacker Mike Klinkenborg hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy in a 27-17 win just days after his father's death.  Register file photo
2005: LaMarcus Hicks' interception return was just one highlight for Iowa State in a 23-3 thrashing of then-No. 8 Iowa in Ames.
2005: LaMarcus Hicks' interception return was just one highlight for Iowa State in a 23-3 thrashing of then-No. 8 Iowa in Ames.  Register file photo
2004: Ed Hinkel's diving touchdown catch in the second quarter helped Drew Tate and the Hawkeyes survive 17-14.
2004: Ed Hinkel's diving touchdown catch in the second quarter helped Drew Tate and the Hawkeyes survive 17-14.  Register file photo
2003: Chris Smith recovered a blocked Iowa State punt in the end zone to punctuate a 40-21 Iowa victory and stop the Cyclones' five-game winning streak in the series. Nate Kaeding added four field goals.
2003: Chris Smith recovered a blocked Iowa State punt in the end zone to punctuate a 40-21 Iowa victory and stop the Cyclones' five-game winning streak in the series. Nate Kaeding added four field goals.  Register file photo
2002: Seneca Wallace passed for 361 yards, threw for a score and ran for another in Iowa State's 36-31 win in Iowa City. The loss was the lone setback for the Hawkeyes during the regular season.
2002: Seneca Wallace passed for 361 yards, threw for a score and ran for another in Iowa State's 36-31 win in Iowa City. The loss was the lone setback for the Hawkeyes during the regular season.  Register file photo
2001: Tony Yelk's 32-yard field goal in the first 10 seconds of the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in a 17-14 Iowa State win in Ames.
2001: Tony Yelk's 32-yard field goal in the first 10 seconds of the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in a 17-14 Iowa State win in Ames.  Register file photo
2000: A 58-yard scamper by J.J. Moses on Iowa State's first play from scrimmage propelled the Cyclones to a 24-14 win.
2000: A 58-yard scamper by J.J. Moses on Iowa State's first play from scrimmage propelled the Cyclones to a 24-14 win.  Register file photo
1999: Students in Ames had cause for pandemonium following a 17-10 win, the Cyclones' first at home over Iowa since 1981.
1999: Students in Ames had cause for pandemonium following a 17-10 win, the Cyclones' first at home over Iowa since 1981.  Register file photo
1998: Darren Davis broke loose for 244 rushing yards as the Cyclones won 27-9 in Iowa City for their first victory in the series since 1982.
1998: Darren Davis broke loose for 244 rushing yards as the Cyclones won 27-9 in Iowa City for their first victory in the series since 1982.  Register file photo
    Fant and redshirt freshman T.J. Hockenson were on the field for the bulk of Iowa’s 56 snaps Saturday, a dual-tight end look that figures to be a mainstay of the offense. Hockenson excelled at blocking, with only one pass coming his way. Fant was the top receiving option, breaking free for touchdowns of 2 and 27 yards, but he also failed to haul in another pair of passes. He was the intended target of the one interception Stanley threw, a pass that was deflected before it could reach Fant.

    “The one, I got hit by the safety pretty hard. I have to bring that in, right?” Fant said of an early pass that would have netted 28 yards. “That would have been a big play if I would have brought that in. Next time, I know I’ve just got to hold on to it tighter.”

    Stanley reiterated his faith in his classmate.

    “He’s just a mismatch for a lot of people,” he said of Fant. “He’s a great athlete, and I know that he has the ability to win more often than not.”

    MORE IOWA FOOTBALL:Kirk Ferentz rebukes Ed Cunningham's critique

    By the second half Saturday, Fant was enough of a concern to the Cowboys that he drew double coverage, including on Iowa’s final touchdown, a 45-yard Stanley toss to Easley.

    Fant said he’s happy to be a decoy if defenses want to devote an extra player to try to stop him.

    “Obviously, I love catching touchdowns, right? But I’m hoping to expand and do what I can to help the offense in whatever way,” Fant said.

    “Going up to the line, I’m scanning and seeing what I’m matched up against and going from that I know what I’m going to do from there.”

    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz doesn’t see the need for Fant to take on a larger role than the one he has. Scoring touchdowns, for a team breaking in a new quarterback and offensive coordinator, is plenty.

    “We are working him pretty extensively. He's getting a lot of reps, and he gets tired but he keeps on going,” Ferentz said of Fant. “He's got a really good attitude and he's on the right track right now. So we're happy about that.”

    Last year’s leading touchdown-maker — tailback Akrum Wadley — concurred, giving Fant his highest compliment.

    “He’s a big play waiting to happen,” Wadley said of Fant. “He keeps getting better.”

    And he’s no longer the Hawkeyes' secret. You can bet Fant will figure prominently in the Cyclones’ gameplan as well.

    IOWA FOOTBALL PRESS CONFERENCES: CY-HAWK 2017 Akrum Wadley on Iowa State bus walk: 'All you see is red and yellow' | 0:55

    The Iowa senior runnng back will be a focal point of Saturday's game at Jack Trice Stadium. Chad Leistikow

    IOWA FOOTBALL PRESS CONFERENCES: CY-HAWK 2017 Kirk Ferentz finds Ed Cunningham remarks 'offensive' | 1:36

    The Iowa coach disputes the former ESPN announcer's disgust with C.J. Beathard being left in the Outback Bowl despite a hamstring injury. Chad Leistikow/The Register

    IOWA FOOTBALL PRESS CONFERENCES: CY-HAWK 2017 Josey Jewell: Not impressed by national award; is impressed by Iowa State | 1:33

    The Hawkeye linebacker was the Walter Camp national defensive player of the week after Iowa's 24-3 win vs. Wyoming. Chad Leistikow

    IOWA FOOTBALL PRESS CONFERENCES: CY-HAWK 2017 Matt Nelson holds a unique view of Cy-Hawk game | 0:52

    Iowa defensive lineman Matt Nelson has an older brother who went to Iowa State; hear how that conversion went. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

    IOWA FOOTBALL PRESS CONFERENCES: CY-HAWK 2017 Noah Fant understood Cy-Hawk rivalry 'right when you step on campus' | 1:12

    Iowa tight end Noah Fant is from Omaha, but he says he quickly learned how important Saturday's game is. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

