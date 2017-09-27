Skip in Skip
The Iowa running back scored two fourth-quarter TDs vs. Penn State, high-stepping a little bit on the last one.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Five thoughts about Iowa football and Saturday’s 3 p.m., Fox-televised game at Michigan State …

Through four games, “Put in Tyler Wiegers” hasn’t been a thought.

The backup quarterback is always popular, and you figured he would be after a tight fall-camp battle to win the job. But sophomore Nate Stanley has been the combination of game manager and gunslinger that the Hawkeyes hoped he would be.

In Saturday’s 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State, Stanley identified pre-snap matchup advantages that led to clutch touchdown passes to Nick Easley and Akrum Wadley.

“I'll say this about Nate. He hasn't played perfect. Obviously, nobody has,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday. “But that throw he made right at the end of the half (to Easley) was pretty good. He knew where he was going, and he made a really good throw.

“Same thing on the touchdown to Akrum, he knew what was going on. He knew where to go. So he's done a really nice job for four games into it. We're really pleased.”

Think about this: Stanley started the season against Wyoming by going 0-for-4 with an interception. Since then, he’s completed 64 of 101 passes for 846 yards, with 12 touchdowns and zero picks. That amounts to a 172.9 quarterback rating, which would rank 10th in FBS.

As it is, Stanley’s efficiency mark of 164.4 is 17th-best — second in the Big Ten Conference to Wisconsin's Alex Hornibrook and ahead of reigning all-Big Ten quarterbacks Trace McSorley and J.T. Barrett.

Most impressive about Stanley’s skill set has been his late poise in tight games. Of Iowa’s seven drives in the fourth quarter and overtime against Iowa State and Penn State — games decided on the final play — Stanley has led the Hawkeyes to five touchdowns and one field goal.

“We’ve been in that situation twice already now, and we’ve come out with a scoring drive,” Stanley said. “That definitely builds confidence that we can continue to do that.”

Sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley has thrown for 846 yards with 12 TDs and one INT.

 

So ... Penn State was one of Wadley's worst games?

Iowa’s senior running back was tough on himself despite his spectacular 70-yard touchdown catch and 35-yard go-ahead run in Saturdays fourth quarter.

“I felt like that was one of the worst games I ever played here,” he said Tuesday.

Ferentz didn't disagree, saying of Wadley: "He made a couple of really big plays, but we have to get more consistent."

Wadley was in a funk Saturday. His first 11 carries netted minus-3 yards. He was tackled for a safety on a sweep. He even lost a fumble with Iowa driving and trailing 8-7 in the third quarter.

“That was just like a dagger. I’m like, 'Man, I can’t do anything right today,'” Wadley said. “Some teammates, they came up to me and gave me some encouraging words. Especially some coaches. Just bounced back. You’ve got to be resilient.”

Wadley wound up gaining 83 yards on his final eight carries and made a fantastic individual effort on the 70-yard catch, which ended with him soaring into the end zone. (No celebration flag, a week after losing a touchdown for high-stepping at the North Texas 6-yard line.)

“I wouldn’t say it was necessary. I could’ve scored. Just having fun,” Wadley said with a grin. “There was two guys on me — so you can’t bring that back.”

Despite sitting out the second half of the North Texas game with an injury, Wadley is unsurprisingly Iowa’s leader in rushing yards (338), receiving yards (227) and touchdowns (four).

If this past Saturday was one of his worst games, I wonder a good one would look like this Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.

Photos: Iowa vs. No. 4 Penn State
Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put
Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put the Hawkeyes up over Penn State in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Penn State freshman receiver Dae'Lun Darien celebrates
Penn State freshman receiver Dae'Lun Darien celebrates with his Nittany Lions teammates after they stole a win from Iowa on the last play of the game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulls in a touchdown
Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulls in a touchdown reception in the final play of the game against Iowa to give the Nittany Lions a 21-19 win on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
Chad Greenway, former linebacker for the Hawkeyes and
Chad Greenway, former linebacker for the Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings, ignites the crowd prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown reception
Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown reception against Penn State late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his team before they take the field prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Hawkeye Marching Band drum major Isaac Anderson leans
Hawkeye Marching Band drum major Isaac Anderson leans backward on the field as the band performs prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad wave to fans after
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad wave to fans after the National Anthem prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fans take in the action against Penn State on
Iowa fans take in the action against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa defense leave the field during
Members of the Iowa defense leave the field during halftime when Iowa held a 7-5 lead over Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against
Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa's Miles Taylor throws down his mouthpiece following
Iowa's Miles Taylor throws down his mouthpiece following the Hawkeyes' last-second 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the children at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fans striped Kinnick Stadium in black and gold
Iowa fans striped Kinnick Stadium in black and gold on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, against Penn State.
Iowa sophomore quarterback Ryan Boyle walks down the
Iowa sophomore quarterback Ryan Boyle walks down the corridor to take the field for warmups prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa fan stands up to cheer against Penn State on
An Iowa fan stands up to cheer against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
A member of the Iowa Spirit Squad dance team performs
A member of the Iowa Spirit Squad dance team performs during a break in action against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Hawkeye Marching Band drum major Isaac Anderson gets
Hawkeye Marching Band drum major Isaac Anderson gets his band ready to take the field on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson sacks Penn
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson sacks Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse waits for the
Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse waits for the snap against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley cuts up the middle
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley cuts up the middle against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Hawkeyes Spirit Squad dance team perform
Members of the Hawkeyes Spirit Squad dance team perform during a timeout against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson knocks the
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson knocks the ball away from Penn State sophomore receiver Juwan Johnson on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa safety Amani Hooker catches Penn State running
Iowa safety Amani Hooker catches Penn State running back junior running back Saquon Barkley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Teammates surround Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley
Teammates surround Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley after Wadley ran in a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
A Penn State cheerleader performs during a timeout
A Penn State cheerleader performs during a timeout against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki looks for room to
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki looks for room to run after pulling in a catch against Iowa'd defense on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley escapes a tackle
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley escapes a tackle attempt by Penn State safety Nick Scott on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Wadley ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley pulls in a reception
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley pulls in a reception against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa fan gets into the spirit against Penn State
An Iowa fan gets into the spirit against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse reaches for the loose
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse reaches for the loose ball after stripping it from Penn State quarterback
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with his offensive line after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans react after Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson
Iowa fans react after Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson pulled in the winning touchdown as time expired on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown during the Nittany Lions' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A member of the University of Iowa dance team performs
A member of the University of Iowa dance team performs during a timeout against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans react to a call during the Hawkeyes' game
Iowa fans react to a call during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josh Jackson upends Penn State receiver Juwan
Iowa's Josh Jackson upends Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a touchdown pass during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell runs the ball after
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell runs the ball after scoring an interception against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley drops back
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley drops back to look for an open receiver against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans turn to wave to the Children's Hospital after
Fans turn to wave to the Children's Hospital after the first quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell blocks a pass attempt
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell blocks a pass attempt by Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and the coaching
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and the coaching staff welcome right tackle Sean Welsh back after the Hawkeyes scored against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette motions to
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette motions to a first down after he pulled in a reception ahead of Penn State's Christian Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans watch the Hawkeyes take on Penn State as the moon
Fans watch the Hawkeyes take on Penn State as the moon rises overhead on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley fires a pass
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley fires a pass against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley breaks free
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley breaks free for running room against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa student fans cheer prior to kickoff against Penn
Iowa student fans cheer prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
A Penn State fan reacts after the Nittany Lions scored
A Penn State fan reacts after the Nittany Lions scored as time expired to beat Iowa, 21-19, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa right tackle Sean Welsh's helmet pops off and
Iowa right tackle Sean Welsh's helmet pops off and center James Daniels (78) blocks for running Back Akrum Wadley against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State safety Marcus Allen hits the ball out of
Penn State safety Marcus Allen hits the ball out of Iowa running back Akrum Wadley's hands on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans react to a call against the Hawkeyes in the
Iowa fans react to a call against the Hawkeyes in the third quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State junior running back Saquon Barkley runs
Penn State junior running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Penn State tackle Curtis Cothran sacks Iowa quarterback
Penn State tackle Curtis Cothran sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Penn State special teams celebrate after
Members of the Penn State special teams celebrate after they blocked an Iowa field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball for a
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball for a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa line block Penn State kicker Tyler
Members of the Iowa line block Penn State kicker Tyler Davis' field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) celebrates with Anthony Nelson
Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) celebrates with Anthony Nelson after they blocked a Penn State field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Iowa's Bo Bower chases down Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Geno Stone celebrates after a quick stop on
Iowa's Geno Stone celebrates after a quick stop on a kickoff during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa teammates celebrate Akrum Wadley's 70-yard touchdown
Iowa teammates celebrate Akrum Wadley's 70-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse strips the ball during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Parker Hesse strips the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets sacked during the
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets sacked during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz glances at the scoreboard
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz glances at the scoreboard during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a 29-yard pass during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Penn State late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell is brought down
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell is brought down by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley after Jewell intercepted a pass late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley runs the ball against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he
Iowa receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Penn State late in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley takes the snap against
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley takes the snap against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell celebrates after
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell celebrates after intercepting a Penn State pass on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks tackles Penn State's
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Penn
Iowa's Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Penn State's Brandon Polk during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets tackled in the
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley gets tackled in the end zone for a safety during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Amani Hooker tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Iowa's Amani Hooker tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets fans and players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets fans and players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets former coach Kirk Ferentz prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets players prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz makes his
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz makes his way to Kinnick Stadium for the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan, left, and recruiting
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan, left, and recruiting coordinator and assistant defensive line coach Kelvin Bell make their way to Kinnick Stadium before their game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Hawkeye and Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway greets
Former Hawkeye and Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway greets players during outside Kinnick Stadium before their game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miles Taylor breaks up a pass intended for Penn
Iowa's Miles Taylor breaks up a pass intended for Penn State's Brandon Polk during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans participate in the Pancheros burrito lift
Iowa fans participate in the Pancheros burrito lift during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Penn State players call to the sidelines during their
Penn State players call to the sidelines during their game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Bo Bower glances at the scoreboard during the
Iowa's Bo Bower glances at the scoreboard during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles out of the
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles out of the pocket during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
ESPN's crew peers through the windows of the press
ESPN's crew peers through the windows of the press box during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
University of Iowa senior Dan Reinart waits to take
University of Iowa senior Dan Reinart waits to take the field with the Hawkeye Marching Band during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa teammates warm up for their game against No. 4
Iowa teammates warm up for their game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Josey Jewell made a good point.

    A lot of Tuesday interviews were centered on memories of the 2015 Big Ten Championship Game, in which Michigan State outslugged Iowa 16-13 on L.J. Scott’s 1-yard touchdown run with 27 seconds to go.

    Jewell was a key figure on that team, and in that game. He was clearly tackled as Scott turned the corner.

    “I don’t know about that. That was fine,” was all he would say Tuesday (with a grin).

    But Jewell made a remark that should give Iowa fans encouragement going into Saturday’s rematch. In that instant classic at Lucas Oil Stadium, five current Hawkeye defensive starters were starting underclassmen on that 2015 team: defensive linemen Nathan Bazata and Parker Hesse; linebackers Jewell and Ben Niemann; and safety Miles Taylor.

    “We were a younger team then. Definitely less experience,” Jewell said. “I think now, understanding the defense more, (we’re) hopefully fitting gaps a little better.”

    On the flip side, Michigan State has one senior starter on defense.

    Advantage Iowa.

    MORE HAWKEYES

    A quietly encouraging thing happened this week.

    Despite Iowa's defense being on the field for 99 punishing snaps against Penn State, the Hawkeyes emerged without any new injuries.

    That scenario gives Iowa a better chance at bolstering key position groups.

    The offensive line might be finding consistency. This will be the third straight week, following Ike Boettger’s season-ending Achilles tendon surgery, that the Hawkeyes start the same front five. It’d be nice to get freshman Tristan Wirfs healthy again and into the mix at right tackle. Wirfs sat out last week’s game after suffering an injury in practice.

    Brandon Snyder’s fast recovery from April knee surgery could cut into Taylor’s snaps at strong safety. If Snyder can be unleashed soon (as early as next week against Illinois), Iowa’s best combo might be the junior at free safety and emerging sophomore Amani Hooker at strong. Snyder is still Iowa's most trusted guy to bark out the back-end  defensive signals.

    I hope we’ll see more trust extended this week to freshmen running backs Ivory Kelly-Martin and Toren Young. They looked good against North Texas, and their emergence would allow Wadley to line up more frequently as a slot receiver.

    Talk about a mismatch.

    This is a week for the Brian Ferentz offense to control and win a Big Ten road game.

    After leaving the defense hanging for most of three quarters against Penn State and holding the ball for only 20:21, the Hawkeyes need to re-assert a ball-control, power offense that has discovered more playmakers through four weeks than expected.

    “We’ve got to put points up,” Wadley said. “We’ve got to go. We’ve got to start out fast.

    “Michigan State is a really good team, they’ve got a really good defense, just like Penn State. We’ve just got to be ready to fight.”

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    IOWA NEWS CONFERENCES: AT MICHIGAN STATE, 2017 WEEK 5 Ben Niemann sees a familiar challenge in Michigan State | 0:51

    Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann says Michigan State is a mirror image of Hawkeyes. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

    IOWA NEWS CONFERENCES: AT MICHIGAN STATE, 2017 WEEK 5 Josey Jewell talks Penn State regrets | 1:33

    The Iowa linebacker said he goes to sleep thinking about the things he could've done better in that 21-19 loss. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

    IOWA NEWS CONFERENCES: AT MICHIGAN STATE, 2017 WEEK 5 Ferentz: If you want to make a stand, get up and do something | 1:56

    Regarding how Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz would react to a player who wanted to take a stand? Do it on your own time, the Iowa coach said. Chad Leistikow/The Register

    IOWA NEWS CONFERENCES: AT MICHIGAN STATE, 2017 WEEK 5 Kirk Ferentz keeps politics, football separate | 1:42

    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz comments on the recent national-anthem protests. Chad Leistikow/The Register

    IOWA NEWS CONFERENCES: AT MICHIGAN STATE, 2017 WEEK 5 Akrum Wadley on his worst performance, TD celebrations | 1:22

    The Iowa running back scored two fourth-quarter TDs vs. Penn State, high-stepping a little bit on the last one. Chad Leistikow/HawkCentral

    IOWA NEWS CONFERENCES: AT MICHIGAN STATE, 2017 WEEK 5 Amani Hooker on getting over tough Penn State loss | 0:59

    Iowa safety Amani Hooker acknowledges he's watched the final play of Penn State game 10 times. Mark Emmert/HawkCentral

    • Ben Niemann sees a familiar challenge in Michigan State
      Ben Niemann sees a familiar challenge in Michigan State
    • Josey Jewell talks Penn State regrets
      Josey Jewell talks Penn State regrets
    • Ferentz: If you want to make a stand, get up and do something
      Ferentz: If you want to make a stand, get up and do something
    • Kirk Ferentz keeps politics, football separate
      Kirk Ferentz keeps politics, football separate
    • Akrum Wadley on his worst performance, TD celebrations
      Akrum Wadley on his worst performance, TD celebrations
    • Amani Hooker on getting over tough Penn State loss
      Amani Hooker on getting over tough Penn State loss

     

