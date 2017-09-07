Skip in Skip
The Iowa senior has had two 100-yard games against the Cyclones -- and one engagement after last year's win. Chad Leistikow

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Matt VandeBerg has a knack for sneaking up on people.

For all the love that Iowa State’s tall, talented wide receivers are (justifiably) getting this week, VandeBerg has become a forgotten man in the conversation leading up to Saturday’s 11 a.m. Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series football showdown in Ames.

He shouldn’t be.

The Hawkeye senior with 108 career catches has made it a rite of fall to burn the Cyclones.

The once-spindly VandeBerg (now 6-foot-1, 195 pounds) has two career 100-yard games at Iowa. Both have come against Iowa State.

In 2015, he sneaked into Iowa State’s secondary for a career-high nine catches — five of them becoming third-down conversions — for 114 crucial yards. The most memorable, a 48-yard connection from C.J. Beathard on third-and-21 in the fourth quarter, swung the momentum in an eventual 31-17 Iowa win.

“I didn’t run that route correctly earlier in the game,” VandeBerg recalled. “We talked it over, and I was able to run the correct route, and C.J. put it right on the money.”

It was a heady play earlier in that game that came to Kirk Ferentz’s mind this week.

“First play I thought about when you mentioned his name,” the Hawkeye head coach said, “was him following a fumble.”

35 Photos: Best of Cy-Hawk Moments
Iowa's Melvin Spears (49) Eric Simmons (58) and Macon
Iowa's Melvin Spears (49) Eric Simmons (58) and Macon Plewa (42) carry off the Cy-Hawk trophy after defeating Iowa State 31-17 in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Maddy Snow, 7 of Indianola, waves to the Iowa State
Maddy Snow, 7 of Indianola, waves to the Iowa State cheerleaders before walking onto the field to flip the coin during the Cy-Hawk game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Maddy Snow, 7 of Indianola, talks to Iowa State players
Maddy Snow, 7 of Indianola, talks to Iowa State players before walking onto the field to flip the coin during the Cy-Hawk game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
The Iowa State Marching band plays while politicians
The Iowa State Marching band plays while politicians campaign during the tailgate before the Cy-Hawk game at Iowa State University in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa players sport a number 9 on their helmets in memory
Iowa players sport a number 9 on their helmets in memory of Tyler Sash during their game against Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Iowa would go on to win 31-17.  Brian Powers/The Register
A member of the Iowa State dance team performs before
A member of the Iowa State dance team performs before the game against Iowa during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets fans on the field prior to the Iowa-Iowa State football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Rodney White/The Register
Iowa State University's Quenton Bundrage (9) catches
Iowa State University's Quenton Bundrage (9) catches a touchdown pass despite the efforts of Iowa's Greg Mabin (13) during their game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State University's Trever Ryen (19) is tackled
Iowa State University's Trever Ryen (19) is tackled by Iowa's Jordan Lomax (27) and Greg Mabin (13) during their game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State University's Trever Ryen (19) gets up and
Iowa State University's Trever Ryen (19) gets up and celebrates a catch during their game in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State's Allen Lazard catches a pass during their
Iowa State's Allen Lazard catches a pass during their game against Iowa in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Iowa would go on to win 31-17.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Matt VanderBerg is tackled by Iowa State's Jomal
Iowa's Matt VanderBerg is tackled by Iowa State's Jomal Wiltz during their game against Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Iowa would go on to win 31-17.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State linebacker Jay Jones celebrates after sacking
Iowa State linebacker Jay Jones celebrates after sacking Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa defensive back Desmond King is pulled down after
Iowa defensive back Desmond King is pulled down after taking a kick reception against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa State spirit squad carry flags
Members of the Iowa State spirit squad carry flags after a Cyclone score against Iowa during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a
Iowa junior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a reception for a first down against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa running back Jordan Canzeri hurdles players as
Iowa running back Jordan Canzeri hurdles players as he battles for yards against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State defensive end Darian Cotton celebrates with
Iowa State defensive end Darian Cotton celebrates with head coach Paul Rhoads in the fourth quarter against Iowa during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa tight end Henry Krieger Coble is brought down
Iowa tight end Henry Krieger Coble is brought down by Iowa State linebacker Jordan Harris during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard fires a pass against Iowa
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard fires a pass against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State defensive end Dale Pierson sacks Iowa quarterback
Iowa State defensive end Dale Pierson sacks Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard in the third quarter during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State defensive end Dale Pierson celebrates after
Iowa State defensive end Dale Pierson celebrates after sacking Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard in the third quarter during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard drops back as Iowa State
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard drops back as Iowa State defensive tackle Demond Tucker closes in on him during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowaâ€™s(4) Tevaun Smith(4) pulls in a touchdown pass
Iowaâ€™s(4) Tevaun Smith(4) pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Iowa Stateâ€™s(10) Brian Peavy during the first half of their football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Rodney White/The Register
Iowa Stateâ€™s (10)Jauan Wesley pulls in a touchdown
Iowa Stateâ€™s (10)Jauan Wesley pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Iowaâ€™s (19)Miles Taylor and (14)Desmond King during the first half of their football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's (1)Marshall Koehn is stopped short of the goal
Iowa's (1)Marshall Koehn is stopped short of the goal line on a fake field goal attempt against Iowa State during the first half of their football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's Jordan Canzeri is upended by Iowa State's (17)
Iowa's Jordan Canzeri is upended by Iowa State's (17) Jomal Wiltz and Kamri Cotton-Moya during the second half of their football game Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Iowa defeated Iowa State 31-17.  Rodney White, Rodney White/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Riley McCarron, a former
Iowa junior wide receiver Riley McCarron, a former prep athlete from Dubuque Wahlert, pulls in the go-ahead touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team celebrate
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team celebrate a kick return by Desmond King against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team carry the
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team carry the Cy-Hawk trophy after a 31-17 win over Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa and Iowa State coaches Kirk Ferentz, left, and
Iowa and Iowa State coaches Kirk Ferentz, left, and Paul Rhoads shake hands after their game against Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Iowa won 31-17.  Brian Powers/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team carry the
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team carry the Cy-Hawk trophy after a 31-17 win over Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa celebrates with the Cy-Hawk Trophy Saturday Sept.
Iowa celebrates with the Cy-Hawk Trophy Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Iowa defeated Iowa State 31-17.  Rodney White/The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team celebrate
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye football team celebrate after a 31-17 win over Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.  Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa's Drew Ott joins the team for celebration at the
Iowa's Drew Ott joins the team for celebration at the end of the game against Iowa State Saturday Sept. 12 2015, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Iowa defeated Iowa State 31-17.  Rodney White/The Register
    Teammate Henry Krieger Coble fumbled on his way to the end zone, but VandeBerg was trailing close behind, scooped the loose ball and leapt in one motion, over the goal line. Touchdown Iowa.

    The Hawkeye win became a catapult toward a 12-0 regular season.

    Then in 2016, VandeBerg outdid himself. The offensive star in a 42-3 Hawkeye rout of Iowa State had seven receptions, 129 yards, one highlight-reel touchdown grab — and one postgame proposal.

    That, too, was a covert attack.

    Absolute perfection. In my favorite place in the entire world, my best friend made me is FIANCÉ 😦😍

    A post shared by Laura VandeBerg (@lauravandeberg_) on

    During the game, VandeBerg had the engagement ring tucked into his backpack. After accompanying his teammates to the Kinnick Stadium locker room, he re-emerged from the tunnel and ran to the Hawkeye sideline. He found his then-girlfriend in the first row, and went down on bended knee in what became a viral moment.

    “Nobody really knew, except for myself and maybe two or three other teammates,” VandeBerg said. “So I kept it pretty much under wraps until it happened.

    “She had no clue. That was the best part.”

    A fellow lightly recruited Hawkeye senior respected and admired the bold move.

    “Love it. Love it. It was great. It gives guys like me hope,” Akrum Wadley cracked this week. “He’s the guy, you know? VandeBerg, he’s a great leader. He’s a great person off the field. He’s the man.”

    Matt and Laura VandeBerg are now husband and wife.

    Back then, they certainly never envisioned another Cy-Hawk meeting would be in Matt’s future.

    But …

    Surprise! Here he is again.

    Back for a fifth year after a medical-hardship waiver (from a season-ending broken foot he suffered two weeks after his on-field proposal), VandeBerg last week against Wyoming played a real football game for the first time in more than 11 months.

    The first time he touched the ball, he returned a punt 23 yards.

    He also shook off some rust with two receptions for 19 yards.

    “It felt good to get hit. It kind of reminds you you’re playing football,” VandeBerg said, smiling. “That’s a feeling I’ve been missing for a year.”

    While VandeBerg plays, his wife is a gameday host for the university’s digital platforms — her interviews shown to 70,000 fans on the Kinnick scoreboard.

    A fellow reporter joking with VandeBerg this week that the couple is “Mr. and Mrs. Iowa.”

    “I think that’s a stretch,” the player grinned.

    This Saturday, though, Hawkeye fans would love for him to be "Mr. Iowa" and re-enact his 2015 and 2016 performances. VandeBerg’s wife won’t be on the sidelines for this one. It’s enemy territory, where a slew of first-time Hawkeye starters will be making their maiden voyage into Jack Trice Stadium.

    But the younger Hawkeyes can lean on a veteran who has pointed the way before in Ames.

    One of the lasting visuals out of that 2015 Cy-Hawk showdown was VandeBerg emerging from a third-down catch with the football in one hand, him motioning for a first down with the other.

    “I don’t know if you need to overcome (road hostility),” VandeBerg said, “as much as feed off of it. It’s exciting when the crowds are into it, and whatnot. It kind of gives you a little juice, too.”

    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, making his first career road start, would be wise to look toward No. 89 in white this week.

    VandeBerg's gotten the best of the Cyclones before.

    Don’t be surprised if he sneakily does it again.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

