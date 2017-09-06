Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Iowa's leading receiver also talks about getting over his first-game jitters Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Nick Easley always dreamed of playing in the Cy-Hawk football game, wearing the black and gold of Iowa.

Yes, he grew up in Newton, a central Iowa town with divided loyalties in the annual rivalry game. Yes, he once made a recruiting visit to Iowa State.

But Easley’s family is Hawkeye through and through, the junior wide receiver told reporters Tuesday. His parents, Allison Lemke and John Easley, are Iowa graduates. Many of his relatives live in Iowa City.

“It’s such a big deal in the state of Iowa, the excitement,” Easley said of Saturday’s 11 a.m. showdown in Ames (ESPN2). “I certainly remember watching these games. I think everybody in the state watches.”

Easley is about to get his first taste of partaking in the Cy-Hawk action, after a roundabout route to his dream school. First, the 5-foot-11, 203-pounder spent two seasons honing his skills at Iowa Western Community College. As a sophomore, he gained 954 yards there, the second-most in school history. He made that visit to Iowa State and thought about walking on.

Until Iowa came calling with the same offer.

READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app on iPhone,Android  and follow us on Facebook

Easley arrived on campus in the spring and immediately got the attention of Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz with his work ethic. By the time summer arrived, he was a surprise No. 1 on the depth chart, beating out scholarship players such as Adrian Falconer and Devonte Young.

The bigger surprise was yet to come. Easley enters Week 2 as the Hawkeyes’ leading receiver, after a four-catch, 77-yard debut performance in Saturday’s 24-3 win over Wyoming.

“I was ready for whatever they were going to throw on my plate,” Easley said after playing 46 of Iowa’s 56 snaps Saturday.

“Obviously, I was anxious going into it. But once I got out there, the nerves kind of settled down and I realized it was just a football game. And I’ve played a bunch of football games before.”

But never one like this.

35 Photos: Best of Cy-Hawk Moments
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa's Melvin Spears (49) Eric Simmons (58) and Macon
Buy Photo
Iowa's Melvin Spears (49) Eric Simmons (58) and Macon Plewa (42) carry off the Cy-Hawk trophy after defeating Iowa State 31-17 in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Maddy Snow, 7 of Indianola, waves to the Iowa State
Buy Photo
Maddy Snow, 7 of Indianola, waves to the Iowa State cheerleaders before walking onto the field to flip the coin during the Cy-Hawk game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Maddy Snow, 7 of Indianola, talks to Iowa State players
Buy Photo
Maddy Snow, 7 of Indianola, talks to Iowa State players before walking onto the field to flip the coin during the Cy-Hawk game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Iowa State Marching band plays while politicians
Buy Photo
The Iowa State Marching band plays while politicians campaign during the tailgate before the Cy-Hawk game at Iowa State University in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa players sport a number 9 on their helmets in memory
Buy Photo
Iowa players sport a number 9 on their helmets in memory of Tyler Sash during their game against Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Iowa would go on to win 31-17.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
A member of the Iowa State dance team performs before
Buy Photo
A member of the Iowa State dance team performs before the game against Iowa during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets
Buy Photo
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets fans on the field prior to the Iowa-Iowa State football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Rodney White/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State University's Quenton Bundrage (9) catches
Buy Photo
Iowa State University's Quenton Bundrage (9) catches a touchdown pass despite the efforts of Iowa's Greg Mabin (13) during their game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State University's Trever Ryen (19) is tackled
Buy Photo
Iowa State University's Trever Ryen (19) is tackled by Iowa's Jordan Lomax (27) and Greg Mabin (13) during their game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State University's Trever Ryen (19) gets up and
Buy Photo
Iowa State University's Trever Ryen (19) gets up and celebrates a catch during their game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Allen Lazard catches a pass during their
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Allen Lazard catches a pass during their game against Iowa in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Iowa would go on to win 31-17.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VanderBerg is tackled by Iowa State's Jomal
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VanderBerg is tackled by Iowa State's Jomal Wiltz during their game against Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Iowa would go on to win 31-17.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State linebacker Jay Jones celebrates after sacking
Buy Photo
Iowa State linebacker Jay Jones celebrates after sacking Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Desmond King is pulled down after
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Desmond King is pulled down after taking a kick reception against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa State spirit squad carry flags
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa State spirit squad carry flags after a Cyclone score against Iowa during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a
Buy Photo
Iowa junior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a reception for a first down against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Jordan Canzeri hurdles players as
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Jordan Canzeri hurdles players as he battles for yards against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State defensive end Darian Cotton celebrates with
Buy Photo
Iowa State defensive end Darian Cotton celebrates with head coach Paul Rhoads in the fourth quarter against Iowa during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Henry Krieger Coble is brought down
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Henry Krieger Coble is brought down by Iowa State linebacker Jordan Harris during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard fires a pass against Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard fires a pass against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State defensive end Dale Pierson sacks Iowa quarterback
Buy Photo
Iowa State defensive end Dale Pierson sacks Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard in the third quarter during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State defensive end Dale Pierson celebrates after
Buy Photo
Iowa State defensive end Dale Pierson celebrates after sacking Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard in the third quarter during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard drops back as Iowa State
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard drops back as Iowa State defensive tackle Demond Tucker closes in on him during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowaâ€™s(4) Tevaun Smith(4) pulls in a touchdown pass
Buy Photo
Iowaâ€™s(4) Tevaun Smith(4) pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Iowa Stateâ€™s(10) Brian Peavy during the first half of their football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Rodney White/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa Stateâ€™s (10)Jauan Wesley pulls in a touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa Stateâ€™s (10)Jauan Wesley pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Iowaâ€™s (19)Miles Taylor and (14)Desmond King during the first half of their football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Rodney White/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's (1)Marshall Koehn is stopped short of the goal
Buy Photo
Iowa's (1)Marshall Koehn is stopped short of the goal line on a fake field goal attempt against Iowa State during the first half of their football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Rodney White/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jordan Canzeri is upended by Iowa State's (17)
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jordan Canzeri is upended by Iowa State's (17) Jomal Wiltz and Kamri Cotton-Moya during the second half of their football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Iowa defeated Iowa State 31-17.  Rodney White, Rodney White/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Riley McCarron, a former
Buy Photo
Iowa junior wide receiver Riley McCarron, a former prep athlete from Dubuque Wahlert, pulls in the go-ahead touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team celebrate
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team celebrate a kick return by Desmond King against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team carry the
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team carry the Cy-Hawk trophy after a 31-17 win over Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa and Iowa State coaches Kirk Ferentz, left, and
Buy Photo
Iowa and Iowa State coaches Kirk Ferentz, left, and Paul Rhoads shake hands after their game against Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Iowa won 31-17.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team carry the
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team carry the Cy-Hawk trophy after a 31-17 win over Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa celebrates with the Cy-Hawk Trophy Saturday Sept.
Buy Photo
Iowa celebrates with the Cy-Hawk Trophy Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Iowa defeated Iowa State 31-17.  Rodney White/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team celebrate
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team celebrate after a 31-17 win over Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Drew Ott joins the team for celebration at the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Drew Ott joins the team for celebration at the end of the game against Iowa State Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Iowa defeated Iowa State 31-17.  Rodney White/The Register
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Easley was targeted four times by first-time starter Nate Stanley. He caught all four. Three of them were in pivotal moments.

    • Midway through the second quarter, Stanley, the Hawkeyes’ sophomore quarterback, still hadn’t completed a pass. The Hawkeyes trailed 3-0. Tailback Akrum Wadley carried four times for 11 yards to pick up a hard-earned first down. Stanley then settled in the pocket and tossed a pass to his right: to a well-covered Easley, who hunched over to clutch the football to his back hip for a 19-yard gain. The pass appeared to be a mistake, underthrown and into traffic. Easley said Tuesday he wasn’t sure. He thought Stanley meant to throw the football to his back hip. “He put it in a good spot for me to make a play,” Easley said. The Hawkeyes went on to score their first touchdown on the drive to take the lead for good.
    • Late in the third quarter, Iowa had yet to convert a third down. Needing five yards to do so from his own 29-yard line, Stanley found Easley along the sideline again, hitting him for 11 yards. Wyoming’s Tyler Hall was assessed a 15-yard personal foul penalty to move the ball to the Cowboys’ 45.
    • On the next play, Stanley faked a handoff and then waited for Easley to break free on a crossing route in single coverage. Finally, he lofted a pass that Easley caught on his fingertips, eluding a defender and plunging into the end zone for his first career score and a 21-3 Iowa lead.

    Stanley completed only eight passes, half of them to Easley. Easley was so efficient that he was named to the Pro Football Focus all-Big Ten Conference team for Week 1.

    “Easley’s a great receiver for us. He’s got good speed. He runs good routes. It was really encouraging what he did during the Wyoming game and we’re thinking for great things from him,” Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant said.

    “He always works hard and always does good things in practice, so I fully expected him to come out and have a good game, and he did so. And I was really happy for him.”

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Hawkeye tight end has high praise for the team's leading receiver after one game Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

    Easley wasn’t completely happy. He said Iowa’s receivers have a lot of room for improvement, despite his promising start. Those polish points include running better routes and getting better timing with Stanley.

    “He has a real strong arm,” Easley said of his new quarterback. “He’s able to make some throws that other guys couldn’t.”

    The work will continue in Iowa’s first road game, against its in-state rival before 60,000-plus fans in Jack Trice Stadium.

    For a brief moment, it appeared that Easley might be in a Cyclone uniform for this one. But there’s no hard feelings, he said. He’s spending the week trying to build his rapport with Stanley, not tuning in to the chatter between the fan bases. Easley’s big opening game thrust him squarely into the conversation.

    “I try to stay away from that stuff,” Easley said of the social media sparring that takes place this week. “I don’t really read it.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE