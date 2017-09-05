Skip in Skip
The Iowa senior runnng back will be a focal point of Saturday's game at Jack Trice Stadium.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa football under Kirk Ferentz has long used the mantra "Break the Rock."

Since Sunday, second-year Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has unveiled a not-so-subtle #MoveTheRock hashtag in his tweets.

Welcome to Cy-Hawk week.

And while we’re all here, let’s take a sledgehammer to another rock in the Iowa-Iowa State conversation: this notion that the Hawkeyes don’t care as much about the Iowa State game as their counterparts to the west.

From his opening statement to follow-up questions at his weekly news conference Tuesday, Ferentz made sure that message was received loud and clear.

“This is certainly a big week for us,” he said.

And more: "It's energizing, certainly, for our players, our coaches, alums, everybody that's involved."

Ferentz even used the word “insulting” to refer to the notion that Iowa doesn’t care enough about this annual series, which has been neck-and-neck (nine wins, nine losses) since he became Head Hawk in 1999.

“I don't know, I guess I haven't jumped up and down,” said Ferentz, who has won three of the past four against the Cyclones, including by a resounding 42-3 count last September. “Have to do some jumping jacks or something, be a little bit more demonstrative out there. When you win, what you do is great. When you lose, not so great. I think (the not caring) is just kind of part of that narrative.”

So, rest assured, Hawkeye fans, the message from the top is that you’re not the only ones jazzed up for this Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Jack Trice Stadium.

Sure, the Iowa players are well-trained to avoid providing bulletin-board material that’ll wash up on Cyclone shores. But of course they care ... a lot.

Iowa's Melvin Spears (49) Eric Simmons (58) and Macon
Iowa's Melvin Spears (49) Eric Simmons (58) and Macon Plewa (42) carry off the Cy-Hawk trophy after defeating Iowa State 31-17 in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Maddy Snow, 7 of Indianola, waves to the Iowa State
Maddy Snow, 7 of Indianola, waves to the Iowa State cheerleaders before walking onto the field to flip the coin during the Cy-Hawk game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Maddy Snow, 7 of Indianola, talks to Iowa State players
Maddy Snow, 7 of Indianola, talks to Iowa State players before walking onto the field to flip the coin during the Cy-Hawk game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
The Iowa State Marching band plays while politicians
The Iowa State Marching band plays while politicians campaign during the tailgate before the Cy-Hawk game at Iowa State University in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa players sport a number 9 on their helmets in memory
Iowa players sport a number 9 on their helmets in memory of Tyler Sash during their game against Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Iowa would go on to win 31-17.  Brian Powers/The Register
A member of the Iowa State dance team performs before
A member of the Iowa State dance team performs before the game against Iowa during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets fans on the field prior to the Iowa-Iowa State football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Rodney White/The Register
Iowa State University's Quenton Bundrage (9) catches
Iowa State University's Quenton Bundrage (9) catches a touchdown pass despite the efforts of Iowa's Greg Mabin (13) during their game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State University's Trever Ryen (19) is tackled
Iowa State University's Trever Ryen (19) is tackled by Iowa's Jordan Lomax (27) and Greg Mabin (13) during their game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State University's Trever Ryen (19) gets up and
Iowa State University's Trever Ryen (19) gets up and celebrates a catch during their game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State's Allen Lazard catches a pass during their
Iowa State's Allen Lazard catches a pass during their game against Iowa in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Iowa would go on to win 31-17.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Matt VanderBerg is tackled by Iowa State's Jomal
Iowa's Matt VanderBerg is tackled by Iowa State's Jomal Wiltz during their game against Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Iowa would go on to win 31-17.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State linebacker Jay Jones celebrates after sacking
Iowa State linebacker Jay Jones celebrates after sacking Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa defensive back Desmond King is pulled down after
Iowa defensive back Desmond King is pulled down after taking a kick reception against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa State spirit squad carry flags
Members of the Iowa State spirit squad carry flags after a Cyclone score against Iowa during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a
Iowa junior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a reception for a first down against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa running back Jordan Canzeri hurdles players as
Iowa running back Jordan Canzeri hurdles players as he battles for yards against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State defensive end Darian Cotton celebrates with
Iowa State defensive end Darian Cotton celebrates with head coach Paul Rhoads in the fourth quarter against Iowa during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa tight end Henry Krieger Coble is brought down
Iowa tight end Henry Krieger Coble is brought down by Iowa State linebacker Jordan Harris during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard fires a pass against Iowa
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard fires a pass against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State defensive end Dale Pierson sacks Iowa quarterback
Iowa State defensive end Dale Pierson sacks Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard in the third quarter during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State defensive end Dale Pierson celebrates after
Iowa State defensive end Dale Pierson celebrates after sacking Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard in the third quarter during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard drops back as Iowa State
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard drops back as Iowa State defensive tackle Demond Tucker closes in on him during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowaâ€™s(4) Tevaun Smith(4) pulls in a touchdown pass
Iowaâ€™s(4) Tevaun Smith(4) pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Iowa Stateâ€™s(10) Brian Peavy during the first half of their football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Rodney White/The Register
Iowa Stateâ€™s (10)Jauan Wesley pulls in a touchdown
Iowa Stateâ€™s (10)Jauan Wesley pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Iowaâ€™s (19)Miles Taylor and (14)Desmond King during the first half of their football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's (1)Marshall Koehn is stopped short of the goal
Iowa's (1)Marshall Koehn is stopped short of the goal line on a fake field goal attempt against Iowa State during the first half of their football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's Jordan Canzeri is upended by Iowa State's (17)
Iowa's Jordan Canzeri is upended by Iowa State's (17) Jomal Wiltz and Kamri Cotton-Moya during the second half of their football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Iowa defeated Iowa State 31-17.  Rodney White, Rodney White/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Riley McCarron, a former
Iowa junior wide receiver Riley McCarron, a former prep athlete from Dubuque Wahlert, pulls in the go-ahead touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team celebrate
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team celebrate a kick return by Desmond King against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team carry the
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team carry the Cy-Hawk trophy after a 31-17 win over Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa and Iowa State coaches Kirk Ferentz, left, and
Iowa and Iowa State coaches Kirk Ferentz, left, and Paul Rhoads shake hands after their game against Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Iowa won 31-17.  Brian Powers/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team carry the
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team carry the Cy-Hawk trophy after a 31-17 win over Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa celebrates with the Cy-Hawk Trophy Saturday Sept.
Iowa celebrates with the Cy-Hawk Trophy Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Iowa defeated Iowa State 31-17.  Rodney White/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team celebrate
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team celebrate after a 31-17 win over Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa's Drew Ott joins the team for celebration at the
Iowa's Drew Ott joins the team for celebration at the end of the game against Iowa State Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Iowa defeated Iowa State 31-17.  Rodney White/The Register
    There were plenty of the anticipated milquetoast quotes coming out of Tuesday’s interviews.

    “It’s one game at a time. Every week is a different week,” said offensive lineman Ross Reynolds, who grew up in Adel: a 50/50 town of Cyclones and Hawkeyes.

    But go down the Hawkeye roster — which, Ferentz pointed out, has 23 Iowans on the two-deep and 57 overall — and it’s an easy exercise to pinpoint extra motivation.

    Let’s start with Iowa’s two best defensive players: senior linebackers Josey Jewell and Ben Niemann.

    Jewell, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, said he “barely” got recruiting interest from Iowa State.

    “Walk-on stuff. Something like that,” Jewell said. “I went there for a visit, and they stopped talking to me.”

    To be fair, Iowa almost blew this one, too, waiting until just before signing day to offer Jewell a scholarship. Otherwise, he was headed to Luther College.

    But a guy who has made a career out of finding motivation in even the smallest slights has also observed the Cyclones’ internal countdown clock that reads “BEAT TEAM OUT EAST” — another new Campbell tactic in how he sometimes references the Hawkeyes.

    “Yeah, that’s interesting,” Jewell said with a wry smile. “I don’t know what else to say about it.”

    Niemann, who was nearly as outstanding as Jewell in Iowa’s 24-3 opening win vs. Wyoming, is from Sycamore, Ill., but the Cyclones have long been part of his life.

    His father (Jay Niemann, Rutgers’ defensive coordinator) played at Iowa State. His mom went to Iowa State. So did his grandparents.

    His choice to play football for the Team Out East?

    “I got a ton of crap for it. Especially from my dad, him playing there,” Niemann said. “Obviously, a lot of my family doesn’t have a lot of love for Iowa.”

    An obvious guy for the Cyclones to recruit, right?

    “I went on some visits,” Niemann said, “but I never got an offer.”

    Think Niemann might have a few messages to send in his final Cy-Hawk showdown?

    There are obvious stories of why this game means something extra — even if they don’t come out and say it — to Hawkeyes up and down the roster.

    The older brother of Matt Nelson, a defensive lineman from Cedar Rapids, went to Iowa State. You think Cy-Hawk week doesn’t stir things up?

    “I got him to wear Hawkeye shirts the past few years,” he said, “so hopefully his allegiance is with the Hawkeyes.”

    Iowa defensive lineman Matt Nelson has an older brother who went to Iowa State; hear how that conversion went. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

    Kicker Miguel Recinos of Mason City spoke of how this rivalry “spans generations.”

    Defensive end Sam Brincks of Carroll, another 50/50 Iowa town, added: “With any rivalry game, there’s more emotion that comes into it.”

    Even the team’s star running back from Newark, N.J., feels extra spring in his elusive step.

    When Akrum Wadley was on Iowa’s scout team as a freshman in 2013, he knew nothing about the Cy-Hawk rivalry. Then he was introduced to the extra emphasis that senior linebacker Anthony Hitchens (now with the Dallas Cowboys) placed on the game.

    “The amount of hits he was giving me (on Cy-Hawk) week,” Wadley said, “you never forget those things. This week means a lot to Coach. He stresses every game is important. But this game is really important.”

    And if anyone needs an extra reminder that something special besides a trophy is on the line, they’ll get the message Saturday morning after the team buses arrive at Jack Trice Stadium.

    To get to the locker room, Iowa players must traipse down a path lined with mostly Cyclone fans.

    “All you see is red and yellow, red and yellow,” Wadley said. “All kinds of fans, some of them drunk, doing this and that.”

    Jewell estimated it’s about a 100-yard walk, with fans “right on top of you.” Some players crank up their headphones louder to block out the noise. Others turn down the volume.

    “Just because they want to hear stuff,” Jewell said. “And that’s totally fine. If that motivates them. But I just turn mine up a little bit.”

    Take the emotions out of it, and this is going to be tough game for Iowa.

    Ferentz and Iowa players were consistently complimentary Tuesday of the Cyclones, and they should be. This is probably the best Iowa State team that Iowa has faced in this series since at least 2012.

    And while the slightly-favored Hawkeyes will have to be at their best to win, they also understand they can’t get swept up into the rabbit hole of emotions and Twitter games.

    “We do things the way we do,” Ferentz said. “Fans have a lot of opinions about a lot of things, which is great. I'm glad they are passionate and interested. We try to do things in a consistent way and from my vantage point, every game is really important.”

    That approach might be why they’ve sometimes sounded like emotionless robots when it comes to this game.

    But, once and for all, that doesn’t mean they don’t care.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    Akrum Wadley on Iowa State bus walk: 'All you see is red and yellow'

    The Iowa senior runnng back will be a focal point of Saturday's game at Jack Trice Stadium.

    IOWA FOOTBALL PRESS CONFERENCES: CY-HAWK 2017 Kirk Ferentz finds Ed Cunningham remarks 'offensive' | 1:36

    The Iowa coach disputes the former ESPN announcer's disgust with C.J. Beathard being left in the Outback Bowl despite a hamstring injury. Chad Leistikow/The Register

    IOWA FOOTBALL PRESS CONFERENCES: CY-HAWK 2017 Josey Jewell: Not impressed by national award; is impressed by Iowa State | 1:33

    The Hawkeye linebacker was the Walter Camp national defensive player of the week after Iowa's 24-3 win vs. Wyoming. Chad Leistikow

    IOWA FOOTBALL PRESS CONFERENCES: CY-HAWK 2017 Matt Nelson holds a unique view of Cy-Hawk game | 0:52

    Iowa defensive lineman Matt Nelson has an older brother who went to Iowa State; hear how that conversion went. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

    Noah Fant understood Cy-Hawk rivalry 'right when you step on campus'

Iowa tight end Noah Fant is from Omaha, but he says he quickly learned how important Saturday's game is.

    Iowa tight end Noah Fant is from Omaha, but he says he quickly learned how important Saturday's game is. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

