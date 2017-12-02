Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Penn State
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) controls the ball
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) controls the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.  Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) reacts after a
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) reacts after a call as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) looks during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.  Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins (24)
Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins (24) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) jump for the opening tipoff during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.  Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Patrick Chambers
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Patrick Chambers and the Nittany Lions bench react during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.  Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jamari Wheeler (5) directs
Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jamari Wheeler (5) directs the offense against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.  Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins (24)
Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins (24) and forward Lamar Stevens (11) block the shot of Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.  Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) grabs a loose
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) grabs a loose ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.  Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery (center) reacts
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery (center) reacts during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.  Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.  Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    IOWA CITY, Ia. — The Iowa men's basketball team didn't lead for a single second of its Big Ten Conference opener Saturday, watching Penn State hit every big shot to walk out of Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a 77-73 victory.

    In a second-half sequence that summed up the Hawkeyes' frustration, Cordell Pemsl had a layup roll off the rim, Tyler Cook had a dunk attempt clang off the rim, and Jack Nunge got stripped from behind while driving to the rim. Trailing by three points, Iowa came up empty, as it did all too often.

    The Nittany Lions burned Iowa with 12-of-23 3-point shooting and got 22 points from muscular forward Mike Watkins. That dozen amounted to the most 3-pointers the Hawkeyes have allowed this season.

    Iowa got 23 points and 12 rebounds from Cook but made only four of their 12 3-pointers. Isaiah Moss added 13 points and Cordell Pemsl had 10 off the bench for the Hawkeyes.

     

     

    Penn State (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) opened the game by scoring on six consecutive possessions and taking a 14-4 lead. Iowa (4-4, 0-1) chipped away but could never get closer than 20-19 in the half. That score was also the closest the Hawkeyes got in the game, despite cutting the deficit to two points on three occasions late..

    The Nittany Lions made seven of their 12 3-pointers in the first half, while the Hawkeyes struggled to string together productive offensive possessions. Cook had 13 points and five rebounds in the opening half, but also four of his team’s nine turnovers. Iowa finished with 18 turnovers that became 22 Nittany Lions points.

    Penn State led 39-34 at intermission and won despite getting no points from its bench players.

    Iowa next plays at Indiana at 7 p.m. Monday.

