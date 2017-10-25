Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. MINNESOTA, WEEK 8 2 fun minutes with Iowa’s Akrum Wadley | 2:14

Iowa running back Akrum Wadley was in a positive mood entering Saturday’s game vs. Minnesota. Chad Leistikow/The Register

1 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. MINNESOTA, WEEK 8 Kirk Ferentz: Hawkeyes aren't far away | 1:37

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the goal is to “win out” with five games to go. Chad Leistikow/The Register

2 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. MINNESOTA, WEEK 8 Bo Bower: Iowa defense needs to force more turnovers | 1:14

Iowa linebacker Bo Bower discusses extra help the Hawkeyes' defense can provide. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

3 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. MINNESOTA, WEEK 8 James Daniels: Iowa’s OL has been self-critical | 1:29

Iowa center James Daniels knows the run game must get better. Chad Leistikow/The Register

4 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. MINNESOTA, WEEK 8 Manny Rugamba on the role of injuries for 2017 Hawkeyes | 1:14

Iowa sophomore cornerback Manny Rugamba says there are no excuses. Chad Leistikow/The Register

5 of 6
Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE
IOWA FOOTBALL NEWS CONFERENCES: VS. MINNESOTA, WEEK 8 Ben Niemann on what’s left to play for | 1:17

Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann admits the team’s overall goal is out of reach but notes there are three big trophy games upcoming. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

6 of 6
  • 2 fun minutes with Iowa’s Akrum Wadley
    2 fun minutes with Iowa’s Akrum Wadley
  • Kirk Ferentz: Hawkeyes aren't far away
    Kirk Ferentz: Hawkeyes aren't far away
  • Bo Bower: Iowa defense needs to force more turnovers
    Bo Bower: Iowa defense needs to force more turnovers
  • James Daniels: Iowa’s OL has been self-critical
    James Daniels: Iowa’s OL has been self-critical
  • Manny Rugamba on the role of injuries for 2017 Hawkeyes
    Manny Rugamba on the role of injuries for 2017 Hawkeyes
  • Ben Niemann on what’s left to play for
    Ben Niemann on what’s left to play for
LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

Randy Johnson covers the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team for the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He posed five questions to HawkCentral beat writer Mark Emmert about Saturday's Minnesota-Iowa showdown. Those are here.

Johnson was kind of enough to reciprocate by sharing his insights into this year's Gophers squad, which is 4-3 under first-year coach P.J. Fleck. Read on:

Question: P.J. Fleck seems like a master salesman when it comes to drumming up interest in a program that operates in the shadow of the Minnesota Vikings. Have you sensed that people in the Twin Cities are getting more invested in Gopher football? If so, in what ways do you see that playing out?

Answer: I sense a mixture of curiosity and caution with fans in the Twin Cities. You’ll always have the Gophers die-hards in the season-ticket base, but attracting the casual fan is the difficult part, especially with so many other options for sporting events here. Attendance hasn’t been great — an announced average of 44,649 — but a lot has to do with having Buffalo and Middle Tennessee as the two nonconference home opponents. The losses to Maryland and Purdue also have hurt momentum in attracting more fans. Fleck is building the program from the ground up his way, and that has ruffled some feathers of those who were expecting a nine-win season. Also, the fact that Fleck is selling his program reminds some people too much of Tim Brewster, the failed former Gophers coach. Fleck, though, has a much better track record than Brewster, and his time at Western Michigan shows that.

Photos: Iowa football at Northwestern
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) leaps over Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jeremy Larkin (28) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Ben Niemann (44) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) leaps over Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Justin Jackson (21) is up ended by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Joshua Jackson (15) second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jeremy Larkin (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes with his teammates at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jeremy Larkin (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes with his teammates at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their overtime win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Justin Jackson (21) runs past Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during overtime at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (1) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Sam Miller (91) linebacker Paddy Fisher (42) and Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) go for the ball during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Ben Niemann (44) tries to tackle Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Nate Hall (32) during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with his team during the first quarter against Northwestern at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) makes a catch in front of Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Alonzo Mayo (12) during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) looks to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) runs past Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Montre Hartage (24) during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald gives instructions to his team against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in front of Northwestern Wildcats safety Godwin Igwebuike (16) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) tries to run past Northwestern Wildcats safety Jared McGee (41) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Nathan Bazata (99) tackles Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Bo Bower (41) tackles Northwestern Wildcats running back Justin Jackson (21) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports  David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Q: Minnesota is an extremely young team and will be playing on the road for only the third time. What have you noticed about the Gophers’ ability to maintain their poise in those situations? Where has the inexperience showed up the most?

    A: At Oregon State, the Gophers likely played their most complete game in that 48-14 romp, which probably says a lot about how bad the Beavers were, too. At Purdue, Minnesota showed some resiliency by marching down the field after the long lightning delay to take the lead with 2:26 to play. The problem in that game was a secondary that was missing three starters late because of injuries or suspensions, and Purdue responded right away with a TD drive and then got a pick-six to seal it. The inexperience has showed up most in the secondary, at wide receiver and at QB, where Conor Rhoda entered the season with only one career start and Demry Croft had none.

    Q: Demry Croft appears to be a classic dual-threat quarterback with a lot of upside. How much pressure is on him at this point in his career to make this offense go? How much did that three-game suspension set him back?

    A: Croft showed a lot of promise after replacing Rhoda against Michigan State and passing for three fourth-quarter TDs to make a game of it. But against Illinois, he had a rough day, going 5-for-15 for 47 yards and throwing two bad interceptions. Fleck hasn’t announced Croft as the starter against Iowa, but his statements sure make it sound as if Croft will start. The suspension hurt Croft because it took him quite a while to earn back Fleck’s trust, and I’m not sure he’s got it back 100 percent.

    Q: Linebacker Jonathan Celestin has one of the best back stories in college football. Can you briefly explain what he’s dealing with this fall, and what has impressed you the most about the way he’s handled himself. 

    A: Celestin’s father, Frederick, was struck and killed by an SUV in Georgia back in April, and his story has been remarkable. He’s the leader of this defense and has been playing with an injured elbow that requires a brace. Fleck raves about that leadership. When Celestin intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown late against Illinois, he pointed to the sky, dedicating the play to his father. And it was a touching moment to see Fleck take off his headset and point to the sky when Celestin returned to the sideline. Celestin pointed skyward again and got a big embrace from Fleck.

    Q: Finally, a prediction. Who do you think wins Saturday and why?

    A: I just think Iowa’s defense is going to be too much for the Gophers to handle, especially with Josey Jewell back in the lineup. If the Hawkeyes can stop the Gophers’ running game, they’ll make Minnesota pass, which hasn’t been pretty, except for sophomore receiver Tyler Johnson. The Gophers’ four wins have come against Buffalo, Oregon State, Middle Tennessee and Illinois. Iowa is much better than those teams. I’ll say Iowa 20, Minnesota 10.

    Photos: Iowa vs. Illinois football
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Iowa's Brandon Snyder runs the ball into the end zone
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Brandon Snyder runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting Illinois quarterback Jeff George, Jr., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Herky the Hawk leads members of the Hawkeyes football
    Buy Photo
    Herky the Hawk leads members of the Hawkeyes football team onto the field prior to kickoff against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg gets away from a
    Buy Photo
    Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg gets away from a tackle against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley steps over Illinois
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley steps over Illinois linebacker Dele Harding for additional yards on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits as referees review
    Buy Photo
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits as referees review a fumble recovery during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Garret Jansen chases down a fumbled ball during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Garret Jansen chases down a fumbled ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Illinois quarterback
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Illinois quarterback Jeff George, Jr. during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs in for a 18-yard touchdown
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs in for a 18-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Michael Ojemudia breaks up a pass intended for
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Michael Ojemudia breaks up a pass intended for Illinois' Ricky Smalling during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg celebrates his 39-yard
    Buy Photo
    Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg celebrates his 39-yard touchdown with Brady Ross during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs down field for
    Buy Photo
    Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs down field for a 39-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Brandon Snyder runs back an interception for
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Brandon Snyder runs back an interception for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Former Iowa swimmer Bob Stein is recognized with fellow
    Buy Photo
    Former Iowa swimmer Bob Stein is recognized with fellow swimmers during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defenders gang up on Illinois' Dominic Thieman
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defenders gang up on Illinois' Dominic Thieman during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Illinois head coach Lovie Smith paces the sidelines
    Buy Photo
    Illinois head coach Lovie Smith paces the sidelines at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Referees, officials and fans wave to patients at the
    Buy Photo
    Referees, officials and fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin celebrates after
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a reception in the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a reception in the end zone for a touchdown against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore Amani Hooker is grabbed by Illinois
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore Amani Hooker is grabbed by Illinois linebacker Dele Harding after running the ball for a first down on a fake punt on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a reception for
    Buy Photo
    Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a reception for a touchdown against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball against
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa safety Geno Stone intercepts the pass intended
    Buy Photo
    Iowa safety Geno Stone intercepts the pass intended for Illinois receiver Mike Dudek on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin catches a touchdown
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin celebrates after
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets around Illinois
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets around Illinois tackle Vederian Lowe on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Brandon Snyder hits Illinois tight end Louis
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Brandon Snyder hits Illinois tight end Louis Dorsey which prevented an Illini first down on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball in the first quarter against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling in a catch against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley runs the ball
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley runs the ball against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz calls out to
    Buy Photo
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz calls out to the game officials against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against
    Buy Photo
    Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell makes a tackle
    Buy Photo
    Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell makes a tackle in the second quarter against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann knocks the ball away from
    Buy Photo
    Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann knocks the ball away from Illinois receiver Dominic Thieman on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is pulled down by Illinois
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is pulled down by Illinois safety Patrick Nelson on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches the replay
    Buy Photo
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches the replay against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a touchdown in
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a touchdown in the final seconds of the first half of the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Illinois' Malik Turner pulls in a catch ahead of Iowa's
    Buy Photo
    Illinois' Malik Turner pulls in a catch ahead of Iowa's Josh Jackson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Noah Fant gets pushed out of bounds during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Noah Fant gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Matt Hankins recovers an onside kick during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Matt Hankins recovers an onside kick during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Matt Hankins recovers an onside kick during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Matt Hankins recovers an onside kick during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates his
    Buy Photo
    Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley scores a touchdown during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley scores a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa teammates watch as a plane flies over Kinnick
    Buy Photo
    Iowa teammates watch as a plane flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Brandon Snyder (37) warms up before the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Brandon Snyder (37) warms up before the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head coach Nate Stanley warms up for the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa head coach Nate Stanley warms up for the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks onto the field before
    Buy Photo
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks onto the field before the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen

    Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

       

      LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE