The cornerback talks about his special game in what has been an amazing season Mark Emmert / The Register

IOWA CITY, Ia. – Call this the Josh Jackson game.

The Iowa junior cornerback, who has anchored the secondary all year long like a veteran despite only one career start entering the season, had the game of his life Saturday in a 17-10 victory over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium.

The Gophers kept testing him for some reason. Jackson kept swatting passes away, four of them in all to raise his Big Ten Conference-leading total to 15.

Photos: Iowa football takes on Minnesota at home
Minnesota's Nate Wozniak catches a pass during their
Minnesota's Nate Wozniak catches a pass during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck runs down the field
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck runs down the field for the fourth quarter during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94)
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) tackle Minnesota's Rodney Smith during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Bo Bower (41) tackles Minnesota's Demry Croft
Iowa's Bo Bower (41) tackles Minnesota's Demry Croft during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is knocked out of the
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is knocked out of the air by Minnesota's Justus Harris during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass and
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass and is tackled by Minnesota's Justus Harris during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass during their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Floyd of Rosedale following
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Floyd of Rosedale following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barty stands on the sidelines
Iowa athletic director Gary Barty stands on the sidelines during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota's Justus Harris gets flagged for pass interference
Minnesota's Justus Harris gets flagged for pass interference during the Gophers' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, left, and Sam Brincks put pressure
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, left, and Sam Brincks put pressure on Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
An Iowa fan finishes her beer during the Hawkeyes'
An Iowa fan finishes her beer during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse sacks Minnesota quarterback Demry
Iowa's Parker Hesse sacks Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during their football
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
After catching a pass for the Hawkeyes second touchdown
After catching a pass for the Hawkeyes second touchdown Iowa's Noah Fant (87) celebrates with his teammates during their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota's Tyler Johnson during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) and Iowa's Chauncey Golston
Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) and Iowa's Chauncey Golston (57) carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy off the field after Iowa defeated Minnesota 17-10 during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Kristian Welch celebrates the Hawkeyes' 17-10
Iowa's Kristian Welch celebrates the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs waves to fans following the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs waves to fans following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley waves to fans following the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Akrum Wadley waves to fans following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following
Iowa's Miles Taylor helps carry Floyd of Rosedale following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota defenders strip the ball from Iowa running
Minnesota defenders strip the ball from Iowa running back James Butler during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley grabs a pass during
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley grabs a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josh Jackson celebrates as Jake Gervase picks
Iowa's Josh Jackson celebrates as Jake Gervase picks off a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls to players during
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls to players during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon
Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon Brooks during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a 12-yard touchdown
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a 12-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field for
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field for a 12-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley takes the ball down
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates a first down
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley celebrates a first down during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back James Butler stands with teammates
Iowa running back James Butler stands with teammates before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catches a pass during the first
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catches a pass during the first half of their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz chats with Minnesota head
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz chats with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld chats with
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld chats with head coach KIrk Ferentz before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is welcomed by fans before
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is welcomed by fans before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks past the Nile Kinnick
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks past the Nile Kinnick Statue before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Players walk past the Nile Kinnick Statue before the
Players walk past the Nile Kinnick Statue before the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    On a night when Iowa got Josey Jewell back from a shoulder injury, Jackson did the unthinkable – he upstaged the team’s star senior middle linebacker.

    “When he’s tuned in and ready to go, he’s a nightmare matchup for the opposing offense,” Iowa safety Jake Gervase said of Jackson.

    “He makes my job easier, just having that trust that he’s going to do his job, whether he’s manned up, whether we’re playing Cover 2, just knowing that he’s going to jam and sync.”

    Jam and sync. Matchup nightmare.

    If that sounds familiar to Hawkeye fans, it’s because those were traits also ascribed to Desmond King, the all-America cornerback who graduated last year and now toils for the San Diego Chargers.

    After what Jackson has done as the bedrock of a Hawkeye secondary in flux this season, it’s worth asking if he’s every bit as valuable as King was for four years here.

    “Those are both guys that can shut down a third of the field every time they’re out there,” Gervase said. “(Jackson is) a tough guy, he’s a competitor and he’s a freak athlete so he goes out there and makes plays.”

    “I think they’re pretty much the same,” Jewell said of King and Jackson.

    That’s the highest of praise for Jackson, a onetime wide receiver out of Corinth, Texas, who started in Iowa’s Outback Bowl loss last season and entered this year as a bit of unknown.

    He's been so good this year that he's already being mentioned as a possible NFL Draft pick.

    Jackson watched as free safety Brandon Snyder went down with a knee injury in the spring. Snyder was supposed to be the leader of the secondary. He was replaced by Gervase, then Amani Hooker, then Snyder came back for one game and then Gervase regained that starting role.

    Strong safety was manned by Miles Taylor when the year began, a seasoned veteran. He’s been benched for Hooker.

    Opposite Jackson at cornerback was supposed to be sophomore Manny Rugamba, who was outstanding last season but suspended for this year’s opener for a violation of team rules. Michael Ojemudia stepped in for that game, and again when Rugamba injured his ankle.

    Through all the turmoil, Jackson held steady. He made plays, including a pair of interceptions to go with all those breakups.

    Jackson made his biggest play early in Saturday’s punt-fest, and Gervase was the beneficiary. Minnesota was trailing 7-0 but had a first down at the Iowa 14-yard line. Sophomore quarterback Demry Croft tried to force a pass to a wide receiver who was blanketed by Jackson. Jackson slapped the football in the air, and Gervase cradled it in the end zone.

    Touchdown denied.

    “I knew Josh was manned up. I manned up on the back there and I saw the back stayed in and blocked so I just tried to get a little depth,” Gervase said. “That play’s all Josh Jackson. I’m just running to the football once I see the ball thrown.”

    It was Iowa’s only turnover of the game, but Jackson wasn’t done altering the outcome.

    He broke up a third-down pass attempt in the second quarter, and two more in the third quarter

    In the fourth quarter, Jackson made a superb ankle tackle to stop Gophers tailback Rodney Smith short on another third-down play. Minnesota gained only 139 yards passing on 29 attempts.  

    Iowa forced nine punts. Jackson was responsible for four of them.

    There were plenty of other success stories for the Iowa defense, including four sacks by a fired-up line. The Gophers managed only 4-of-18 conversions on third and fourth down.

    Poor punting reared its head again for Iowa, putting the defense in some undesirable field position. Minnesota somehow managed an edge in time of possession despite averaging 3.9 yards per play.

    The Hawkeye defense never flinched, yielding only one big play – a 63-yard catch and run by Tyler Johnson, who took advantage when Gervase slipped to the ground.

    Jackson saw the play unfolding from the opposite side of the field and helped chase Johnson down, along with Hooker. Minnesota could only manage a field goal.

    “Throughout the game, we did well at being able to keep up the tempo, being able to keep up the stoppage and being consistent,” said Jewell, who had 11 tackles. “Being able to play the whole four quarters was big.”

    Jackson was as big as anybody. After the game, he was asked to account for his success and gave a standard Hawkeye answer, talking about his preparation more than his physical talent.

    “I think it starts with practice every day. I try to come out and work hard and study the opponent hard and when it gets to games I see the same formation and I know what they’re going to do out of it,” Jackson said.

    On Saturday, that game plan included a lot of man-to-man coverage, something Jackson excels at.

    Minnesota learned the hard way that you can’t mess with the Texan.

    VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Best moments from Iowa vs. Minnesota | 0:38

    Highlights from Iowa's 17-10 win over Minnesota

    VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Kirk Ferentz on the importance of any win | 1:13

    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz assesses a 17-10 win against Minnesota. Chad Leistikow / The Register

    VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Iowa has itself a QB | 0:55

    Nate Stanley discusses his TD pass to Noah Fant and a 17-10 win against Minnesota. Chad Leistikow / The Register

    VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Kirk Ferentz addresses his son’s ‘inappropriate’ behavior | 0:41

    The coach got word of Brian Ferentz’s press-box tirade. Chad Leistikow / The Register

    VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Josey Jewell on what Iowa still has to play for | 1:16

    Josey Jewell discusses what Iowa still has to play for entering its final four games. Matt Bain / The Register

    VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Akrum Wadley says it’s great to have James Butler back | 1:29

    Akrum Wadley talked about James Butler’s return, as well as the offense’s second-half flow. Matt Bain / The Register

    VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 James Butler discusses emotional return to the field | 2:44

    James Butler discusses his emotional return to action after missing five weeks with a dislocated elbow. Matt Bain / The Register

    VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Noah Fant’s sweet redemption | 1:34

    Iowa tight end Noah Fant took last week’s loss hard after dropping the final pass at Northwestern. Saturday, he was one of the heroes against Minnesota. Chad Leistikow / The Register

    VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Jake Gervase discusses defensive dominance against Gophers | 1:34

    Jake Gervase discusses Iowa’s defensive dominance against Minnesota. Matt Bain / The Register

    VIDEOS: IOWA 17, MINNESOTA 10 Josh Jackson on his role in Iowa interception | 1:39

    The cornerback talks about his special game in what has been an amazing season Mark Emmert / The Register

