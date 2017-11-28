Virginia Tech's Nickeil Alexander-Walker grabs a rebound in front of Iowa's Cordell Pemsl in the first half Tuesday in Blacksburg, Va. Pemsl helped the Hawkeyes stay in the game for a half, but the Hokies tookk control in the second to win the Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup. (Photo: Matt Gentry, AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Tyler Cook made a nice drive and hit a running floater for Iowa's first points of the second half Tuesday.

If you're wondering why that moment was so significant, it was the high-water mark for the Hawkeye men's basketball team, who soon got swamped by Virginia Tech and lost 79-55 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup at Cassell Coliseum.

Cook's shot tied the score at 40-all. It was 15 minutes before any other Iowa player helped him in the scoring column, with reserve guard Maishe Dailey slicing in from the wing to hit a layup. By then, the Hokies had gotten their transition game going and turned a tight game into a laugher.

Cook led Iowa with 16 points. Cordell Pemsl was a demon on the glass, grabbing 14 rebounds.

There were no other bright spots for the Hawkeyes, who shot 7-for-37 after intermission (18.9 percent) and made only one of 12 3-point attempts (8.3 percent).

Iowa has lost three of its past four games. Tuesday was the Hawkeyes' first road game, and it showed.

The score was tied 38-all at halftime as the Hawkeyes (4-3) were able to keep Virginia Tech (6-1) from getting out in transition and play a halfcourt game.

Jordan Bohannon made all four of his 3-point attempts to lead the Hawkeyes with 12 points. Pemsl came off the bench to score six points, with eight rebounds and five assists. Iowa outrebounded the smaller Hokies 21-11 in the half and outscored them 20-12 in the paint.

But Virginia Tech got to the free-throw line 15 times, making 11 to stay close.

Iowa next opens Big Ten Conference play with a 4 p.m. Saturday home game against Penn State.