The Iowa safety returned an interception 89 yards for a TD in his first game back from a torn ACL.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Through five arduous months of rehabilitation, Brandon Snyder could only study football and dream about someday making a big play for his Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

Saturday was that day.

Snyder’s play was the biggest in a 45-16 Iowa triumph over Illinois that was much tenser than that score would suggest.

The Hawkeyes held a 17-13 lead midway through the third quarter, and the relentless Illini were driving again. New starting quarterback Jeff George Jr. led the visitors deep into Iowa territory, a hush overtaking the homecoming crowd of 69,894.

Snyder, a junior safety less than six months removed from ACL surgery, recognized the pass play that was coming. George didn’t recognize Snyder, throwing the ball behind his receiver and directly to him. Snyder caught it at the Iowa 11-yard line and had clear sailing down his jubilant sideline, reaching the end zone just ahead of the Illini.

Photos: Iowa vs. Illinois football
Iowa's Brandon Snyder runs the ball into the end zone
Iowa's Brandon Snyder runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting Illinois quarterback Jeff George, Jr., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky the Hawk leads members of the Hawkeyes football
Herky the Hawk leads members of the Hawkeyes football team onto the field prior to kickoff against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg gets away from a
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg gets away from a tackle against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley steps over Illinois
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley steps over Illinois linebacker Dele Harding for additional yards on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits as referees review
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits as referees review a fumble recovery during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Garret Jansen chases down a fumbled ball during
Iowa's Garret Jansen chases down a fumbled ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Illinois quarterback
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Illinois quarterback Jeff George, Jr. during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs in for a 18-yard touchdown
Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs in for a 18-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia breaks up a pass intended for
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia breaks up a pass intended for Illinois' Ricky Smalling during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg celebrates his 39-yard
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg celebrates his 39-yard touchdown with Brady Ross during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs down field for
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs down field for a 39-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Brandon Snyder runs back an interception for
Iowa's Brandon Snyder runs back an interception for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Iowa swimmer Bob Stein is recognized with fellow
Former Iowa swimmer Bob Stein is recognized with fellow swimmers during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defenders gang up on Illinois' Dominic Thieman
Iowa defenders gang up on Illinois' Dominic Thieman during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith paces the sidelines
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith paces the sidelines at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Referees, officials and fans wave to patients at the
Referees, officials and fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin celebrates after
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a reception in the
Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a reception in the end zone for a touchdown against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore Amani Hooker is grabbed by Illinois
Iowa sophomore Amani Hooker is grabbed by Illinois linebacker Dele Harding after running the ball for a first down on a fake punt on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a reception for
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a reception for a touchdown against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball against
Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling
Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa safety Geno Stone intercepts the pass intended
Iowa safety Geno Stone intercepts the pass intended for Illinois receiver Mike Dudek on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin catches a touchdown
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin celebrates after
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets around Illinois
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets around Illinois tackle Vederian Lowe on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Brandon Snyder hits Illinois tight end Louis
Iowa's Brandon Snyder hits Illinois tight end Louis Dorsey which prevented an Illini first down on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball in the first quarter against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling in a catch against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley runs the ball
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley runs the ball against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz calls out to
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz calls out to the game officials against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against
Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell makes a tackle
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell makes a tackle in the second quarter against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann knocks the ball away from
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann knocks the ball away from Illinois receiver Dominic Thieman on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is pulled down by Illinois
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is pulled down by Illinois safety Patrick Nelson on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches the replay
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches the replay against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a touchdown in
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a touchdown in the final seconds of the first half of the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois' Malik Turner pulls in a catch ahead of Iowa's
Illinois' Malik Turner pulls in a catch ahead of Iowa's Josh Jackson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant gets pushed out of bounds during the
Iowa's Noah Fant gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Matt Hankins recovers an onside kick during
Iowa's Matt Hankins recovers an onside kick during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Matt Hankins recovers an onside kick during
Iowa's Matt Hankins recovers an onside kick during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates his
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley scores a touchdown during
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley scores a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa teammates watch as a plane flies over Kinnick
Iowa teammates watch as a plane flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Brandon Snyder (37) warms up before the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Brandon Snyder (37) warms up before the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Nate Stanley warms up for the Hawkeyes'
Iowa head coach Nate Stanley warms up for the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks onto the field before
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks onto the field before the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    “Five-and-a-half months is a lot of time to think about football. You’re just watching,” Snyder said afterward. “The pick-six was a play that they’ve run for the last year-and-a-half over and over again. I didn’t really do my job, but I kind of knew the play.”

    It was the turning point of the game for Iowa (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten Conference). It was the sprint of a lifetime for Snyder.

    Takeaways: More Ferentz trickery; Gersonde, Wirfs step into key roles

    “That’s what drove me to get back on the field every day — just picturing a moment like that in Kinnick,” said Snyder, who was a surprise starter for the first time this season after a remarkably quick recovery. “Making that play doesn’t happen if you don’t envision it, seeing it a thousand times.”

    The Hawkeyes outscored Illinois (2-3, 0-2) 21-3 after Snyder’s 89-yard interception return, tied for sixth-longest in program history. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz called it “poetic justice” that his team got a much-needed win in large part because of a single play made by an athlete who was once feared to be lost for the season.

    “We had stalled out. We were three-and-out two times in a row,” Ferentz said of his offense. “And it just seemed like that was the play we needed to pick us up a little bit. … (It) just seemed like that got us moving.”

    Nate Stanley discusses Iowa's slow-then-fast offense and Brandon Snyder's pick-six.

    Snyder’s pick-six wasn’t the only reason Iowa was able to snap a two-game losing streak and head into its bye week in good spirits.

    Tailback Akrum Wadley had 115 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

    Quarterback Nate Stanley threw for 247 yards and three more touchdowns, giving him 15 on the season, while being sacked only once.

    The Hawkeyes forced three other turnovers and surprised Illinois twice with special-teams trickery.

    But Snyder, playing alongside sophomore strong safety Amani Hooker for much of the game, was the best Hawkeye story.

    Leistikow's First Word: Snyder's spark helps Iowa avoid scare, pull away

    The Larchwood native came to Iowa as a walk-on, turning down a scholarship at FCS power North Dakota State. He won a “team leader” award in 2014 while redshirting, so impressive was he in workouts and practice sessions. He won a “team hustle” award in 2015 while playing in all 14 games.

    He got his scholarship and a starting job last offseason, responding with 85 tackles, three interceptions, forcing three fumbles and recovering two.

    Then came the springtime injury and five months of trying times for Snyder. He stayed involved with his teammates as an unofficial coach, becoming the only junior named to the Hawkeyes’ leadership group. He pushed through his rehab, celebrating every milestone, from the first time he could do squats, to straight-line running to, eventually, being able to change directions.

    That was a month ago, and Snyder knew then that he could make it back in time to salvage his junior season. By Saturday, he was good enough to be in the starting lineup and played every snap into the fourth quarter.

    There was a first-quarter sequence that showed how healthy and determined Snyder was. He knifed into a big hole to make an ankle tackle on Illinois running back Reggie Corbin for no gain at the Hawkeye 11-yard line. He broke up the next pass attempt to Louis Dorsey. Illinois settled for a field goal.

    “That was just a moment I wanted to show everybody I’m back,” Snyder said.

    More: Illinois football players, coaches join Iowa in the Hawkeye Wave love

    No one could miss Snyder — and Illinois couldn’t catch him — 90 minutes later when he was running the length of the field to the end zone, putting the past five months far in the rear-view mirror.

    Snyder admitted that he spent the last 20 yards of his run looking at the crowd of Hawkeye fans in the end zone.

    “I probably shouldn’t have been. I probably should have run faster,” he said.

    “I was just trying to take in the moment, take in the stands and just how cool it is to be back in Kinnick Stadium and be healthy.”

    Snyder said he would find tears in his eyes while watching his teammates swarm into Kinnick Stadium without him in the season’s first three home games. Running back onto the field in uniform Saturday, “I had goosebumps again,” he said.

    The fans in the south end zone Saturday, the ones he was peering up at while scoring a touchdown, must have had the same feeling.

    It was that kind of day — and play — for Snyder.

    Mark and Chad recap Iowa vs. llinois:

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert discuss Iowa's 45-16 win over Illinois and the return of Brandon Snyder.

