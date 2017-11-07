Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz assesses a 17-10 win against Minnesota. Chad Leistikow / The Register

Buy Photo Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over then-No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday. The convincing home victory propelled the Hawkeyes into the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

Iowa entered the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 20 on Tuesday after blowing out Ohio State 55-24 Saturday.

The Buckeyes had been No. 6 in the initial CFP poll, which is used to determine the four teams that will contend for a national championship in January.

Iowa (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten Conference) was unranked in the first poll, but shook up the national college football landscape by blasting Ohio State. The Buckeyes fell to 13th in Tuesday's poll and have been all but eliminated from title contention.

Iowa was also ranked 25th in the Associated Press poll that was released Sunday.

Next up for the Hawkeyes is a chance to knock another championship wannabe from its perch. Iowa travels to Wisconsin for a 2:30 p.m. game Saturday that will be televised on ABC.

The undefeated Badgers are eighth in the CFP, the highest-ranked Big Ten team.

A small side note: Iowa State remains in the CFP poll, albeit a spot below the Hawkeyes at No. 21.