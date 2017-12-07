Buy Photo Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) puts up a shot while Iowa State forward Cameron Lard (2) defends Thursday. Pemsl later left the game after suffering a cut to his leg. (Photo: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register)Buy Photo

AMES, Ia. — Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl suffered a deep cut to his right leg late in Thursday's basketball game against Iowa State and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The sophomore from Dubuque was battling for a loose ball under his basket when he went staggering into the seats on the baseline, apparently cutting the leg on a chair.

"We thought it might have been worse than it is, but we won't know that until he gets there," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "He had a big chunk out of his leg. We're hoping it's not broken. So we'll find out. I don't think it is."

Iowa officials don't expect an update on Pemsl's condition until Friday morning.

Pemsl was having a strong second half for the Hawkeyes, with eight points and five rebounds, when the injury occurred with 2:45 left in the game. Iowa State won 84-78.

Cordell Pemsl after a crash into the student section pic.twitter.com/iBVVHvT1FU — LukeMeredith (@LukeMeredithAP) December 8, 2017

"He's one of my better friends on the team and it's really tough for him," Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon said. "Going into the locker room just trying to wish him the best and praying for him as much as possible. He's one of the toughest kids I know and I know he's going to bounce back from this."