Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

2017 Week 2 B1G Football Schedule with Predictions from The Des Moines Register Tyler Davis/The Register

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

If his team can deliver a crisp road performance, Kirk Ferentz will by Saturday afternoon have arrived at two new checkpoints in his coaching tenure.

A 137th career win at Iowa would put him alone in sixth in Big Ten Conference coaching victories — with one Hayden Fry (143) the next to catch in fifth.

And if the Hawkeyes can win for a third straight time against Iowa State, Ferentz would finally — for the first time — be above .500 in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series football game.

After an 0-4 start in the series from 1999 to 2002, Ferentz has clawed back to .500 twice — at 6-6 after the dominating wins of 2009 and 2010, and now again at 9-9 after last year’s 42-3 rout in Iowa City.

Cy-Hawk football 2016: Iowa State at Iowa
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa's Bo Bower, left, and Cole Croston carry the Cy-Hawk
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower, left, and Cole Croston carry the Cy-Hawk trophy off the field after a 42-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Riley McCarron (No, 83) and running back
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Riley McCarron (No, 83) and running back LeShun Daniels, Jr. (No. 29) celebrate a touchdown over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against
Buy Photo
Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against
Buy Photo
Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State wide receiver Allen Lazard meets members
Buy Photo
Iowa State wide receiver Allen Lazard meets members of the Iowa Hawkeyes team after Iowa's 42-3 win on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower, left, and Cole Croston carry the Cy-Hawk
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower, left, and Cole Croston carry the Cy-Hawk trophy off the field after a 42-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower, left, and Cole Croston carry the Cy-Hawk
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower, left, and Cole Croston carry the Cy-Hawk trophy off the field after a 42-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/Register file photo
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Cy-Hawk trophy off the field after a 42-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes offense lift running back
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes offense lift running back Akrum Wadley after Wadley ran in a touchdown against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard, right, runs a play
Buy Photo
Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard, right, runs a play route as he is guarded by Iowa cornerback Desmond King on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback CJ Beathard drops back to fire
Buy Photo
Iowa senior quarterback CJ Beathard drops back to fire a pass to receiver Matt VandeBerg against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz celebrates with running back Akrum Wadley after a touchdown against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with members of his team after a touchdown against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann runs the ball after intercepting
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann runs the ball after intercepting a pass against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa defense celebrate after Ben Niemann
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa defense celebrate after Ben Niemann intercepted a pass against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz is knocked
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz is knocked down while celebrating with offensive lineman Ike Boettger after a touchdown against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and his
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and his son, and offensive line coach Brian Ferentz, right, celebrate with their team after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Bo Bower (No. 41) chases down Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Bo Bower (No. 41) chases down Iowa State quarterback Jacob Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A young Iowa Hawkeye fan holds a poster up against
Buy Photo
A young Iowa Hawkeye fan holds a poster up against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard fakes a handoff against
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard fakes a handoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Jay Scheel runs the ball after completing
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Jay Scheel runs the ball after completing a pass against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell yells
Buy Photo
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell yells out to his players against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell yells
Buy Photo
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell yells out to his players against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State quarterback Jacob Park drops a pass as Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa State quarterback Jacob Park drops a pass as Iowa left end Sam Brinks (No. 90) waits to block it on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman quarterback Nathan Stanley takes the
Buy Photo
Iowa freshman quarterback Nathan Stanley takes the snap in the fourth quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa left end Anthony Nelson pulls down Iowa State
Buy Photo
Iowa left end Anthony Nelson pulls down Iowa State quarterback Joel Lanning for a sack on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball for a
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball for a first down against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg is pulled down by Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg is pulled down by Iowa State safety Kamari Cotton-Moya after making a catch for a first down on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball against
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa left tackle Jaleel Johnson sacks Iowa State quarterback
Buy Photo
Iowa left tackle Jaleel Johnson sacks Iowa State quarterback Joel Lanning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back LeShun Daniels, Jr., gets past Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa running back LeShun Daniels, Jr., gets past Iowa State linebacker Willie Harvey as he makes his way closer to the end zone on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end George Kittle is stopped by Iowa State
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end George Kittle is stopped by Iowa State linebacker Reggan Northrup on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Jhaustin Thomas hits Iowa quarterback
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Jhaustin Thomas hits Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa marching band perform prior to
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa marching band perform prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back LeShun Daniels, Jr. dives in for
Buy Photo
Iowa running back LeShun Daniels, Jr. dives in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A view of Kinnick Stadium during the Cy-Hawk game against
Buy Photo
A view of Kinnick Stadium during the Cy-Hawk game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley warms up during the
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley warms up during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Jay Scheel runs down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Jay Scheel runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nathan Bazata (99) and Josey Jewell (43) tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nathan Bazata (99) and Josey Jewell (43) tackle Iowa State quarterback Joel Lanning during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Trever Ryen runs down field during the
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Trever Ryen runs down field during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's George Kittle (46) lifts running back Akrum
Buy Photo
Iowa's George Kittle (46) lifts running back Akrum Wadley after his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs in for a touchdown during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard hands off the ball during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard hands off the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's offense huddles up during the Hawkeyes' game
Buy Photo
Iowa's offense huddles up during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg tries to pull in
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg tries to pull in a high pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
The Coaches' Trophy is pictured during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
The Coaches' Trophy is pictured during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State quarterback Joel Lanning runs down field
Buy Photo
Iowa State quarterback Joel Lanning runs down field during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, and offensive
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, and offensive line coach Brian Ferentz high-five players as they run to the sidelines during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard runs down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King returns a punt during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King returns a punt during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ron Coluzzi punts the ball during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ron Coluzzi punts the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard runs for a first down
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard runs for a first down as Iowa StateÕs Mitchell Meyers defends Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 during the Cy-Hawk football game at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver George Kittle celebrates his opening
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver George Kittle celebrates his opening touchdown against Iowa State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 during the Cy-Hawk football game at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Akrum Wadley (25) celebrates his
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Akrum Wadley (25) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates against Iowa State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 during the Cy-Hawk football game at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa StateÕs Joel Lanning tries to pass around the
Buy Photo
Iowa StateÕs Joel Lanning tries to pass around the Iowa defense Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 during the Cy-Hawk football game at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa StateÕs Mike Warren (2) gets tackled by Iowa linebacker
Buy Photo
Iowa StateÕs Mike Warren (2) gets tackled by Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 during the Cy-Hawk football game at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt Vandeberg makes the catch for
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt Vandeberg makes the catch for the first down against Iowa State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 during the Cy-Hawk football game at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State quarterback Joel Lanning escapes the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa State quarterback Joel Lanning escapes the tackle from Iowa defensive lineman Faith Ekaktitie Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 during the Cy-Hawk football game at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State quarterback Joel Lanning escapes the tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa State quarterback Joel Lanning escapes the tackle from Iowa defensive lineman Faith Ekaktitie Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 during the Cy-Hawk football game at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa StateÕs Mike Warren gets pulled down by an Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa StateÕs Mike Warren gets pulled down by an Iowa defender Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 during the Cy-Hawk football game at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State wide receiver Carson Epps makes the catch
Buy Photo
Iowa State wide receiver Carson Epps makes the catch ahead of Iowa cornerback Greg Mabin Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 during the Cy-Hawk football game at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye marching band take the
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye marching band take the field Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 before the Cy-Hawk football game at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt Vandeberg (89) tries to break
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt Vandeberg (89) tries to break away from Iowa State defenders Kamari Cotton-Moya (5) and Mike Johnson (3) Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 during the Cy-Hawk football game at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.  Michael Zamora/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa Stateat Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back LeShun Daniels, Jr. breaks tackles
Buy Photo
Iowa running back LeShun Daniels, Jr. breaks tackles as he runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back LeShun Daniels, Jr. runs down field
Buy Photo
Iowa running back LeShun Daniels, Jr. runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Riley McCarron gets pushed out of
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Riley McCarron gets pushed out of bound by Iowa State linebacker Reggan Northrup during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a pass during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a 12-yard
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a 12-yard touchdown pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard looks down field for
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard looks down field for an open receiver during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State wide receiver Allen Lazard breaks away from
Buy Photo
Iowa State wide receiver Allen Lazard breaks away from Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State wide receiver Allen Lazard runs down field
Buy Photo
Iowa State wide receiver Allen Lazard runs down field during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley celebrates his 26-yard
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley celebrates his 26-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end George Kittle celebrates his 9-yard
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end George Kittle celebrates his 9-yard touchdown catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end George Kittle pulls in a 9-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end George Kittle pulls in a 9-yard touchdown pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end George Kittle pulls in a 9-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end George Kittle pulls in a 9-yard touchdown pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back LeShun Daniels, Jr. breaks a tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa running back LeShun Daniels, Jr. breaks a tackle during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State running back Mike Warren takes the ball
Buy Photo
Iowa State running back Mike Warren takes the ball down field during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg is caught by Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg is caught by Iowa State defensive back Kamari Cotton-Moya during a pass play for a Hawkeyes first down in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State linebacker Reggan Northrup brings down Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa State linebacker Reggan Northrup brings down Iowa running back Akrum Wadley in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell calls
Buy Photo
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell calls out a olay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell, left,
Buy Photo
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell, left, meets with Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz before kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell, left,
Buy Photo
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell, left, meets with Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz before kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard pulls in a pass against
Buy Photo
Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard pulls in a pass against Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard pulls in a pass against
Buy Photo
Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard pulls in a pass against Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Josie Jewell trips up Iowa State receiver
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Josie Jewell trips up Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard in a potential touchdown-saving defensive play on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Josie Jewell trips up Iowa State receiver
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Josie Jewell trips up Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard in a potential touchdown-saving defensive play on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell stops Iowa State running
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell stops Iowa State running back Mike Warren near the line of scrimmage in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State defensive end Jhaustin Thomas gets a handful
Buy Photo
Iowa State defensive end Jhaustin Thomas gets a handful of Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard's face mask in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback CJ Beathard fires a pass against
Buy Photo
Iowa senior quarterback CJ Beathard fires a pass against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a touchdown pass against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a touchdown pass against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a touchdown pass against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A view of Kinnick Stadium during the Cy-Hawk game against
Buy Photo
A view of Kinnick Stadium during the Cy-Hawk game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A view of Kinnick Stadium during the Cy-Hawk game against
Buy Photo
A view of Kinnick Stadium during the Cy-Hawk game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans embrace a lonely Iowa State Cyclone fan at
Buy Photo
Iowa fans embrace a lonely Iowa State Cyclone fan at the top of Kinnick Stadium during the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans use their cell phone flashlights to light up Kinnick
Buy Photo
Fans use their cell phone flashlights to light up Kinnick Stadium against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans use their cell phone flashlights to light up Kinnick
Buy Photo
Fans use their cell phone flashlights to light up Kinnick Stadium against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    This 19th venture against the Cyclones won’t be easy. They’re significantly improved entering Game 14 of the Matt Campbell era (vs. Game 2 last fall), with senior playmakers at quarterback, wide receiver and in the secondary.

    How can Iowa, a 2½-point favorite in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game on ESPN2, get the job done?

    As much talk as there is about Iowa’s advantage in the trenches and Iowa State’s advantage on the perimeter, a Hawkeye victory boils down to two keys.

    No. 1: Contain David Montgomery. He’s a hard runner, and the 5-foot-11, 219-pound sophomore has the Hawkeyes concerned.

    “Their running back, we’ve been really impressed with him,” outside linebacker Ben Niemann said.

    Look for Iowa to stick in its base 4-3 defense with the goal to limit Montgomery to 3.0 yards a carry or less. The Hawkeyes like their chances, and anticipate mistakes, if Jacob Park has to throw 40-plus passes.

    No. 2: Zero turnovers. (One, tops.) Nate Stanley and the offense can’t afford to gift-wrap field position in a hostile environment.

    Iowa’s best teams are excellent in turnover margin. Starting now, the Hawkeyes must put a premium on the football — three lost fumbles and an interception last week vs. Wyoming served as a wake-up call that has been answered.

    That's it. Control the clock and the ball, and let the defense finish it off. Do that, and Stanley becomes the third straight first-year Iowa quarterback (joining Jake Rudock in 2013 and C.J. Beathard in 2015) to win in Ames.

    Prediction: Iowa 28, Iowa State 20.

    Now, onto the rest of Saturday’s games in the Big Ten. After going 6-3 against the spread last week, beware of a regression.

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Sports writers Chad Leistikow and Chris Cuellar break down the Hawkeyes' chances in the Cy-Hawk game against Iowa State. Michael Zamora/The Register

    Northwestern (1-0) at Duke (1-0)

    Time, TV: 11 a.m., ESPNU

    Vegas line: Northwestern by 3.

    Prediction: The nation saw a lackluster Northwestern in Week 1. The Wildcats had to rally at home to survive Nevada. Meanwhile, Duke throttled its opening opponent by 53 points and is playing at home. So, of course, the Wildcats will bounce back and remind us why they’re among the top contenders in the Big Ten West. Northwestern 31, Duke 21

    Florida Atlantic (0-1) at No. 11 Wisconsin (1-0)

    Time, TV: 11 a.m., Big Ten Network

    Vegas line: Wisconsin by 31.5.

    Prediction: Wisconsin’s defense sustained another blow this week, when it lost 31-game starting defensive end Chikwe Obasih indefinitely to a knee injury. Lane Kiffin-led FAU gave up 416 rushing yards last week to Navy, and now faces the ground-and-pound Badgers. However, Wisconsin — with a tough trip to BYU on deck — will deliver a flat performance and fall short of covering a big number. Wisconsin 38, Florida Atlantic 14

    More Hawkeyes:

     

    Cincinnati (1-0) at No. 8 Michigan (1-0)

    Time, TV: 11 a.m., ABC

    Vegas line: Michigan by 34.5.

    Prediction: What motivates Michigan more than about anything? How about a team from Ohio coming into the Big House led by former Buckeye coach Luke Fickell. Motivation will be plentiful for a young, talented Wolverines team that just held Florida to 11 rushing yards and zero offensive touchdowns. Of note: Freshman receiver Oliver Martin, an Iowa City native, did not play Michigan’s opener. Michigan 42, Cincinnati 3

    Western Michigan (0-1) at Michigan State (1-0)

    Time, TV: 2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

    Vegas line: Michigan State by 7

    Prediction: Just because P.J. Fleck is gone doesn’t mean the Broncos aren’t going to be a pest. They were tied at USC in the fourth quarter last week before losing by 18. After that spirited effort — and Michigan State having no look-ahead worries, with its bye next week — look for a letdown as the Spartans to build off their strong opening statement against Bowling Green. Michigan State 27, Western Michigan 17

    Eastern Michigan (1-0) at Rutgers (0-1)

    Time, TV: 2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

    Vegas line: Rutgers by 5.5

    Prediction: Let’s look at the blanket narratives entering this game. Rutgers looked surprisingly decent in hanging tough with top-10 Washington. And Eastern Michigan is still Eastern Michigan. That’s why you look deeper. The Eagles have 16 starters back, including a senior quarterback, from a bowl team. Former Drake coach Chris Creighton is ready to take the next step at Eastern Michigan, and that's beat a Power Five foe. Eastern Michigan 23, Rutgers 20

    Indiana (0-1) at Virginia (1-0)

    Time, TV: 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

    Vegas line: Indiana by 3

    Prediction: If you watched Indiana’s opening 49-21 loss to Ohio State, you saw enough playmakers on offense to be impressed before the Hoosiers folded to superior athletic talent. Virginia went 2-10 last year and didn’t exactly impress in beating William and Mary. Look for Tom Allen's club to bring energy and avoid an 0-2 start. Indiana 28, Virginia 24

    Pittsburgh (1-0) at No. 4 Penn State (1-0)

    Time, TV: 2:30 p.m., ABC

    Vegas line: Penn State by 21

    Prediction: James Franklin’s Nittany Lions keep on rolling. The reigning Big Ten champions crushed Akron, 52-0, and are in a revenge spot against a Pittsburgh team that last week survived overtime against Bo Pelini’s FCS Youngstown State outfit. Still, this is a rivalry game — and Pat Narduzzi hasn’t totally forgotten how to coach defense. The Panthers keep it close and cover. Penn State 35, Pittsburgh 24

    Nebraska (1-0) at Oregon (1-0)

    Time, TV: 3:30 p.m., Fox

    Vegas line: Oregon by 13

    Prediction: The Cornhuskers a two-touchdown underdog against a team that went 4-8 a year ago? That doesn’t make any sense. And when you see a line like this, a big red flag goes up — and you go the other way. Nebraska had trouble defending Arkansas State a week ago, and now it faces an Oregon team that put up 77 points in Week 1. This could turn into an afternoon shootout. Look for Tanner Lee to top 300 yards but come up short. Oregon 49, Nebraska 33

    No. 6 Oklahoma (1-0) at No. 2 Ohio State (1-0)

    Time, TV: 6:30 p.m., ABC

    Vegas line: Ohio State by 7.5

    Prediction: Baker Mayfield is a better quarterback than J.T. Barrett. And in this showdown filled with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, it’ll be decided by clutch throws. The Buckeyes got the best of Oklahoma in Norman a year ago, but this time the tables turn as the Big 12 Conference bounces back from a rough opening week in which Texas (to Maryland) and Baylor (to Liberty) suffered surprising losses. Oklahoma 34, Ohio State 31

    Western Kentucky (1-0) at Illinois (1-0)

    Time, TV: 7 p.m., Big Ten Network

    Vegas line: Western Kentucky by 7.5

    Prediction: The Illini had to block a late kick to survive Ball State, 24-21, and now welcome one of the nation’s highest-octane Group of Five programs. The Hilltoppers aren't the same without coach Jeff Brohm, now at Purdue. Illinois isn’t a very good team, but it’s still got Big Ten talent and playing at home. That’s enough to keep this game within a touchdown. Western Kentucky 27, Illinois 24

    Minnesota (1-0) at Oregon State (1-1)

    Time, TV: 9 p.m., Fox Sports 1

    Vegas line: Oregon State by 2.5

    Prediction: This is a tough game to get a handle on. Oregon State has looked pretty awful (losing by 31 to Colorado State and eeking past FCS Portland State), while Minnesota’s Thursday-night debut with Fleck wasn’t inspiring (a 17-7 win over Buffalo). But with extra time to prepare and the Gophers’ perceived strength in the running game, it seems like a better spot for Iowa's northern neighbors. Minnesota 26, Oregon State 17

    Last week’s record: 6-3 vs. spread (8-1 straight-up)

    Season: 6-3 (8-1)

    Note: This weekly column focuses only on Saturday Big Ten games. This week, we did not include 1-0 Maryland vs. FCS opponent Towson (11 a.m., Big Ten Network), which didn’t have a Vegas line as of Thursday.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE