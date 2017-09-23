Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Kirk Ferentz: 'It's going to hurt for a while' | 1:32 Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz talks big picture after a 21-19 loss to Penn State on the final play. Chad Leistikow/The Register 1 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Voiceless Nate Stanley reacts to heart-breaking Penn State loss | 1:59 Voiceless Nate Stanley reacts to heart-breaking, 21-19, loss on the final play against Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 2 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Akrum Wadley feels the pain after Penn State loss | 0:43 Iowa running back Akrum Wadley was spectacular again, but finds it hard to flush a 21-19 loss to Penn State. Chad Leistikow/The Register 3 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Amani Hooker after Penn State loss: 'Tonight is going to be extra hard' | 1:28 Iowa safety Amani Hooker says "tonight is going to be extra hard" after gut-wrenching loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 4 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Bearing a black eye, Nick Easley calls Penn State game a 'dogfight' | 1:02 Bearing a black eye, Nick Easley calls the Penn State game a "dogfight." Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 5 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 James Daniels stresses '24-hour rule' after crushing loss to Penn State | 1:26 James Daniels said Iowa has to move on in the "25th hour" after crushing defeat against Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 6 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Nelson blocks FG, but loss 'stings' | 0:29 Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson on his blocked field goal in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to No. 4 Penn State. Chris Cuellar / The Register 7 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Josh Jackson on Saquon Barkley: 'They use him really wisely' | 2:06 Hawkeyes cornerback Josh Jackson discusses the loss, matchup with Saquon Barkley. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 8 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Hesse: Late loss hard lesson for Hawkeyes | 0:46 Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse discusses Saturday's last-second loss to No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium. Chris Cuellar / The Register 9 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Parker Hesse reacts to last-second loss to Penn State | 1:21 Parker Hesse reacts to last-second loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 10 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Anthony Nelson talks defending Saquon Barkley | 1:03 Anthony Nelson discusses the challenges of defending Saquon Barkley after 21-19 loss to Penn State. Matt Bain / Iowa City Press-Citizen 11 of 12 Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE VIDEOS: NO. 4 PENN STATE 21, IOWA 19 Iowa vs. Penn State recap | 2:40 Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert look back how the Hawkeyes performed in their last-second 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen 12 of 12 Last VideoNext Video Kirk Ferentz: 'It's going to hurt for a while'

Buy Photo Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The first time Iowa tried to get the ball to Akrum Wadley in space Saturday, the tailback was swallowed up for a safety on an ill-advised pitch play.

The Hawkeye star had zero yards rushing at halftime.

It was an ugly half of football for the Iowa offense that produced only 54 yards and one touchdown set up more by the defense.

Give the Hawkeyes credit for eventually opening things up, for getting playmakers involved, for isolating Wadley on a 70-yard pass play and for creating a big hole for him on a 35-yard rushing touchdown. For pushing No. 4 Penn State to the final play of the game in an unexpectedly compelling 21-19 loss at Kinnick Stadium.

But you were left wondering: What if the gameplan hadn’t been so bland at the outset? What if tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson had drawn more targets, and Wadley hadn’t been reduced to a mere pedestrian tailback?

With senior tailback James Butler sidelined by an elbow injury, Wadley became a one-man show. Butler allows Iowa to shift Wadley into the slot at times, to seek out mismatches, to keep him fresh. Iowa’s coaches clearly didn’t trust freshmen Toren Young or Ivory Kelly-Martin enough to fill Butler’s role.

CHAD LEISTIKOW:Valiant effort, but man, this Iowa loss will sting for a while

WHAT WE LEARNED: Saquon Barkley is still a stud, and Iowa's defense has heart

Wadley ended up carrying 19 times for 80 yards, but he was the only tailback to do so. Iowa’s offense was stripped of some of its usual variety for that reason alone. He also was needed to help pick up the Nittany Lions' myriad blitzes.

"I think we got ahead of ourselves a little bit. I think we were playing fast, faster than we should have, and we didn't have really good field position in the first half, either," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

The Hawkeyes somehow led 7-5 at halftime, thanks to a spirited defensive performance. Josey Jewell’s interception late in the half brought the ball to the Penn State 21-yard line.

On the next play, Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley dropped back and fired a perfect pass to wide receiver Nick Easley in the end zone. That beautiful play was a stark contrast to all that had preceded it and seemed to give Iowa new life heading into the locker room, knowing the Hawkeyes would get the ball first in the second half.

When they did, it was another troubling three-and-out that left the home fans murmuring, wondering if Iowa would ever figure things out.

In the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes did.

Trailing 15-7, Stanley caught Penn State blitzing, found Wadley in isolation and dropped a short pass into his hands. Wadley did the rest, roaming 70 yards through the Penn State defense for a touchdown that brought the score to 15-13 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

Wadley was also Iowa's leading receiver, with four catches for 75 yards.

"His playmaking ability, you want to get the ball into his hands as much as possible," Stanley said of Wadley.

EASLEY EMERGES:Receiver reliable in clutch, and more on the D that tired out

KINNICK WAVE: Cell phone flashlights made the Hawkeye Wave even cooler vs. PSU

By the time Iowa got the ball back — after Anthony Nelson blocked a Penn State field-goal attempt — only 2 minutes, 42 seconds remained. What followed was a drive that showed how much promise there is in this Iowa offense, when it decides to spread the ball around.

First, Fant was running open down the seam and forced a Penn State defender to interfere. That gave the Hawkeyes 15 vital yards.

Next, freshman wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette came open on a crossing route and completed a tough 8-yard gain. Then, senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg leaped to snare a pass along his sideline, picking up 22 yards. All three of those players had caught only one pass prior to the drive.

That set up Wadley’s 35-yard scoring burst through the left side of the line and a 19-15 Iowa lead. The drive took exactly 1 minute and consumed 80 yards.

"Being able to run the ball definitely helped with having them cover a little bit more instead of blitz us," Stanley said after completing 13 of 22 passes for 191 yards, 106 of them in the final quarter.

It was a long time coming against the fastest, most physical defense Iowa has faced this season, but it was nearly enough to pull off a stunning upset.

It was just that Penn State’s offense, featuring the magnificent Saquon Barkley, was one play better.

There’s a lesson for the Hawkeyes in the loss: Keep doing what worked in the fourth quarter. That offense is good enough to beat any team in the country.

"We wanted to try to get the offense going a little bit quicker, but Penn State's defense is super aggressive," Stanley said. "They did things, a couple of different tweaks that we weren't expecting."