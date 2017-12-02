Penn State forward Mike Watkins shoots over Iowa center Luka Garza during the first half Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP)

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The Iowa men's basketball team didn't lead for a single second of its Big Ten Conference opener Saturday, watching Penn State hit every big shot to walk out of Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a 77-73 victory.

In a second-half sequence that summed up the Hawkeyes' frustration, Cordell Pemsl had a layup roll off the rim, Tyler Cook had a dunk attempt clang off the rim, and Jack Nunge got stripped from behind while driving to the rim. Trailing by three points, Iowa came up empty, as it did all too often.

The Nittany Lions burned Iowa with 12-of-23 3-point shooting and got 22 points from muscular forward Mike Watkins. That dozen amounted to the most 3-pointers the Hawkeyes have allowed this season.

Iowa got 23 points and 12 rebounds from Cook but made only four of their 12 3-pointers. Isaiah Moss added 13 points and Cordell Pemsl had 10 off the bench for the Hawkeyes.

Penn State (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) opened the game by scoring on six consecutive possessions and taking a 14-4 lead. Iowa (4-4, 0-1) chipped away but could never get closer than 20-19 in the half. That score was also the closest the Hawkeyes got in the game, despite cutting the deficit to two points on three occasions late..

The Nittany Lions made seven of their 12 3-pointers in the first half, while the Hawkeyes struggled to string together productive offensive possessions. Cook had 13 points and five rebounds in the opening half, but also four of his team’s nine turnovers. Iowa finished with 18 turnovers that became 22 Nittany Lions points.

Penn State led 39-34 at intermission and won despite getting no points from its bench players.

Iowa next plays at Indiana at 7 p.m. Monday.