Hawkeye columnist Chad Leistikow breaks down the Hawkeye's pick for their starting quarterback, sophomore Nathan Stanley. Michael Zamora/The Register

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Naming a true sophomore his Week 1 starting quarterback for the first time since 2004 isn’t the only area where veteran Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is going younger with Iowa football.

But it’s certainly the place to start.

Nathan Stanley, who turned 20 on Saturday, will take the Hawkeyes' first snap for their season opener Saturday against Wyoming, a Monday revelation that will get further context Tuesday at Ferentz’s first game-week press conference of the season.

But from everything we have heard, read and reported on Stanley, this was — for the second straight year — a very close call over redshirt junior Tyler Wiegers. Stanley nudged ahead of Wiegers for last year’s backup role, too.

Yet at the same time, Ferentz has told us that whoever won the job, it would be his to keep — barring performance struggles, of course.

Though Ferentz has repeatedly referenced the three-way QB battle of 1987 when assessing the Stanley/Wiegers run-off, he was always firmly opposed to rotating who takes the snaps on a series-to-series or week-to-week basis.

“You don’t want whoever it is in there playing, looking over their shoulder on every snap,” Ferentz said last week. “That’s not healthy. We don’t want that at any position.”

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley
Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers
Hawkeye quarterbacks Nathan Stanley (4) and Tyler Wiegers (8) are shown during Iowa's Aug. 5 media day.  Michael Zamora, The Register
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back James Butler during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Sophomore Nathan Stanley, pictured, has won Iowa's
Sophomore Nathan Stanley, pictured, has won Iowa's starting quarterback job over redshirt junior Tyler Wiegers.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe visits with Nathan Stanley,
Quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe visits with Nathan Stanley, left, during Iowa's open practice April 7 at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines.  Michael Zamora, The Register
Nathan Stanley played in seven Iowa football as a freshman.
Nathan Stanley played in seven Iowa football as a freshman. Is the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder ready to take the reins at quarterback this season? That's the most important storyline of spring practices, which begin Wednesday.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterbacks C.J. Beathard, left, and Nathan Stanley
Iowa quarterbacks C.J. Beathard, left, and Nathan Stanley run drills at the indoor practice facility on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws down field during
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against North Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
True freshman quarterback Nathan Stanley may have been
True freshman quarterback Nathan Stanley may have been wearing a red shirt during the Kids Day scrimmage this month, but that doesn't mean he'll be taking a redshirt season. He is listed as battling sophomore Tyler Wiegers for the backup spot on the Hawkeyes' initial depth chart, one of seven first-year players to appear.  Tork Mason/For the Register
    In Stanley, Iowa is banking on a young man with uncommon maturity to potentially be its quarterback for the next three years — much how it played out when Drew Tate won the job as a true sophomore in 2004.

    A year ago this September, I wrote a piece about Stanley — after he emerged as C.J. Beathard’s backup — and interviewed those close to him back home in Menomonie, Wis.

    The takeaway: He was a quiet, confident, athletic gamer — no matter the sport — who puts in all the work and then some.

    “Very humble,” his high school coach, Joe LaBuda, told me then. “About as classy a kid as you’re ever going to find.”

    On Iowa’s media day, strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle said Stanley was “closer to 240” pounds over his listed, 6-5, 235 frame, after arriving on campus listed at 212.

    He’s put in the work; he's earned the job — it wasn't awarded by default.

    Here’s something else Doyle said about Stanley that should have Hawkeye fans excited:

    “He’s mature beyond his years,” Doyle said. “That’s partly why you saw him accelerate in his progression last year (as a true freshman).

    “One thing for sure: Nate Stanley, he really is a mature guy that comes to work every day — no drama, focused — (a) really impressive guy to see in our facility and on our practice fields.”

    That sounds like a guy Iowa will go to battle with every week.

    Quarterback, of course, is only part of Monday’s depth-chart release that stirred some buzz. Some other notable developments:

    Photos: Iowa football Kids Day open practice
    Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during
    Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during
    Iowa running back James Butler scores a touchdown during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Tyler Wiegers calls for the ball during
    Iowa quarterback Tyler Wiegers calls for the ball during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs down field
    Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Toren Young runs down field during
    Iowa running back Toren Young runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Ryan Boyle looks for an open receiver
    Iowa quarterback Ryan Boyle looks for an open receiver during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Toren Young takes off down field
    Iowa running back Toren Young takes off down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches players during
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches players during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during
    Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during
    Iowa running back James Butler runs down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Matt Hankins, right, breaks up a pass intended
    Iowa's Matt Hankins, right, breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Brandon Smith during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches players
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches players during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back James Butler pulls in a catch during
    Iowa running back James Butler pulls in a catch during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back
    Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley throws to running back James Butler during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace works with Djimon
    Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace works with Djimon Colbert during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, left, sets up
    Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, left, sets up a block against defensive end Sam Brincks during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa center Spencer Williams, left, sets up a block
    Iowa center Spencer Williams, left, sets up a block on defensive lineman Jake Newborg during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith runs drills during
    Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during
    Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during
    Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Izmir Smith-Marsette runs drills
    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Izmir Smith-Marsette runs drills
    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during
    Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs drills during
    Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during
    Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell throws down field during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Alaric Jackson runs drills during the open practice
    Iowa's Alaric Jackson runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Levi Duwa walks down the sideline during the
    Iowa's Levi Duwa walks down the sideline during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa center Spencer Williams runs drills during the
    Iowa center Spencer Williams runs drills during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells signs autographs during
    Iowa wide receiver Matt Quarells signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open
    Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa center Spencer Williams jokes with teammates during
    Iowa center Spencer Williams jokes with teammates during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with the kid captains
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with the kid captains during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's kid captains are introduced during the open
    Iowa's kid captains are introduced during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa punter Ryan Gersonde signs autographs during the
    Iowa punter Ryan Gersonde signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Cedric Boswell signs autographs during the open
    Iowa's Cedric Boswell signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette signs autographs
    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith signs autographs during
    Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa tight end Drew Cook signs autographs during the
    Iowa tight end Drew Cook signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley enters Kinnick Stadium
    Iowa running back Akrum Wadley enters Kinnick Stadium for the open practice on Kids Day on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      All the freshmen

      Seven true freshmen cracked the two-deep... and only one of them is a wide receiver.

      Receiver figured to be a place where rookies could climb into the fold right away, but so far only Brandon Smith — a 6-3, 205, big-handed wideout from Mississippi — has made the jump. He's listed as the No. 2 split end, behind Matt VandeBerg.

      The six other true freshmen were also second-teamers: Tristan Wirfs (right tackle), A.J. Epenesa (defensive end), Matt Hankins (cornerback), Geno Stone (free safety), Ryan Gersonde (punter) and Ivory Kelly-Martin (kick returns).

      Of those, the most notable might be Wirfs. It is a sign that the coaches are ready to fast-track the massive Mount Vernon product (6-5, 315). Ferentz can probably speak to Wirfs' redshirt-or-not plans on Tuesday.

      After playing 10 true freshmen a year ago, Ferentz (in his 19th year) isn't shying away from counting on newcomers again in 2017.

      The rise of Epenesa

      It's not a surprise that Epenesa, the heralded rookie from Edwardsville, Ill., cracked the Week 1 depth chart. But his ascent to third-year starter Parker Hesse's backup has created a ripple effect that has officially sent Matt Nelson to defensive tackle.

      Nelson (6-8, 282) is now Nathan Bazata's backup inside after starting outside, at defensive end, in each of Iowa's 13 games a year ago.

      The move should fortify Iowa's depth along the defensive line and will provide confidence in a rotation that should keep those big bodies from wearing down come November.

      25 photos: Iowa running back Akrum Wadley
      Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels (78) covers Akrum
      Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels (78) covers Akrum Wadley as he runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs into the end zone
      Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during
      Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball in for
      Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball in for a touchdown against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during
      Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs down field for a touchdown
      Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs down field for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      If Iowa tailback Akrum Wadley keeps his weight up,
      If Iowa tailback Akrum Wadley keeps his weight up, he'll be harder to tackle. So far this spring, he's having more good days than bad in that regard, running backs coach Chris White said.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Akrum Wadley showed some nice burst and power at the
      Akrum Wadley showed some nice burst and power at the spring game (51 yards on 10 touches). He and LeShun Daniels Jr. have the potential to combine for 2,000 yards in 2016.  David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive back Miles Taylor tackles running back
      Iowa defensive back Miles Taylor tackles running back Akrum Wadley during the Hawkeyes' spring game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2016.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa' Akrum Wadley gets swarmed by Brandon Snyder (37),
      Iowa' Akrum Wadley gets swarmed by Brandon Snyder (37), Michae Ojemudia (11) and Anthony Gair (12) during the Hawkeyes' spring game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) will likely be
      Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) will likely be deployed more in a pass-catching role, and possibly in short yardage.  Michael Zamora, The Register
      Akrum Wadley had some electric games this year, and
      Akrum Wadley had some electric games this year, and if he can make weight he could be the Hawkeyes' best backfield weapon in 2016. LeShun Daniels Jr. and Derrick Mitchell Jr. are in the mix, too.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa's Akrum Wadley dives for a touchdown during a
      Iowa's Akrum Wadley dives for a touchdown during a game with Maryland at Kinnick stadium in Iowa City Oct. 31, 2015.  Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyes'
      Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Championship game against Michigan State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) gets upended by
      Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) gets upended by Michigan State linebacker Riley Bullough (30) during the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 5, 2015.  Mykal McEldowney/The Star
      Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) is drove out of
      Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) is drove out of bounds by Michigan State cornerback Arjen Colquhoun (36) during the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 5, 2015.  Mykal McEldowney/The Star
      Iowa's Akrum Wadley leaps over teammate Macon Plewa
      Iowa's Akrum Wadley leaps over teammate Macon Plewa during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. The play was brought back after a holding penalty.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) runs the
      Iowa Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley (25) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium.  Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports
      Iowa's Akrum Wadley cuts ahead for some of his 67 yards
      Iowa's Akrum Wadley cuts ahead for some of his 67 yards vs. Maryland.  Zach Boyden-Holmes, The Register
      Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs the ball during a game with
      Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs the ball during a game with Maryland at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015.  Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa's Akrum Wadley celebrates a touchdown during a
      Iowa's Akrum Wadley celebrates a touchdown during a game with Maryland at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015.  Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Akrum Wadley is one of four running backs to see action
      Akrum Wadley is one of four running backs to see action this season.  Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports
      Iowa football players celebrate one of Akrum Wadley's
      Iowa football players celebrate one of Akrum Wadley's four touchdowns against Northwestern on Oct. 17. After a bye week, Wadley is No. 1 at running back on the depth chart, with Derrick Mitchell Jr. and LeShun Daniels Jr. backing him up.  Jerry Lai, USA TODAY Sports
      Akrum Wadley sprints into the end zone for one of his
      Akrum Wadley sprints into the end zone for one of his four touchdowns at Northwestern while quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) celebrates early and center Austin Blythe, right, pancakes a helpless Wildcat defender.  Dustin Satloff, Special to the Register
      University of Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) rushes
      University of Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) rushes for a touchdown during a NCAA Division I Football game between Northwestern University and the University of Iowa at Ryan Field on October 17, 2015 in Evanston, Illinois.  Dustin Satloff/For the Register
        Wadley as the new Desmond?

        Well, halfway. Akrum Wadley is the No. 1 kick returner, a formula that provided Iowa with ample payoff the past two years with Desmond King as the team's top return man.

        King, the 2015 Jim Thorpe Award winner at cornerback, served as Iowa's primary guy on kickoffs and punts. For now, Wadley is just getting the kickoff role, while sure-handed VandeBerg is No. 1 for punt returns.

        This means that if Iowa gets the ball first against Wyoming, Wadley might be the first Hawkeye to have the ball in his hands to start the 2017 season.

        There is skepticism in the Iowa fan base about putting the team's top playmaker in a role susceptible to injury, with kick-coverage personnel getting a 50-yard running start to make a tackle.

        I love the move, though. Get him the ball in any way possible — especially in open space. Plus, I've seen enough of his elusiveness to conclude that Wadley won't take many direct hits.

        Speaking of specialists

        There's been a flip at place-kicker. Miguel Recinos, in his fourth year in the program, appears to have won a tight competition with the primary incumbent.

        Keith Duncan made nine of 11 field-goal attempts a year ago, including the unforgettable game-winner against Michigan, but Recinos (who was 1 of 3 in a "long" field-goal role in 2016) had a fantastic fall camp, dropping Duncan to the No. 2 line.

        Look for Recinos to also handle kickoff duties and try to emulate the role that Marshall Koehn played for the 2015 Hawkeyes.

        At punter, the walk-on (sophomore Colten Rastetter, with one career punt) beat out the scholarship guy (Gersonde).

        Alaric Jackson discusses offseason growth, learning from veterans on the offensive line. Matt Bain/Press-Citizen

        More on the offense

        After all the fall-camp tinkering along Iowa's front five, the offensive line is exactly the same now as it was on the preseason depth chart (from left to right): Boone Myers, Keegan Render, James Daniels, Sean Welsh and Ike Boettger.

        Look for Ross Reynolds and Alaric Jackson (at minimum) to crack the rotation as well.

        Elsewhere, graduate transfers are catching on quickly.

        Senior James Butler (a 3,300-yard rusher at Nevada) has moved into the No. 2 running-back spot, ahead of freshman Toren Young.

        And junior Matt Quarells, despite a mid-August arrival after a paperwork delay, is already sharing the No. 2 wide-receiver role (behind junior Nick Easley) with sophomore Devonte Young. That's a good sign that Quarells, who spent three years at New Mexico, will have an impact sooner rather than later.

        Also notable at wide receiver: Junior Adrian Falconer, who was having a strong camp, is no longer on the depth chart. Freshmen Ihmir Smith-Marsette (billed as the team's top deep threat) and Max Cooper also went unlisted.

        The linebacker has been passed over several times for a starting role, but he's keeping an upbeat attitude about it. Chad Leistikow

        More on the defense

        Hey, Aaron Mends is back. He's the No. 2 weak-side linebacker, behind Bo Bower. The muscle-bound junior had been behind sophomore Amani Jones.

        Stone's fast August rise has landed him the backup free safety role behind Jake Gervase. Perhaps that will give Iowa the opportunity to redshirt Noah Clayberg, who joined the program in January as a grayshirt.

        Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

        Iowa's Week 1 depth chart:

        OFFENSE:

        SE: Matt VandeBerg (6-1, 195, Sr.), Brandon Smith (6-3, 205, Fr.)

        TE: Noah Fant (6-5, 232, Soph.), Nate Wieting (6-4, 250, Soph.)

        LT: Boone Myers (6-5, 310, Sr.), Alaric Jackson (6-7, 320, Fr.)

        LG: Keegan Render (6-4, 310, Jr.), Ross Reynolds (6-4, 300, Jr.)

        C: James Daniels (6-4, 295, Jr.), Cole Banwart (6-4, 295, Fr.)

        RG: Sean Welsh (6-3, 295, Sr.), Levi Paulsen (6-5, 305, Soph.)

        RT: Ike Boettger (6-6, 307, Sr.), Tristan Wirfs (6-5, 315, Fr.)

        TE: T.J. Hockenson (6-5, 243, Fr.), Peter Pekar (6-4, 252, Sr.)

        WR: Nick Easley (5-11, 203, Jr.), Devonte Young (6-0, 200, Soph.) *or* Matt Quarells (6-1, 195, Jr.)

        QB: Nathan Stanley (6-5, 235, Soph.), Tyler Wiegers (6-4, 225, Jr.)

        RB: Akrum Wadley (5-11, 195, Sr.), James Butler (5-9, 210, Sr.)

        FB: Brady Ross (6-1, 245, Soph.), Drake Kulick (6-1, 240, Sr.)

        PK: Miguel Recinos (6-1, 192, Jr.), Keith Duncan (5-11, 173, Soph.)

        DEFENSE:

        LE: Anthony Nelson (6-7, 260, Soph.), Sam Brincks (6-5, 275, Jr.)

        LT: Cedrick Lattimore (6-5, 295, Soph.), Brady Reiff (6-3, 260, Soph.)

        RT: Nathan Bazata (6-2, 287, Sr.), Matt Nelson (6-8, 285, Jr.)

        RE: Parker Hesse (6-3, 257, Jr.), A.J. Epenesa (6-5, 270, Fr.)

        OLB: Ben Niemann (6-3, 233, Sr.), Kevin Ward (6-1, 217, Sr.)

        MLB: Josey Jewelll (6-2, 236, Sr.), Kristian Welch (6-3, 232, Soph.)

        WLB: Bo Bower (6-1, 235, Sr.), Aaron Mends (6-0, 227, Jr.)

        LC: Joshua Jackson (6-1, 192, Jr.), Matt Hankins (6-1, 175, Fr.)

        SS: Miles Taylor (5-10, 203, Sr.), Amani Hooker (6-0, 210, So.)

        FS: Jake Gervase (6-1, 210, Jr.), Geno Stone (6-0, 195, Fr.)

        RC: Michael Ojemudia (6-2, 200, Soph.)*, Cedric Boswell (5-11, 187, Fr.)

        P: Colten Rastetter (6-2, 210, Sr.), Ryan Gersonde (6-4, 185, Fr.)

        Punt returns: VandeBerg, J. Jackson

        Kick returns: Wadley, Ivory Kelly-Martin (5-11, 195, Fr.)

        Long snapper: Tyler Kluver (6-0, 220, Sr.), Jackson Subbert (6-3, 237, Soph.)

        Holder: Rastetter, Gersonde

        *Note: Manny Rugamba (6-0, 185, Soph.) is suspended and expected to return to his starting role in Week 2 at Iowa State

