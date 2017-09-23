Photos: Iowa vs. No. 4 Penn State
Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put
Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put the Hawkeyes up over Penn State in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulls in a touchdown
Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulls in a touchdown reception in the final play of the game against Iowa to give the Nittany Lions a 21-19 win on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
A Penn State fan reacts after the Nittany Lions scored
A Penn State fan reacts after the Nittany Lions scored as time expired to beat Iowa, 21-19, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa student fans cheer prior to kickoff against Penn
Iowa student fans cheer prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with his offensive line after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley drops back
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley drops back to look for an open receiver against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans turn to wave to the Children's Hospital after
Fans turn to wave to the Children's Hospital after the first quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson upends Penn State receiver Juwan
Iowa's Josh Jackson upends Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State junior running back Saquon Barkley runs
Penn State junior running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and the coaching
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and the coaching staff welcome right tackle Sean Welsh back after the Hawkeyes scored against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
A member of the University of Iowa dance team performs
A member of the University of Iowa dance team performs during a timeout against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette motions to
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette motions to a first down after he pulled in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa right tackle Sean Welsh's helmet pops off and
Iowa right tackle Sean Welsh's helmet pops off and center James Daniels (78) blocks for running Back Akrum Wadley against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State safety Marcus Allen hits the ball out of
Penn State safety Marcus Allen hits the ball out of Iowa running back Akrum Wadley's hands on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans react to a call against the Hawkeyes in the
Iowa fans react to a call against the Hawkeyes in the third quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State tackle Curtis Cothran sacks Iowa quarterback
Penn State tackle Curtis Cothran sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley breaks free
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley breaks free for running room against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans react after Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson
Iowa fans react after Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulled in the winning touchdown as time expired on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Penn State special teams celebrate after
Members of the Penn State special teams celebrate after they blocked an Iowa field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball for a
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball for a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley fires a pass
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley fires a pass against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa line block Penn State kicker Tyler
Members of the Iowa line block Penn State kicker Tyler Davis' field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) celebrates with Anthony Nelson
Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) celebrates with Anthony Nelson after they blocked a Penn State field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Geno Stone celebrates after a quick stop on
Iowa's Geno Stone celebrates after a quick stop on a kickoff during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa teammates celebrate Akrum Wadley's 70-yard touchdown
Iowa teammates celebrate Akrum Wadley's 70-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse strips the ball during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Parker Hesse strips the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets sacked during the
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets sacked during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz glances at the scoreboard
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz glances at the scoreboard during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans react to a call during the Hawkeyes' game
Iowa fans react to a call during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown during the Nittany Lions' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miles Taylor throws down his mouthpiece following
Iowa's Miles Taylor throws down his mouthpiece following the Hawkeyes' last-second 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Penn State late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell blocks a pass attempt
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell blocks a pass attempt by Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the children at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell is brought down
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell is brought down by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley after Jewell intercepted a pass late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley takes the snap against
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley takes the snap against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell runs the ball after
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell runs the ball after scoring an interception against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell celebrates after
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell celebrates after intercepting a Penn State pass on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks tackles Penn State's
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Penn
Iowa's Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Penn State's Brandon Polk during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets tackled in the
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets tackled in the end zone for a safety during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Amani Hooker tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Iowa's Amani Hooker tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz makes his
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz makes his way to Kinnick Stadium for the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan, left, and recruiting
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan, left, and recruiting coordinator and assistant defensive line coach Kelvin Bell make their way to Kinnick Stadium before their game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Hawkeye and Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway greets
Former Hawkeye and Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway greets players during outside Kinnick Stadium before their game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miles Taylor breaks up a pass intended for Penn
Iowa's Miles Taylor breaks up a pass intended for Penn State's Brandon Polk during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans participate in the Pancheros burrito lift
Iowa fans participate in the Pancheros burrito lift during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Penn State players call to the sidelines during their
Penn State players call to the sidelines during their game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Bo Bower glances at the scoreboard during the
Iowa's Bo Bower glances at the scoreboard during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles out of the
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles out of the pocket during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
ESPN's crew peers through the windows of the press
ESPN's crew peers through the windows of the press box during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
University of Iowa senior Dan Reinart waits to take
University of Iowa senior Dan Reinart waits to take the field with the Hawkeye Marching Band during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa teammates warm up for their game against No. 4
Iowa teammates warm up for their game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa’s defense did everything it needed to do to give its team a chance on a highly-charged Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium.

    It just needed one more play.

    Juwan Johnson's 7-yard touchdown pass from Trace McSorley silenced a raucous Kinnick Stadium crowd as time expired, with fourth-ranked Penn State escaping 21-19 before 66,205 fans.

    In what will go down as one of the most incredible games in Kinnick history, the Hawkeyes seeming to have turned near-certain defeat into victory when Akrum Wadley scampered 35 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with 1 minute, 42 seconds remaining.

    Iowa led 19-15. 

    Even though the defense gave up a slew of yards — Penn State gained 579 on Saturday, just 20 fewer than the 599 it racked up in last year's 41-14 laugher in Happy Valley — it played with unquestioned heart all night long.

    But it couldn't stop Penn State on two fourth downs — including the final, fourth-and- goal play on a McSorley toss over the middle — on the final drive.

    This one's gonna require some healing.

    "We're disappointed with the loss," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said, visibly disappointed while also proud of his own team's grit. "It's going to hurt for a while, but we'll move on." 

    WHAT WE LEARNED: Quick observations from Saturday's heart-wrenching loss

     

    HEARTWARMING WAVE:New hospital tradition looks even better at night 

    The Hawkeyes were on the cusp of a 4-0 record and becoming a national story.

    For 98 plays (that's not a typo), Iowa's defense kept Penn State at bay.

    On the 99th, it finally broke.

    Ultimately, this game came down to one primary factor: Penn State has Saquon Barkley, and the Hawkeyes don’t.

    The Nittany Lions have a slew of other great players, too. But Barkley’s one-of-a-kind, dazzling runs are the stuff you rarely see on Sundays, let alone Big Ten Conference Saturdays.

    The Hawkeyes drew Penn State into the slugfest they hoped for. 

    But it was too much Barkley.

    He wound up with video-game numbers: 28 carries for 211 yards; 12 receptions for 94 more; and three kick returns for 53, for good measure.

    If you're counting at home, that's 43 touches for 358 all-purpose yards.

    On a critical third-and-6 in the fourth quarter, a screen pass to Barkley looked dead in the water. And it would’ve been, for most mortal running backs.

    But Barkley, in one motion, hurdled Joshua Jackson and absorbed a hit by Amani Hooker and stayed on his feet for a 9-yard gain.

    You can’t make this stuff up.

    He’s just that good. If Penn State keeps cranking out wins and Barkley stays healthy, there won’t be much drama at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York in mid-December.

    Yet there was Iowa, somehow, fighting to the end despite getting more than doubled in total snaps and yards.

    And so, even in defeat, that has to serve as a starting point of encouragement.

    Josey Jewell, bum ankle and all, had an all-American game of his own. The middle linebacker had 16 tackles, including three for losses, but it was his 33-yard interception return that set up the Hawkeyes’ stirring first-half finish. Iowa led, 7-5, at the break after Nick Easley's 21-yard touchdown catch with 37 seconds left despite being outgained 219-54.

    Anthony Nelson and A.J. Epenesa are stars in the making along Iowa's defensive line.

    The Hawkeyes have fully unleashed Epenesa. The freshman looked like he belonged on the national stage, with his sack and forced fumble of McSorley (that, naturally, Jewell recovered) the highlight of many impressive plays.

    Nelson bulled his way into Penn State's backfield for 2.5 sacks and a huge blocked field goal with 2:42 left to give Iowa the ball and a chance to win. The Hawkeye offense responded with a three-play, 80-yard march — one that ultimately might have been a hard-luck case of scoring too quickly for Penn State's dynamic offense.

    There was no quit in the Iowa defense — hardly what Barkley said he saw in the Hawkeyes when he questioned their willingness to be on the field in Beaver Stadium in last year’s program embarrassment.

    “That’s something that in general, we want to take pride in. In our effort, in our competitiveness, in our fight," defensive lineman Parker Hesse said. "That’s something we want to be known for. I think every Saturday we take the field thinking we want people to be impressed … that those guys left it all out there today.”

    Offensively, there were obvious struggles. There were dropped passes, missed passes.

    Gaining anything in the trenches was a brutal task for Brian Ferentz’s offense, especially in the first three quarters.

    The Penn State front seven was for real. Iowa's offensive line might not be.

    The front five did OK in pass protection, but the run blocking is hardly the stuff of last year’s Joe Moore Award winning group.

    "We couldn’t get drives together," center James Daniels said. "That was the hardest thing, just going three-and-out constantly.”

    The question now: Where does Iowa go from here?

    Right now, it's OK to be disappointed. And pick up the pieces on Sunday.

    This was the first of nine Big Ten games. There's a lot of season left.

    "It sucked for all of us, but I think it showed us what we can do," Jewell said. "I think that's a positive thing."

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

