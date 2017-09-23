Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Kirk Ferentz: 'It's going to hurt for a while' | 1:32

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz talks big picture after a 21-19 loss to Penn State on the final play. Chad Leistikow/The Register

1 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Voiceless Nate Stanley reacts to heart-breaking Penn State loss | 1:59

Voiceless Nate Stanley reacts to heart-breaking, 21-19, loss on the final play against Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen

2 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Akrum Wadley feels the pain after Penn State loss | 0:43

Iowa running back Akrum Wadley was spectacular again, but finds it hard to flush a 21-19 loss to Penn State. Chad Leistikow/The Register

3 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Amani Hooker after Penn State loss: 'Tonight is going to be extra hard' | 1:28

Iowa safety Amani Hooker says "tonight is going to be extra hard" after gut-wrenching loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen

4 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Bearing a black eye, Nick Easley calls Penn State game a 'dogfight' | 1:02

Bearing a black eye, Nick Easley calls the Penn State game a "dogfight." Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen

5 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 James Daniels stresses '24-hour rule' after crushing loss to Penn State | 1:26

James Daniels said Iowa has to move on in the "25th hour" after crushing defeat against Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen

6 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Nelson blocks FG, but loss 'stings' | 0:29

Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson on his blocked field goal in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to No. 4 Penn State. Chris Cuellar / The Register

7 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Josh Jackson on Saquon Barkley: 'They use him really wisely' | 2:06

Hawkeyes cornerback Josh Jackson discusses the loss, matchup with Saquon Barkley. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen

8 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Hesse: Late loss hard lesson for Hawkeyes | 0:46

Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse discusses Saturday's last-second loss to No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium. Chris Cuellar / The Register

9 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Parker Hesse reacts to last-second loss to Penn State | 1:21

Parker Hesse reacts to last-second loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen

10 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Anthony Nelson talks defending Saquon Barkley | 1:03

Anthony Nelson discusses the challenges of defending Saquon Barkley after 21-19 loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen

11 of 12
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Iowa vs. Penn State recap | 2:40

Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert look back how the Hawkeyes performed in their last-second 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen

12 of 12
  • Kirk Ferentz: 'It's going to hurt for a while'
    Kirk Ferentz: 'It's going to hurt for a while'
  • Voiceless Nate Stanley reacts to heart-breaking Penn State loss
    Voiceless Nate Stanley reacts to heart-breaking Penn State loss
  • Akrum Wadley feels the pain after Penn State loss
    Akrum Wadley feels the pain after Penn State loss
  • Amani Hooker after Penn State loss: 'Tonight is going to be extra hard'
    Amani Hooker after Penn State loss: 'Tonight is going to be extra hard'
  • Bearing a black eye, Nick Easley calls Penn State game a 'dogfight'
    Bearing a black eye, Nick Easley calls Penn State game a 'dogfight'
  • James Daniels stresses '24-hour rule' after crushing loss to Penn State
    James Daniels stresses '24-hour rule' after crushing loss to Penn State
  • Nelson blocks FG, but loss 'stings'
    Nelson blocks FG, but loss 'stings'
  • Josh Jackson on Saquon Barkley: 'They use him really wisely'
    Josh Jackson on Saquon Barkley: 'They use him really wisely'
  • Hesse: Late loss hard lesson for Hawkeyes
    Hesse: Late loss hard lesson for Hawkeyes
  • Parker Hesse reacts to last-second loss to Penn State
    Parker Hesse reacts to last-second loss to Penn State
  • Anthony Nelson talks defending Saquon Barkley
    Anthony Nelson talks defending Saquon Barkley
  • Iowa vs. Penn State recap
    Iowa vs. Penn State recap
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The first time Iowa tried to get the ball to Akrum Wadley in space Saturday, the tailback was swallowed up for a safety on an ill-advised pitch play.

The Hawkeye star had zero yards rushing at halftime.

It was an ugly half of football for the Iowa offense that produced only 54 yards and one touchdown set up more by the defense.

Give the Hawkeyes credit for eventually opening things up, for getting playmakers involved, for isolating Wadley on a 70-yard pass play and for creating a big hole for him on a 35-yard rushing touchdown. For pushing No. 4 Penn State to the final play of the game in an unexpectedly compelling 21-19 loss at Kinnick Stadium.

But you were left wondering: What if the gameplan hadn’t been so bland at the outset? What if tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson had drawn more targets, and Wadley hadn’t been reduced to a mere pedestrian tailback?

With senior tailback James Butler sidelined by an elbow injury, Wadley became a one-man show. Butler allows Iowa to shift Wadley into the slot at times, to seek out mismatches, to keep him fresh. Iowa’s coaches clearly didn’t trust freshmen Toren Young or Ivory Kelly-Martin enough to fill Butler’s role.

CHAD LEISTIKOW:Valiant effort, but man, this Iowa loss will sting for a while

WHAT WE LEARNED: Saquon Barkley is still a stud, and Iowa's defense has heart

Wadley ended up carrying 19 times for 80 yards, but he was the only tailback to do so. Iowa’s offense was stripped of some of its usual variety for that reason alone. He also was needed to help pick up the Nittany Lions' myriad blitzes.

"I think we got ahead of ourselves a little bit. I think we were playing fast, faster than we should have, and we didn't have really good field position in the first half, either," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

The Hawkeyes somehow led 7-5 at halftime, thanks to a spirited defensive performance. Josey Jewell’s interception late in the half brought the ball to the Penn State 21-yard line.

Photos: Iowa vs. No. 4 Penn State
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put the Hawkeyes up over Penn State in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulls in a touchdown
Buy Photo
Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulls in a touchdown reception in the final play of the game against Iowa to give the Nittany Lions a 21-19 win on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A Penn State fan reacts after the Nittany Lions scored
Buy Photo
A Penn State fan reacts after the Nittany Lions scored as time expired to beat Iowa, 21-19, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa student fans cheer prior to kickoff against Penn
Buy Photo
Iowa student fans cheer prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with his offensive line after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley drops back
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley drops back to look for an open receiver against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans turn to wave to the Children's Hospital after
Buy Photo
Fans turn to wave to the Children's Hospital after the first quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josh Jackson upends Penn State receiver Juwan
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josh Jackson upends Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State junior running back Saquon Barkley runs
Buy Photo
Penn State junior running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and the coaching
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and the coaching staff welcome right tackle Sean Welsh back after the Hawkeyes scored against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A member of the University of Iowa dance team performs
Buy Photo
A member of the University of Iowa dance team performs during a timeout against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette motions to
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette motions to a first down after he pulled in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa right tackle Sean Welsh's helmet pops off and
Buy Photo
Iowa right tackle Sean Welsh's helmet pops off and center James Daniels (78) blocks for running Back Akrum Wadley against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State safety Marcus Allen hits the ball out of
Buy Photo
Penn State safety Marcus Allen hits the ball out of Iowa running back Akrum Wadley's hands on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans react to a call against the Hawkeyes in the
Buy Photo
Iowa fans react to a call against the Hawkeyes in the third quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State tackle Curtis Cothran sacks Iowa quarterback
Buy Photo
Penn State tackle Curtis Cothran sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley breaks free
Buy Photo
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley breaks free for running room against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans react after Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson
Buy Photo
Iowa fans react after Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulled in the winning touchdown as time expired on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Penn State special teams celebrate after
Buy Photo
Members of the Penn State special teams celebrate after they blocked an Iowa field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball for a
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball for a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley fires a pass
Buy Photo
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley fires a pass against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa line block Penn State kicker Tyler
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa line block Penn State kicker Tyler Davis' field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) celebrates with Anthony Nelson
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) celebrates with Anthony Nelson after they blocked a Penn State field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Geno Stone celebrates after a quick stop on
Buy Photo
Iowa's Geno Stone celebrates after a quick stop on a kickoff during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate Akrum Wadley's 70-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate Akrum Wadley's 70-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Parker Hesse strips the ball during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Parker Hesse strips the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets sacked during the
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets sacked during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz glances at the scoreboard
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz glances at the scoreboard during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans react to a call during the Hawkeyes' game
Buy Photo
Iowa fans react to a call during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown
Buy Photo
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown during the Nittany Lions' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a 29-yard pass during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Miles Taylor throws down his mouthpiece following
Buy Photo
Iowa's Miles Taylor throws down his mouthpiece following the Hawkeyes' last-second 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Penn State late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell blocks a pass attempt
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell blocks a pass attempt by Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the
Buy Photo
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the children at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell is brought down
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell is brought down by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley after Jewell intercepted a pass late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown reception
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown reception against Penn State late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Penn State late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley takes the snap against
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley takes the snap against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell runs the ball after
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell runs the ball after scoring an interception against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell celebrates after
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell celebrates after intercepting a Penn State pass on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown pass during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks tackles Penn State's
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Penn
Buy Photo
Iowa's Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Penn State's Brandon Polk during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets tackled in the
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets tackled in the end zone for a safety during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Amani Hooker tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Buy Photo
Iowa's Amani Hooker tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Buy Photo
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Buy Photo
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets fans and players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Buy Photo
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets fans and players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Buy Photo
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets former coach Kirk Ferentz prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Buy Photo
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz makes his
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz makes his way to Kinnick Stadium for the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan, left, and recruiting
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan, left, and recruiting coordinator and assistant defensive line coach Kelvin Bell make their way to Kinnick Stadium before their game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Former Hawkeye and Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway greets
Buy Photo
Former Hawkeye and Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway greets players during outside Kinnick Stadium before their game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Miles Taylor breaks up a pass intended for Penn
Buy Photo
Iowa's Miles Taylor breaks up a pass intended for Penn State's Brandon Polk during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans participate in the Pancheros burrito lift
Buy Photo
Iowa fans participate in the Pancheros burrito lift during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Penn State players call to the sidelines during their
Buy Photo
Penn State players call to the sidelines during their game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower glances at the scoreboard during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower glances at the scoreboard during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles out of the
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles out of the pocket during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
ESPN's crew peers through the windows of the press
Buy Photo
ESPN's crew peers through the windows of the press box during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
University of Iowa senior Dan Reinart waits to take
Buy Photo
University of Iowa senior Dan Reinart waits to take the field with the Hawkeye Marching Band during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates warm up for their game against No. 4
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates warm up for their game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    On the next play, Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley dropped back and fired a perfect pass to wide receiver Nick Easley in the end zone. That beautiful play was a stark contrast to all that had preceded it and seemed to give Iowa new life heading into the locker room, knowing the Hawkeyes would get the ball first in the second half.

    When they did, it was another troubling three-and-out that left the home fans murmuring, wondering if Iowa would ever figure things out.

    In the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes did.

    Trailing 15-7, Stanley caught Penn State blitzing, found Wadley in isolation and dropped a short pass into his hands. Wadley did the rest, roaming 70 yards through the Penn State defense for a touchdown that brought the score to 15-13 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

    Wadley was also Iowa's leading receiver, with four catches for 75 yards.

    "His playmaking ability, you want to get the ball into his hands as much as possible," Stanley said of Wadley.

    EASLEY EMERGES:Receiver reliable in clutch, and more on the D that tired out

    KINNICK WAVE: Cell phone flashlights made the Hawkeye Wave even cooler vs. PSU

    By the time Iowa got the ball back — after Anthony Nelson blocked a Penn State field-goal attempt — only 2 minutes, 42 seconds remained. What followed was a drive that showed how much promise there is in this Iowa offense, when it decides to spread the ball around.

    First, Fant was running open down the seam and forced a Penn State defender to interfere. That gave the Hawkeyes 15 vital yards.

    Next, freshman wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette came open on a crossing route and completed a tough 8-yard gain. Then, senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg leaped to snare a pass along his sideline, picking up 22 yards. All three of those players had caught only one pass prior to the drive.

    That set up Wadley’s 35-yard scoring burst through the left side of the line and a 19-15 Iowa lead. The drive took exactly 1 minute and consumed 80 yards.

    "Being able to run the ball definitely helped with having them cover a little bit more instead of blitz us," Stanley said after completing 13 of 22 passes for 191 yards, 106 of them in the final quarter. 

    It was a long time coming against the fastest, most physical defense Iowa has faced this season, but it was nearly enough to pull off a stunning upset.

    It was just that Penn State’s offense, featuring the magnificent Saquon Barkley, was one play better.

    There’s a lesson for the Hawkeyes in the loss: Keep doing what worked in the fourth quarter. That offense is good enough to beat any team in the country.

    "We wanted to try to get the offense going a little bit quicker, but Penn State's defense is super aggressive," Stanley said. "They did things, a couple of different tweaks that we weren't expecting."

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE