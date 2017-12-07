Photos: Iowa State tops Iowa in Cy-Hawk men's basketball game
Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) fights
Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) fights Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) for a rebound as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.  Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) goes
Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) goes up for a dunk as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.  Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones guard Lindell Wigginton (5) fights
Iowa State Cyclones guard Lindell Wigginton (5) fights Iowa Hawkeyes guard Brady Ellingson (24) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) for a loose ball as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) puts up a shot
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) drives
Iowa State Cyclones guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) puts up a shot
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) puts up a
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) puts up a shot while Iowa State Cyclones forward Cameron Lard (2) defends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones guard Lindell Wigginton (5) drives
Iowa State Cyclones guard Lindell Wigginton (5) drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Cyclone fans cheer as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones
Cyclone fans cheer as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones guard Lindell Wigginton (5) drives
Iowa State Cyclones guard Lindell Wigginton (5) drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones guard Terrence Lewis (24) drives
Iowa State Cyclones guard Terrence Lewis (24) drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery has words with
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery has words with a referee as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) puts up a
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) puts up a shot while Iowa State Cyclones forward Hans Brase (30) defends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) grabs a rebound
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) grabs a rebound as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives to
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket as Iowa State Cyclones forward Cameron Lard (2) defends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Steve Prohm yells as
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Steve Prohm yells as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery cheers as the
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery cheers as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) pulls a rebound
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) pulls a rebound away from Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) during a game in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones forward Jeff Beverly (55) drives
Iowa State Cyclones forward Jeff Beverly (55) drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket as Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) defends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery talks to the
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery talks to the referee as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Steve Prohm screams
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Steve Prohm screams as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) drives to the
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) drives to the basket as Iowa State Cyclones forward Hans Brase (30) defends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Cyclone fans cheer as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones
Cyclone fans cheer as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Cyclone fans cheer as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones
Cyclone fans cheer as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    AMES, Ia. — Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl suffered a deep cut to his right leg late in Thursday's basketball game against Iowa State and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

    The sophomore from Dubuque was battling for a loose ball under his basket when he went staggering into the seats on the baseline, apparently cutting the leg on a chair.

    "We thought it might have been worse than it is, but we won't know that until he gets there," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "He had a big chunk out of his leg. We're hoping it's not broken. So we'll find out. I don't think it is."

    Iowa officials don't expect an update on Pemsl's condition until Friday morning.

    Pemsl was having a strong second half for the Hawkeyes, with eight points and five rebounds, when the injury occurred with 2:45 left in the game. Iowa State won 84-78.

    "He's one of my better friends on the team and it's really tough for him," Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon said. "Going into the locker room just trying to wish him the best and praying for him as much as possible. He's one of the toughest kids I know and I know he's going to bounce back from this."

