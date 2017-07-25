Skip in Skip
IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSKirk Ferentz: 'I've hit the jackpot twice' | 1:43

Ferentz talks about what it means to him to be the new dean of college coaches. Chad Leistikow / The Register

IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSFox Sports analyst lumps Ferentz in with Riley and Snyder | 0:51

Joel Klatt on why he thinks Iowa often surprises people. Mark Emmert / The Register

IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSDoes Iowa have a No. 1 quarterback? | 1:01

"Don’t read into it, please," coach Kirk Ferentz asked reporters at the Big Ten media days Monday. The competition between sophomore Nathan Stanley and junior Tyler Wiegers, he says, isn't settled yet. Mark Emmert / The Register

IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSMatt VandeBerg's view on Iowa's quarterback competition | 0:22

The Hawkeyes' wide receiver has been an interested observer. Mark Emmert / The Register

IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSVandeBerg says he learned not to question his foot's health | 0:28

Iowa's senior wide receiver talks about one fateful workout. Mark Emmert / The Register

IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSFerentz impressed by Matt VandeBerg's recovery | 1:04

Iowa's head coach says rehabbing an injury is as much a psychological challenge as a physical one. Mark Emmert / The Register

IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSJosey Jewell gives credit to Iowa linebackers of the past | 0:32

Current Hawkeye star says it was role models of three years ago that made it possible Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSJewell on finding motivation, and what sets the 2017 Hawkeyes apart | 1:17

The Iowa linebacker was at his second straight media days. Chad Leistikow / The Register

IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSKirk Ferentz's response to Iowa getting picked 4th in Big Ten West | 1:41

The Iowa coach is asked whether this team has the kind of feel that 2015 did. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSWhat prompted Iowa's Sean Welsh to open up about his depression | 2:10

The offensive lineman is now one of the Hawkeyes' premier players, with 35 career starts. Chad Leistikow / The Register

IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSPurdue coach Jeff Brohm on the mentality he's trying to instill in his team | 0:58

The Boilermakers' new leader wants his players to learn to handle setbacks. Mark Emmert / The Register

IOWA FOOTBALL AT THE BIG TEN'S 2017 MEDIA DAYSMinnesota coach P.J. Fleck: I'm not for everybody | 1:09

The Gophers' new coach recalls a candid conversation with his players. Mark Emmert / The Register

CHICAGO — By mid-afternoon Tuesday, Big Ten Conference signage was already being taken down at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place.

But before closing the book on the book on the league’s media days here, what did we learn?

Here is my CliffsNotes version, with a heavy Iowa slant.

Kirk Ferentz doesn’t seem worried about his quarterback situation.

In fact, nobody in the Hawkeye camp does.

That should probably be re-assurance that, despite a rocky spring game for top contenders Nathan Stanley and Tyler Wiegers, things might be just fine there.

“The good news,” the Hawkeye coach in his 19th year told reporters here, “is if you’re big into tendencies — which I know you guys are — we’ve done OK with new quarterbacks.”

Fact check: true.

Four of Iowa’s five national top-10 finishes under Ferentz came with first-year starters: Brad Banks (2002), Nathan Chandler (2003), Drew Tate (2004) and C.J. Beathard (2015).

25 photos: Iowa running back Akrum Wadley
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels (78) covers Akrum
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels (78) covers Akrum Wadley as he runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs into the end zone
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball in for
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball in for a touchdown against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs down field for a touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs down field for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
If Iowa tailback Akrum Wadley keeps his weight up,
Buy Photo
If Iowa tailback Akrum Wadley keeps his weight up, he'll be harder to tackle. So far this spring, he's having more good days than bad in that regard, running backs coach Chris White said.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Akrum Wadley showed some nice burst and power at the
Buy Photo
Akrum Wadley showed some nice burst and power at the spring game (51 yards on 10 touches). He and LeShun Daniels Jr. have the potential to combine for 2,000 yards in 2016.  David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Miles Taylor tackles running back
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Miles Taylor tackles running back Akrum Wadley during the Hawkeyes' spring game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2016.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa' Akrum Wadley gets swarmed by Brandon Snyder (37),
Buy Photo
Iowa' Akrum Wadley gets swarmed by Brandon Snyder (37), Michae Ojemudia (11) and Anthony Gair (12) during the Hawkeyes' spring game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) will likely be
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) will likely be deployed more in a pass-catching role, and possibly in short yardage.  Michael Zamora, The Register
Fullscreen
Akrum Wadley had some electric games this year, and
Buy Photo
Akrum Wadley had some electric games this year, and if he can make weight he could be the Hawkeyes' best backfield weapon in 2016. LeShun Daniels Jr. and Derrick Mitchell Jr. are in the mix, too.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley dives for a touchdown during a
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley dives for a touchdown during a game with Maryland at Kinnick stadium in Iowa City Oct. 31, 2015.  Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Championship game against Michigan State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) gets upended by
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) gets upended by Michigan State linebacker Riley Bullough (30) during the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 5, 2015.  Mykal McEldowney/The Star
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) is drove out of
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) is drove out of bounds by Michigan State cornerback Arjen Colquhoun (36) during the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 5, 2015.  Mykal McEldowney/The Star
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley leaps over teammate Macon Plewa
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley leaps over teammate Macon Plewa during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. The play was brought back after a holding penalty.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) runs the
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium.  Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley cuts ahead for some of his 67 yards
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley cuts ahead for some of his 67 yards vs. Maryland.  Zach Boyden-Holmes, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs the ball during a game with
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs the ball during a game with Maryland at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015.  Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley celebrates a touchdown during a
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley celebrates a touchdown during a game with Maryland at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015.  Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Akrum Wadley is one of four running backs to see action
Akrum Wadley is one of four running backs to see action this season.  Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa football players celebrate one of Akrum Wadley's
Iowa football players celebrate one of Akrum Wadley's four touchdowns against Northwestern on Oct. 17. After a bye week, Wadley is No. 1 at running back on the depth chart, with Derrick Mitchell Jr. and LeShun Daniels Jr. backing him up.  Jerry Lai, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Akrum Wadley sprints into the end zone for one of his
Akrum Wadley sprints into the end zone for one of his four touchdowns at Northwestern while quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) celebrates early and center Austin Blythe, right, pancakes a helpless Wildcat defender.  Dustin Satloff, Special to the Register
Fullscreen
University of Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) rushes
Buy Photo
University of Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) rushes for a touchdown during a NCAA Division I Football game between Northwestern University and the University of Iowa at Ryan Field on October 17, 2015 in Evanston, Illinois.  Dustin Satloff/For the Register
Fullscreen

    Akrum Wadley still needs to prove himself to Ferentz.

    The coach didn’t seem to care for talk about why Iowa’s top returning playmaker wasn’t in Chicago, and on Monday he said this of Wadley’s January decision to return to Iowa rather than going to the NFL:

    “I don't mean this in a disrespectful way: I thought that was a little bit premature. We've been with Akrum now for four years, coached in the National Football League, and I think we were aware of some things that we felt like he needed to do.”

    Ferentz was complimentary of Wadley on the back end of his comments, though, saying the 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior has come a long way in his Hawkeye journey, from being a fumbling liability to a reliable cog in the wheel.

    Wadley was Iowa’s top rusher, top scorer and second-leading receiver a year ago.

    “We think he's poised to have a tremendous year,” Ferentz said. “Has a great attitude, loves football, is good with his teammates — I'm thrilled he's on our football team.”

    From complimentary to complementary: Whither James Butler?

    It sounds like Iowa has ambitious plans for Wadley and the new graduate transfer running back from Nevada.

    Ferentz said this week he envisioned lining up both guys at wide receiver in practice to see what would happen.

    “We’d be foolish not to consider that,” Ferentz said. “… It’s our job to figure out who can line up at receiver and play well and give us some octane out there.”

    That’s another way of saying Iowa needs a lot of help at receiver.

    But we already knew that.

    What we didn’t know for sure, though, is Iowa seems to be gravitating toward big, fast tight ends in new coordinator Brian Ferentz’s offense.

    The Hawkeyes not only listed as many tight-end starters (two) as wide receivers on Monday's release of the pre-fall depth chart, but the names were new atop the No. 1 line: true sophomore Noah Fant and redshirt freshman T.J. Hockenson.

    “We’ve got to look at those positions kind of jointly,” Ferentz said of wide receiver and tight end, “to figure out what’s the best way to try to move the ball through the air.”

    That was a huge problem for Iowa last year, even with third-round NFL Draft pick C.J. Beathard behind center.

    Ferentz was asked: How many receivers would you like to have in the rotation?

    “Two would be a really good start. I don’t want to be greedy,” Ferentz dead-panned, a reference to having just one proven returning wideout in Matt VandeBerg. “But it’d be nice to feel like you have four guys that can go in and out. That’s not always realistic.”

    Fant seems to be ready for a big year.

    Ferentz used a fun analogy to describe the growth he made after getting limited snaps and action as a true freshman (nine catches, 70 yards).

    “It kind of gets the growing process accelerated a little bit,” Ferentz said. “What’s that stuff my wife puts on her flowers?”

    Miracle-Gro, someone said.

    “He looks like a college guy now,” Ferentz said. “A year ago, he looked like an eighth-grade guy. And I mean that in a happy way — a nice way.

    “Now, I think he gets the gravity of this stuff. And I think he’s got a little better feel of how good he could be, too.”

    The addition of Kevin Spencer is a big deal.

    He's a new quality-control assistant at Iowa.

    “Kevin just fell right out of the sky,” Ferentz said. “What a stroke of good luck and fortune that was.”

    As Ferentz tells it, Spencer, 63, isn’t looking to be a college coach. “He just wants to help out,” with an interest in being at the Division I level for the first time.

    Spencer was the NFL’s special teams coach of the year in 2003, working for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s worked under Bill Belichick, Bill Cowher and Ken Whisenhunt — quite the pedigree.

    And he’ll assist special teams coordinator LeVar Woods.

    When Iowa’s had really good seasons, it's usually correlated with strong special teams play. Ferentz spoke this week of holes he saw in that area during last fall's 8-5 campaign.

    Spencer will undoubtedly help shore those up.

    Iowa’s November win over Nebraska was even more impressive than the 40-10 final indicated.

    Ferentz revealed that several linemen on both sides of the ball were home with the flu during that short week of preparation.

    “If the media had been able to see our Monday practice — I remember this distinctly — there would have been a lot of stories written,” Ferentz said. “… To say, on a short week, 'that was concerning would be an understatement. But the guys bounced back from it.”

    Speaking of Big Ten West rivals…

    Here are some final thoughts on what challenges the Hawkeyes are facing:

    Trending up: I liked what I heard from Northwestern, Minnesota and even Purdue.

    I think Northwestern has the division’s best quarterback, in Clayton Thorson, and maybe the best running back, in Justin Jackson — although Iowa has the best tandem, in Wadley and Butler. I wouldn’t be shocked if Pat Fitzgerald gets the Wildcats to the top this fall.

    P.J. Fleck (Minnesota) and Jeff Brohm (Purdue) are upgrades at their respective schools but are at least a year away from a breakthrough.

    More: Fleck, Brohm present stark contrast in styles

    Trending down: Nebraska and Illinois have the same thing in common: They lack an identity.

    The Huskers are switching to a 3-4 defense, and coach Mike Riley identified significant question marks in the secondary — problematic no matter how good transfer QB Tanner Lee is. Nebraska media are questioning the program's physicality.

    I’ve got Illinois last in the West, and that opinion is unchanged.

    About the same: Consistent with what I published last week, I think Wisconsin wins the division, with Iowa finishing third.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 22 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

