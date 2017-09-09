Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Let Akrum Wadley give the details, regarding Iowa's first-year offensive coordinator. Chad Leistikow/The Register

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

AMES, Ia. — Brian Ferentz, you probably remember, stoked the coals in this burning Cy-Hawk football rivalry in May when the Iowa assistant coach called out the recruiting tactics of “the guys in Ames.”

Matt Campbell has subtly responded, pretending to only know one Ferentz (head coach Kirk) and referring to the Hawkeyes lately as the “Team Out East.”

Saturday, both bright, young coaches delivered their share of shining moments.

But it was Ferentz, the first-year offensive coordinator for the Team Out East, who had the final and victorious say.

Nate Stanley’s 5-yard touchdown pass to true freshman Ihmir Smith-Marsette stamped this epic Cy-Hawk battle with one last, unforgettable moment in Iowa’s wild, 44-41 overtime victory before 61,500 mostly stunned fans at Jack Trice Stadium.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall of Iowa’s coaching booth in the Jack Trice press box as Smith-Marsette triumphantly crossed the goal line.

You better believe Brian Ferentz, who lost his last Cy-Hawk game as a player here in 2005 when the Hawkeyes were ranked No. 8 nationally, wanted this one.

Badly.

“I’m trying to word this right, because I don’t want to, you know … Uhhhh,” running back Akrum Wadley said of his position coach.

Get in trouble?

Wadley continued after a long pause.

“This game is really important to him. Let’s say that,” said the electric senior whose incredible 46-yard touchdown reception with 1 minute, 9 seconds left in regulation helped force overtime. “This game is very important to him. Extremely important to him.”

2017 Cy-Hawk Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes 44, Iowa State Cyclones 41 (OT)
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Cyclone flags fly after a touchdown during the
Buy Photo
The Cyclone flags fly after a touchdown during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) is tackled
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) is tackled during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive lineman Parker Hesse (40) runs
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive lineman Parker Hesse (40) runs the ball after an interception during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Jacob Park, left, and Allen Lazard, right,
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Jacob Park, left, and Allen Lazard, right, celebrate during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates during the second
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for an overthrown ball during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
during the second half of their football game at Jack
Buy Photo
during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State coaches react to a call during the second
Buy Photo
Iowa State coaches react to a call during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) reaches
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) reaches over the end zone to tie the game after an extra point 38-380 during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the overtime of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. The catch won the game for the Hawkeyes 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass in the end zone during the overtime of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. The catch won the game for the Hawkeyes 44-41.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after defeating ISU 44-41 in overtime of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner
Buy Photo
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner (58) reacts after loosing the Cy-Hawk game in overtime 44-41 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner
Buy Photo
Iowa State redshirt senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner (58), right, and Iowa State redshirt freshman defensive end Carson Lensing (45), left, react after loosing the Cy-Hawk game in overtime 44-41 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore punter Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore punter Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates after the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 44-41 in overtime during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a game-tying 46-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Joshua Jackson (15) and Miles Taylor (19) break
Buy Photo
Iowa's Joshua Jackson (15) and Miles Taylor (19) break up a pass intended for Iowa State's Allen Lazard during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Miles Taylor celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41
Buy Photo
Iowa's Miles Taylor celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's James Butler, center, celebrates the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's James Butler, center, celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's James Daniels celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41
Buy Photo
Iowa's James Daniels celebrates the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Parker Hesse high-fives fans after the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Parker Hesse high-fives fans after the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate their 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38)
Buy Photo
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled just before the end zone during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the pile for a touchdown during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley (25) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Buy Photo
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans play during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Buy Photo
Fans play during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State comes out before the first half of the Cy/Hawk
Buy Photo
Iowa State comes out before the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football
Buy Photo
Fans cheer during the first half of the Cy/Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State sophomore running back David Montgomery
Buy Photo
Iowa State sophomore running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Iowa senior defensive back Miles Taylor (19) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell high fives his
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell high fives his players after holding Iowa on a fourth down during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette is tackled by Iowa State
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette is tackled by Iowa State redshirt junior defensive back Brian Peavy (10) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10)
Buy Photo
Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10) is sacked by Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after sacking Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football
Buy Photo
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football
Buy Photo
ISU fans cheer during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hakeem
Buy Photo
Iowa State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) catches a pass during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase (30) just misses
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase (30) just misses an interception during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's James Butler escapes a tackle during the first
Buy Photo
Iowa's James Butler escapes a tackle during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg (89) pulls
Buy Photo
Iowa senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg (89) pulls in a touchdown pass during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates huddle up following a touchdown during
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates huddle up following a touchdown during their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler grabs a pass during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler grabs a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler fights off Iowa State
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler fights off Iowa State defenders during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for play to resume
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for play to resume during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Akrum Wadley (not pictured) during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley returns a kick during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley returns a kick during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Vernell Trent celebrates a stop during
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Vernell Trent celebrates a stop during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nick Easley runs in for a 10-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nick Easley runs in for a 10-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Allen Lazard pulls in a 5-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Allen Lazard pulls in a 5-yard touchdown pass during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates his 5-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Allen Lazard celebrates his 5-yard touchdown catch during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell chat before their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Jaxson Mestdagh, 6, of Urbandale high-fives Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
Jaxson Mestdagh, 6, of Urbandale high-fives Hawkeyes as they make their way onto the field before their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State coaches watch as Hakeem Butler scores a
Buy Photo
Iowa State coaches watch as Hakeem Butler scores a 74-yard touchdown during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa State's David Montgomery runs in a 7-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa State's David Montgomery runs in a 7-yard touchdown during the Cyclones' game against Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Iowa State's David Montgomery
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Iowa State's David Montgomery during their game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley celebrates his 1-yard
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley celebrates his 1-yard touchdown leap during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 17-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 24-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9,
Buy Photo
at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the field for their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brings his team onto the field for their game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz heads to the
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz heads to the locker room before the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Coordinators are rarely made available to Iowa media, but the head coach joked on his postgame radio show that Brian was in the locker room “smoking a cigar right now.”

    “He called a heck of a game,” Kirk Ferentz said of his oldest son, who at 34 is one of the youngest offensive coordinators in the Big Ten Conference.

    Brian Ferentz sure called plays like a veteran Saturday.

    The Iowa offense — which had trouble completing a forward pass toward the end of the Greg Davis era — not only piled up 497 yards, including four touchdown drives of 89 yards, it proved clutch.

    Tight ends. Fullbacks. Bubble screens.

    And there was more to be had. Stanley missed some throws. A lot of deep balls fell incomplete. 

    "That's practice," Kirk Ferentz said. 

    But Stanley sure didn’t miss his final pass.

    The winning play was called with Iowa, down three after an Iowa State field goal to start overtime, lining up for second-and-goal from the Cyclones’ 5.

    Campbell called timeout.

    Brian Ferentz countered.

    Two tight ends, a fullback, a running back and one wide receiver.

    Iowa State had to be thinking run.

    I was thinking run.

    Smith-Marsette came toward the line of scrimmage in motion.

    Then, at the snap, he broke to the end zone. Stanley dropped to pass. Iowa State’s blitzing linebacker was perfectly absorbed by fullback Drake Kulick.

    Smith-Marsette made his cut, and Stanley found him at the goal line.

    Catch. Touchdown. A third straight Cy-Hawk win and a 2-0 start for Iowa.

    Brilliant call and execution.

    Checkmate.

    “It’s a play we put in during the week that we felt pretty good about,” Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s like anything else. You hope you get the look that you want. You don’t always get it. Sometimes you do. We got the look, and we out-executed them on that. But they out-executed us on a few today, too.”

    READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app on iPhone,Android  and follow us on Facebook

    We’ll get to that stuff next week.

    When you win the game, lamenting defensive lapses and penalties can wait for another day.

    And now, to Stanley.

    He sure didn’t look like a true sophomore making his first career road start.

    Stanley showed tremendous poise and persistence to bring Iowa back from fourth-quarter deficits of 31-21 and 38-31.

    He ended up 27-for-41 for 333 yards, the most yards for any Iowa quarterback since James Vandenberg’s 399-yard game vs. Pittsburgh on Sept. 17, 2011.

    “His growth from last week to this week, he did a lot of good things,” Kirk Ferentz said. “The biggest thing, he looks steady out there. And on the bench, he looks steady. He was right there with the game, and that’s really good to see.”

    Stanley, a quiet Wisconsinite, is learning to become a more vocal leader.

    Even as Iowa struggled to contain Iowa State’s bevy of playmakers, Stanley remained positive on the sideline. He told downtrodden Hawkeye defenders that the offense would bring them back.

    A week ago, Stanley needed picking up by the Iowa defense after he committed three of the Hawkeyes’ four turnovers in a 24-3 win over Wyoming.

    Saturday, he returned the favor.

    Five touchdown passes, zero turnovers by the Iowa offense on 82 snaps.

    I asked Stanley what he learned about Iowa’s offense Saturday.

    “Just our resilience,” he said. “… To do that builds confidence for the whole team, knowing the defense won’t have to play with a short field.”

    Two years ago in Ames, a guy named C.J. Beathard made key fourth-quarter plays to deliver a 31-17 win.

    Saturday, Ferentz saw similar traits in Stanley.

    “You come out of that game (in 2015),” Ferentz said, “feeling like, ‘Hey, this guy’s got something to him.’”

    So give it up for the new guys leading Iowa’s offense.

    Stanley, who has eight touchdown passes in his first two college starts.

    And Brian Ferentz, 2-for-2 as offensive coordinator.

    Add a little team-wide grit, and this ship seems to be headed in the right direction.

    “If we can continue to do that,” Kirk Ferentz said, “we’ve got a chance to shape into a pretty good football team.”

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE