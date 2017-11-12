Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (right) tries to steal the ball from Alabama State guard Gene Davis during the first half Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Moss and the Hawkeyes dominated the Hornets to move to 2-0 on the season. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP)

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa was officially playing Alabama State in Sunday's men's basketball game.

But the real competition for the Hawkeyes was between the starting five and the second unit to see who could put up more points.

Iowa drubbed the Hornets 92-58 to go to 2-0 on the season.

In the other battle, it was: Second five players 45, starters 43.

The Hawkeyes were having so much fun that junior forward Ahmad Wagner made his first career 3-pointer. Point guard Jordan Bohannon delivered a transition alley-oop pass that Isaiah Moss slammed home. Power forward Tyler Cook showed off his range by swishing a 15-foot baseline jumper.

Iowa could do whatever it wanted, and did.

Cordell Pemsl led the Hawkeyes with 15 points, one of 12 players to score. Freshman center Luka Garza had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Bohannon had six assists for a second consecutive game.

The Hawkeyes went on an 18-0 run early in the first half to take control. Iowa led 47-22 at intermission, holding the Hornets to 29.4 percent shooting, blocking five shots and converting nine turnovers into 18 points.

Iowa next hosts Grambling State at 7 p.m. Thursday.