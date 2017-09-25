Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert look back how the Hawkeyes performed in their last-second 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Penn State gained 579 yards on Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium. That equates to 20,844 inches.

And maybe 2-3 inches on many different plays decided that the fourth-ranked Nittany Lions would prevail, 21-19, against Iowa.

This week’s DVR Monday revisits a painful Hawkeye loss, with a spotlight on the “what-ifs” of Penn State’s winning drive. Also, it unveils changed perceptions.

Maybe the defense wasn’t as good as some thought; and maybe the offense wasn’t as bad.

Photos: Iowa vs. No. 4 Penn State
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put the Hawkeyes up over Penn State in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State freshman receiver Dae'Lun Darien celebrates
Buy Photo
Penn State freshman receiver Dae'Lun Darien celebrates with his Nittany Lions teammates after they stole a win from Iowa on the last play of the game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulls in a touchdown
Buy Photo
Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulls in a touchdown reception in the final play of the game against Iowa to give the Nittany Lions a 21-19 win on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Chad Greenway, former linebacker for the Hawkeyes and
Buy Photo
Chad Greenway, former linebacker for the Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings, ignites the crowd prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown reception
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown reception against Penn State late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his team before they take the field prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye Marching Band drum major Isaac Anderson leans
Buy Photo
Hawkeye Marching Band drum major Isaac Anderson leans backward on the field as the band performs prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad wave to fans after
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad wave to fans after the National Anthem prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans take in the action against Penn State on
Buy Photo
Iowa fans take in the action against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa defense leave the field during
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa defense leave the field during halftime when Iowa held a 7-5 lead over Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against
Buy Photo
Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Miles Taylor throws down his mouthpiece following
Buy Photo
Iowa's Miles Taylor throws down his mouthpiece following the Hawkeyes' last-second 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the
Buy Photo
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the children at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans striped Kinnick Stadium in black and gold
Buy Photo
Iowa fans striped Kinnick Stadium in black and gold on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, against Penn State.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Ryan Boyle walks down the
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Ryan Boyle walks down the corridor to take the field for warmups prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
An Iowa fan stands up to cheer against Penn State on
Buy Photo
An Iowa fan stands up to cheer against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A member of the Iowa Spirit Squad dance team performs
Buy Photo
A member of the Iowa Spirit Squad dance team performs during a break in action against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye Marching Band drum major Isaac Anderson gets
Buy Photo
Hawkeye Marching Band drum major Isaac Anderson gets his band ready to take the field on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson sacks Penn
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson sacks Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse waits for the
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse waits for the snap against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley cuts up the middle
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley cuts up the middle against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Hawkeyes Spirit Squad dance team perform
Buy Photo
Members of the Hawkeyes Spirit Squad dance team perform during a timeout against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson knocks the
Buy Photo
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson knocks the ball away from Penn State sophomore receiver Juwan Johnson on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa safety Amani Hooker catches Penn State running
Buy Photo
Iowa safety Amani Hooker catches Penn State running back junior running back Saquon Barkley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Teammates surround Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley
Buy Photo
Teammates surround Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley after Wadley ran in a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A Penn State cheerleader performs during a timeout
Buy Photo
A Penn State cheerleader performs during a timeout against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki looks for room to
Buy Photo
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki looks for room to run after pulling in a catch against Iowa'd defense on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley escapes a tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley escapes a tackle attempt by Penn State safety Nick Scott on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Wadley ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley pulls in a reception
Buy Photo
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley pulls in a reception against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
An Iowa fan gets into the spirit against Penn State
Buy Photo
An Iowa fan gets into the spirit against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse reaches for the loose
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse reaches for the loose ball after stripping it from Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with his offensive line after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans react after Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson
Buy Photo
Iowa fans react after Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulled in the winning touchdown as time expired on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown
Buy Photo
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown during the Nittany Lions' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A member of the University of Iowa dance team performs
Buy Photo
A member of the University of Iowa dance team performs during a timeout against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans react to a call during the Hawkeyes' game
Buy Photo
Iowa fans react to a call during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josh Jackson upends Penn State receiver Juwan
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josh Jackson upends Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown pass during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell runs the ball after
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell runs the ball after scoring an interception against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley drops back
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley drops back to look for an open receiver against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans turn to wave to the Children's Hospital after
Buy Photo
Fans turn to wave to the Children's Hospital after the first quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell blocks a pass attempt
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell blocks a pass attempt by Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and the coaching
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and the coaching staff welcome right tackle Sean Welsh back after the Hawkeyes scored against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette motions to
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette motions to a first down after he pulled in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans watch the Hawkeyes take on Penn State as the moon
Buy Photo
Fans watch the Hawkeyes take on Penn State as the moon rises overhead on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley fires a pass
Buy Photo
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley fires a pass against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley breaks free
Buy Photo
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley breaks free for running room against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa student fans cheer prior to kickoff against Penn
Buy Photo
Iowa student fans cheer prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A Penn State fan reacts after the Nittany Lions scored
Buy Photo
A Penn State fan reacts after the Nittany Lions scored as time expired to beat Iowa, 21-19, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa right tackle Sean Welsh's helmet pops off and
Buy Photo
Iowa right tackle Sean Welsh's helmet pops off and center James Daniels (78) blocks for running Back Akrum Wadley against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State safety Marcus Allen hits the ball out of
Buy Photo
Penn State safety Marcus Allen hits the ball out of Iowa running back Akrum Wadley's hands on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans react to a call against the Hawkeyes in the
Buy Photo
Iowa fans react to a call against the Hawkeyes in the third quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State junior running back Saquon Barkley runs
Buy Photo
Penn State junior running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Penn State tackle Curtis Cothran sacks Iowa quarterback
Buy Photo
Penn State tackle Curtis Cothran sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Penn State special teams celebrate after
Buy Photo
Members of the Penn State special teams celebrate after they blocked an Iowa field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball for a
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball for a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa line block Penn State kicker Tyler
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa line block Penn State kicker Tyler Davis' field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) celebrates with Anthony Nelson
Buy Photo
Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) celebrates with Anthony Nelson after they blocked a Penn State field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Geno Stone celebrates after a quick stop on
Buy Photo
Iowa's Geno Stone celebrates after a quick stop on a kickoff during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate Akrum Wadley's 70-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate Akrum Wadley's 70-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Parker Hesse strips the ball during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Parker Hesse strips the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets sacked during the
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets sacked during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz glances at the scoreboard
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz glances at the scoreboard during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a 29-yard pass during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Penn State late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell is brought down
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell is brought down by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley after Jewell intercepted a pass late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball
Buy Photo
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Penn State late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley takes the snap against
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley takes the snap against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell celebrates after
Buy Photo
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell celebrates after intercepting a Penn State pass on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks tackles Penn State's
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Penn
Buy Photo
Iowa's Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Penn State's Brandon Polk during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets tackled in the
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets tackled in the end zone for a safety during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Amani Hooker tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Buy Photo
Iowa's Amani Hooker tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Buy Photo
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Buy Photo
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets fans and players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Buy Photo
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets fans and players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Buy Photo
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets former coach Kirk Ferentz prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Buy Photo
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz makes his
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz makes his way to Kinnick Stadium for the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan, left, and recruiting
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan, left, and recruiting coordinator and assistant defensive line coach Kelvin Bell make their way to Kinnick Stadium before their game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Former Hawkeye and Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway greets
Buy Photo
Former Hawkeye and Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway greets players during outside Kinnick Stadium before their game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Miles Taylor breaks up a pass intended for Penn
Buy Photo
Iowa's Miles Taylor breaks up a pass intended for Penn State's Brandon Polk during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans participate in the Pancheros burrito lift
Buy Photo
Iowa fans participate in the Pancheros burrito lift during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Penn State players call to the sidelines during their
Buy Photo
Penn State players call to the sidelines during their game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower glances at the scoreboard during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower glances at the scoreboard during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles out of the
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles out of the pocket during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
ESPN's crew peers through the windows of the press
Buy Photo
ESPN's crew peers through the windows of the press box during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
University of Iowa senior Dan Reinart waits to take
Buy Photo
University of Iowa senior Dan Reinart waits to take the field with the Hawkeye Marching Band during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates warm up for their game against No. 4
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates warm up for their game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    So close on final drive

    Hawkeye fans, nobody will blame you if you don’t want to think about Penn State’s final possession ever again. If you’d rather not peel that Band-Aid, skip ahead to the next section.

    But for those with strong stomachs, I pin-pointed some key moments of the 12-play march that went 80 yards and needed every one of the 96 seconds it took.

    The first play: Trace McSorley’s first of three drive connections with Juwan Johnson went for 12 yards over the middle. But if nickel-back Michael Ojemudia could’ve made the initial tackle, the clock would’ve kept running. Instead, Johnson broke loose and stumbled forward to cross the first-down marker, which stopped the clock and saved Penn State – by my count – 8 precious seconds.

    Fourth-and-2: Just a good throw by McSorley and catch by Penn State’s Saeed Blacknall to beat Manny Rugamba’s tight coverage and extend the drive with a 6-yard gain. An incompletion would've put Iowa's offense in victory formation.

    Game of Inches, Part I: A play later, McSorley scrambled for a first down (which saved Penn State its last timeout and 9-10 seconds), he flipped a pass to Johnson up the right sideline – just barely over the fingertips of Ojemudia for an 18-yard gain. Instead of a tipped incompletion, the Nittany Lions were in business at Iowa’s 24 with 24 seconds left.

    Barkley gets loose: A screen to Saquon Barkley put covering Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell in a tough spot. For an instant, both players stopped, waiting for the other to make the first move. If Jewell had stayed to Barkley’s outside, he has to cut it inside and stay in bounds – and probably force Penn State to use its final timeout. But Barkley bounced to the boundary, and scooted for 14 yards and got out of bounds, at Iowa’s 10 with 14 seconds left.

    The final play/Game of Inches Part II: With 4 seconds left (remember those precious seconds I mentioned earlier?), McSorley made an all-Big Ten throw on fourth-and-goal, hitting Johnson – who juked safety Miles Taylor to break free in the middle of the end zone – over the outstretched fingers of Amani Hooker. Joshua Jackson was coming across the field, too, but just a tad late. It was an absolutely perfect throw. Two or three inches in any other direction, and Iowa improves to 4-0.

    Was the defense gassed?

    That’s a fair question after Penn State ran 99 plays from scrimmage – plus some others negated by penalty that pushed the night's workload to over 100 snaps for every-down Hawkeyes like Jewell, Ben Niemann, Taylor, Hooker, Jackson and Rugamba.

    “I wouldn’t say we were gassed,” Jackson said afterward. “It was, 'Try to get this stop, stay focused.'"

    The numbers and video evidence suggest fatigue ultimately crumbled the Hawkeyes' chances.

    In the first half: Penn State gained 219 yards on eight possessions, averaging 4.66 yards per play. That's a good number for Iowa's defense. The Hawkeyes led, 7-5.

    In the second half: Penn State gained 360 yards on just six possessions and averaged 6.92 yards per play.

    I’m not saying the defense didn’t play hard. It certainly did, and had to fight through fatigue – particularly when Iowa’s offense couldn’t get anything mustered in the first three quarters (more on that later). And consider this incredible stat: Penn State’s offense ran 56 plays in Iowa territory, compared with Iowa’s seven in Penn State territory.

    But 6.92 per play is too much.

    Hawkeye coaches, to their credit, did a good job rotating fresh bodies onto the defensive line. But on the final drive, there was little to no quarterback pressure.

    Tracking the snap counts of Iowa’s defensive ends ...

    Anthony Nelson played all 12 snaps on Penn State’s winning drive and finished the game with 65. Nelson had his best game as a Hawkeye, but he was clearly wiped as he tried to chase McSorley during the final 1:36.

    Parker Hesse played 11 of the last 12 snaps and also totaled 65 – some of those at tackle.

    Even with those high numbers, their backups both set career highs – Sam Brincks shouldered 38, and freshman A.J. Epenesa 30 (including the first eight on the final drive). With quarterback pressures, Brincks and Epenesa were each responsible for forcing Penn State’s two turnovers.

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse discusses Saturday's last-second loss to No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium. Chris Cuellar / The Register

    So much for safety rotation

    Hooker looks like a staple for years to come in Iowa’s secondary.

    Making his first career start, the true sophomore from Minneapolis made 13 tackles – upping his season total to 16. Three first-half plays really captured his presence.

    Penn State’s first drive: Hooker found himself matched up on a slot receiver on a third-and-4. He quickly and correctly read the screen pass to Barkley, and he jumped into the fray and swallowed Barkley for a 2-yard gain to force a Penn State punt.

    Penn State’s third drive: Barkley had one man to beat for a 22-yard touchdown run. He didn't beat him. Hooker stopped Barkley with a firm tackle in the open field at Iowa's 10-yard line. Instead of a touchdown, Penn State settled for a field goal.

    Penn State’s sixth drive: Showing he can defend passes, too, Hooker found himself in deep one-on-one coverage with Brandon Polk after Iowa’s blitz didn’t get home. Hooker elevated and knocked away McSorley’s throw, and Iowa stopped the Nittany Lions’ fourth-and-3 attempt on the next play.

    In making Hooker the starter over Jake Gervase last week, head coach Kirk Ferentz had suggested Iowa might used a three-man rotation of safeties. But Saturday, it was all Hooker and Taylor.

    Quite a starting debut, considering Hooker found himself frequently confronting the new Heisman Trophy favorite.

    “I had fun playing (Barkley). I’m a competitor. When I play against the best, I have fun,” Hooker said. “I accepted the challenge. The defense accepted the challenge.”

    Re-evaluating Brian

    After Akrum Wadley was tackled for a second-quarter safety to give Penn State a 5-0 lead, ABC announcer Kirk Herbstreit said this of Penn State’s defense: “They do not respect the Hawkeyes’ ability right now to throw, and they are attacking the line of scrimmage, and attacking the running game. Makes it so hard on Wadley and this offensive line.”

    That was a common postgame criticism in Hawkeye circles: Why didn’t offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz loosen up Penn State’s defense with the passing game?

    Upon review, he tried.

    And when the execution was there, it worked. When it wasn’t, it failed.

    Iowa’s first four possessions were sabotaged by a lack of basic execution in the passing game.

    Possession 1: On Iowa’s second play, quarterback Nate Stanley had Matt VandeBerg wide open over the middle for at least a 20-yard pickup. The throw sailed high. Third-and-9, then punt.

    Possession 2: The first play of the drive from Iowa’s own 10 was a safe pass to VandeBerg in the right flat. He dropped it. Instead of a healthy 6-yard gain on first down, it was second-and-10. Two plays later, punt.

    Possession 3: On the first play after Iowa got its initial first down, Stanley had VandeBerg open on a short crossing pattern. The throw was slightly off, but VandeBerg flat-out dropped it with open space in front of him. Two plays later, punt.

    Possession 4: On third-and-7, Stanley's pass hit freshman Ihmir Smith-Marsette over the middle in the hands. Dropped. Iowa was flagged for offensive pass interference, which was declined. Punt.

    Once Iowa cleaned up mistakes, the passing game clicked – and so did the running game.

    After a 1-for-8 start, Stanley completed 12 of his final 14 attempts for 178 yards.

    That opened up the run, as Herbstreit suggested. After Wadley's first 11 carries netted minus-3 yards rushing, his final eight produced 83.

    One of Stanley’s final two incompletions? A high third-quarter throw to wide-open Nick Easley that was initially ruled an interception. That turned into a key three-and-out, with Iowa trailing, 15-7.

    “Great play call there by Ferentz; execution just off,” Herbstreit observed. “Ball just floated a little bit for Stanley. ... If the execution’s there, that’s a big gain.”

    Bottom line: If you’re down on Brian Ferentz’s play-calling, think again.

    The calls were there; the connections weren’t. And it all ties together. Instead of long drives – Iowa entered the game sixth nationally in time of possession – Iowa had too many three-and-outs and held the ball for only 20:21 of game clock.

    That, in turn, leads to a gassed defense.

    And one heartbreaking loss.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE