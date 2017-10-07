Skip in Skip
Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert discuss Iowa's 45-16 win over Illinois and the return of Brandon Snyder.

IOWA CITY, Ia. – During college football’s long offseason, I interacted with a lot of different Hawkeye fans.

There were exceptions. But young and old, avid or casual, the preseason expectations for fans surrounding the 2017 Iowa football team were surprisingly consistent.

The consensus went something like this.

“We’re probably a 6-6 or 7-5 team. Who knows? If we get some breaks and steal one, maybe we go 8-4. And maybe we can finally win a bowl game."

I had Iowa going 7-5.

The veteran journalists to my right and left in the Kinnick Stadium press box also pegged Iowa for 7-5.

Las Vegas had Iowa’s over-under win total at 6.5.

No, the pundits are not always right. Cue 2015.

But through six games? This is about what most of us expected.

And Iowa’s 45-16 win against Illinois on Saturday is kind of what 7-5 looks like.

Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbled in the red zone on his first touch of the game, but bounced back to score a touchdown on his last.

Nate Stanley had some more overthrows early but uncorked some sharp throws late to remind us he’s a young quarterback with a high ceiling.

Overall, Iowa sweated out a challenge from the worst team in the Big Ten Conference for three quarters before pulling away. And it now holds a 4-2 record with a tougher schedule ahead.

This is what the journey of a 7-5 team looks like.

“When you're not doing what you want to do,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said, “I think it's normal to get frustrated.

“What's important is how you respond to frustration and where you put your focus.”

Photos: Iowa vs. Illinois football
Iowa's Brandon Snyder runs the ball into the end zone
Buy Photo
Iowa's Brandon Snyder runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting Illinois quarterback Jeff George, Jr., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky the Hawk leads members of the Hawkeyes football
Herky the Hawk leads members of the Hawkeyes football team onto the field prior to kickoff against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg gets away from a
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg gets away from a tackle against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley steps over Illinois
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley steps over Illinois linebacker Dele Harding for additional yards on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits as referees review
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits as referees review a fumble recovery during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Garret Jansen chases down a fumbled ball during
Iowa's Garret Jansen chases down a fumbled ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Illinois quarterback
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Illinois quarterback Jeff George, Jr. during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs in for a 18-yard touchdown
Iowa's Akrum Wadley runs in for a 18-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia breaks up a pass intended for
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia breaks up a pass intended for Illinois' Ricky Smalling during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg celebrates his 39-yard
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg celebrates his 39-yard touchdown with Brady Ross during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs down field for
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg runs down field for a 39-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Brandon Snyder runs back an interception for
Iowa's Brandon Snyder runs back an interception for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Iowa swimmer Bob Stein is recognized with fellow
Former Iowa swimmer Bob Stein is recognized with fellow swimmers during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defenders gang up on Illinois' Dominic Thieman
Iowa defenders gang up on Illinois' Dominic Thieman during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith paces the sidelines
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith paces the sidelines at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Referees, officials and fans wave to patients at the
Referees, officials and fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin celebrates after
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a reception in the
Iowa receiver Nick Easley pulls in a reception in the end zone for a touchdown against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore Amani Hooker is grabbed by Illinois
Iowa sophomore Amani Hooker is grabbed by Illinois linebacker Dele Harding after running the ball for a first down on a fake punt on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a reception for
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg pulls in a reception for a touchdown against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball against
Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling
Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa safety Geno Stone intercepts the pass intended
Iowa safety Geno Stone intercepts the pass intended for Illinois receiver Mike Dudek on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin catches a touchdown
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin celebrates after
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets around Illinois
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets around Illinois tackle Vederian Lowe on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Brandon Snyder hits Illinois tight end Louis
Iowa's Brandon Snyder hits Illinois tight end Louis Dorsey which prevented an Illini first down on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball in the first quarter against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling in a catch against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley runs the ball
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley runs the ball against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz calls out to
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz calls out to the game officials against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against
Herky the Hawk takes the field prior to kickoff against Illinois on Saturday
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell makes a tackle
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell makes a tackle in the second quarter against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann knocks the ball away from
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann knocks the ball away from Illinois receiver Dominic Thieman on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is pulled down by Illinois
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is pulled down by Illinois safety Patrick Nelson on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches the replay
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches the replay against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.   Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a touchdown in
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley scores a touchdown in the final seconds of the first half of the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois' Malik Turner pulls in a catch ahead of Iowa's
Illinois' Malik Turner pulls in a catch ahead of Iowa's Josh Jackson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant gets pushed out of bounds during the
Iowa's Noah Fant gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Matt Hankins recovers an onside kick during
Iowa's Matt Hankins recovers an onside kick during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Matt Hankins recovers an onside kick during
Iowa's Matt Hankins recovers an onside kick during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates his
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley scores a touchdown during
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley scores a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa teammates watch as a plane flies over Kinnick
Iowa teammates watch as a plane flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Brandon Snyder (37) warms up before the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Brandon Snyder (37) warms up before the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Nate Stanley warms up for the Hawkeyes'
Iowa head coach Nate Stanley warms up for the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks onto the field before
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks onto the field before the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    That’s good advice for his players – and Hawkeye fans – at this moment.

    At the halfway point, there’s stuff to like and stuff to be worried about.

    Let’s start with the concerns.

    I have no idea what to make of Iowa’s run defense. It can look great at times, and it can be puzzling at others. The listless Illini gashed Iowa for 9.4 yards per carry in the first half. They averaged 3.5 in the second.

    “We just had to make some adjustments at halftime, just things we were doing up front,” Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann said, pointing to some communication errors with the defensive line.

    Speaking of the line, there’s not much pass rush at all. I thought it would be better. The front four couldn’t penetrate an Illinois offensive line that started four freshmen. Yikes.

    Offensively, the run game still isn’t there. Iowa was officially 10 times better than last week’s 19 rushing yards (with 191 Saturday), but its longest rush was 18 yards against the Big Ten’s worst defense.

    Now the positives.

    Saturday felt like the first time the offense, defense and special teams – with two more brilliant wrinkles – worked well together.

    “Definitely something to build on,” Niemann said.

    Stanley’s been up and down but better than expected (15 touchdowns, two interceptions) as he replaced an NFL quarterback in C.J. Beathard, and there are more pass targets at his disposal from Nick Easley to Noah Fant to T.J. Hockenson to Ihmir Smith-Marsette. He's been fantastic in the fourth quarter, especially against Iowa State and Penn State – and again Saturday in a 21-0 finish.

    “We just continue to fight," Stanley said. "If something’s not going well, we continue to grind it out and get scores when we need them.”

    The defensive secondary has kept it together against a string of good quarterbacks. Joshua Jackson looks like an all-Big Ten cornerback at times, and now with Brandon Snyder and Amani Hooker teaming up at safety, the Hawkeyes are solidified in the back end.

    Frankly, it’s hard to draw any overall conclusions about the Hawkeyes at this point – even though they are who we thought they were: A team on track to go 6-6 or 7-5.

    And that brings us to the bye week.

    “The bye week’s crucial,” said senior linebacker Bo Bower, who’s been through this routine before.

    The Iowa coach talks big picture at the halfway mark with his team 4-2. Chad Leistikow

    A key stretch comes now for the Hawkeyes. For two weeks, they’ll disappear from public view before re-emerging Oct. 21 at Northwestern – the start of the six-game, 35-day finishing flurry.

    “It comes at a great time, too,” senior offensive lineman Sean Welsh said. “We’re kind of at a pivotal spot, where we’re trying to improve our fundamentals. That’s what bye weeks are for. You’re not really game-planning for anyone specific, you’re just trying to get better.”

    Getting better.

    It’s what Ferentz's best Iowa teams do leading up to November.

    For perspective, I looked back at my game-by-game predictions for Iowa's season.

    In August, I predicted Iowa would be 4-2 at this point; beating the teams it's beaten, and losing to Penn State and Michigan State.

    At the end of the Illinois prediction, I wrote this: “And most Hawkeye fans exhale and realize that a 4-2 start is not a bad start.”

    Sound like you?

    Right now, that’s where I’m at. I’m looking at the positive side of this, that maybe if the Hawkeyes make some headway during the bye week, they've got a chance to be 7-5 or better.

    The schedule’s going to get tougher. November will be a bear.

    But at 4-2, there's hope surrounding a team that's now played 10 true freshmen and is counting on several other second-year players like Stanley, Fant, Hockenson, Hooker and Alaric Jackson, 

    "There's always room for improvement, but I felt like we grew today," Ferentz said. "It was tough in the first half, and credit goes to Illinois.

    "But ... as we pressed on and pushed on we kept playing. That's one thing this team has done pretty well for six games. They keep playing. They keep fighting."

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    Photos: Iowa vs. Illinois tailgating
    Anne-Marie Welge, 38, of Johnston, Iowa, and Kelli
    Anne-Marie Welge, 38, of Johnston, Iowa, and Kelli Hill, 48, of Edmond, Oklahoma pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Nicole Manelli, 3, of Chicago makes a bracelet before
    Nicole Manelli, 3, of Chicago makes a bracelet before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    The Ryzner and Timlin Tailgate pose for a photo before
    The Ryzner and Timlin Tailgate pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    The Lyle Christensen Tailgate pose for a photo before
    The Lyle Christensen Tailgate pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Emily Raecker, 24, Michael Riebel, 26, Nate Bleadorn,
    Emily Raecker, 24, Michael Riebel, 26, Nate Bleadorn, 27, and Dori Hauser, 24, pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Margie Bellinger and Jim Haddad grill before the Iowa
    Margie Bellinger and Jim Haddad grill before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    The 2MuchFun Tailgate of Iowa City pose for a photo
    The 2MuchFun Tailgate of Iowa City pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    The Haddad and Bellinger Tailgate pose for a photo
    The Haddad and Bellinger Tailgate pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    The Tim Schumacher Tailgate of the Quad Cities pose
    The Tim Schumacher Tailgate of the Quad Cities pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Doug, 72, and Peggy Schramm, 71, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota
    Doug, 72, and Peggy Schramm, 71, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota pose with their antique, 1971 hat before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Dorothy Rose, 2, plays catch before the Iowa vs. Illinois
    Dorothy Rose, 2, plays catch before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Stef Gates, 33, Tiffany Kuehl, Connie Bulanda, 57,
    Stef Gates, 33, Tiffany Kuehl, Connie Bulanda, 57, and Julie Coffman, 43, of Iowa City pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Dorothy Rose, 2, and Tye Vanengelenburg, 10, play catch
    Dorothy Rose, 2, and Tye Vanengelenburg, 10, play catch before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    The Thomas Tailgate have been tailgating for 25 years
    The Thomas Tailgate have been tailgating for 25 years and pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Chad Brouwer, 32 of Mason City poses for a photo before
    Chad Brouwer, 32 of Mason City poses for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Cheryl Hockaday, 54, John Hockaday, 57, Toby Petzel,
    Cheryl Hockaday, 54, John Hockaday, 57, Toby Petzel, 35, Joe Klimek, 62, Laura Klimek, 61, and Teresa Dons, 56, of Chicago pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Teresa Dons, 56, of Chicago poses for a photo on her
    Teresa Dons, 56, of Chicago poses for a photo on her birthday before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Dave Kirkbride, 70, Ray Callow, 69 and John Price,
    Dave Kirkbride, 70, Ray Callow, 69 and John Price, 32, of Mason City pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Rob Perrick, 49, is handed a free rivalry button by
    Rob Perrick, 49, is handed a free rivalry button by Nikki Kastenholz, 23, before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Brian Dunkle, 45, of Cedar Rapids and Karen Moser,
    Brian Dunkle, 45, of Cedar Rapids and Karen Moser, 60, pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    The "Scramble Section" Tailgate pose for a photo before
    The "Scramble Section" Tailgate pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Chuck Gaskill, 55 and Mike Young, 54 show off their
    Chuck Gaskill, 55 and Mike Young, 54 show off their "Scramble Section" tailgating shirts before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Madeline Lee, 9, Samantha Lee, 11, Olivia Wombacher,
    Madeline Lee, 9, Samantha Lee, 11, Olivia Wombacher, 15, and Taylor Wentz, 15, of Illinois pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Steve Larson, 64, of Clarinda, Iowa fry fish before
    Steve Larson, 64, of Clarinda, Iowa fry fish before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Joel Walker, 42 of Davenport, Iowa, and Christy Kinney,
    Joel Walker, 42 of Davenport, Iowa, and Christy Kinney, 39, of Galesburg, Illinois, pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Steve of Wilton, Iowa grills bacon before the Iowa
    Steve of Wilton, Iowa grills bacon before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Dennis, Trish and Steve of Wilton, Iowa pose for a
    Dennis, Trish and Steve of Wilton, Iowa pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    A Hawkeye fan leaves the Bramley's Tailgate before
    A Hawkeye fan leaves the Bramley's Tailgate before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Bill Larson, 52, Annette Albers, 50 and Drew Hamann,
    Bill Larson, 52, Annette Albers, 50 and Drew Hamann, 22, pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    The Bramley’s Tailgate pose for a group photo before
    The Bramley’s Tailgate pose for a group photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Kevin, 51, Jason, 34, Joey, 33, and Josh Miletich,
    Kevin, 51, Jason, 34, Joey, 33, and Josh Miletich, 25, of the Quad Cities pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Chad Tiedemann, 41, Tiffany Tiedemann, 40, Val Paulson,
    Chad Tiedemann, 41, Tiffany Tiedemann, 40, Val Paulson, 34 and Dennie Paulson, 36 , of Emmetsburg, Iowa pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Ames Boebecker, 5, of West Liberty poses for a photo
    Ames Boebecker, 5, of West Liberty poses for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    The Van Again Tailgate, of Western Iowa pose for a
    The Van Again Tailgate, of Western Iowa pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Lestle Mechtenbeg, 40, Tonya Heidinger, 30, Deb Welch,
    Lestle Mechtenbeg, 40, Tonya Heidinger, 30, Deb Welch, 59 and Jenn Eimers, 45 of South Dakota pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Val Paulson, 34 of Emmetsburg, Iowa shows off her Hawkeye
    Val Paulson, 34 of Emmetsburg, Iowa shows off her Hawkeye nails before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Dave Reynolds, 62, of West Liberty sets up his tailgate
    Dave Reynolds, 62, of West Liberty sets up his tailgate before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Jennifer Whitworth, Brandon Whitworthe and Micch Schnebbe
    Jennifer Whitworth, Brandon Whitworthe and Micch Schnebbe pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Evan Johnson, 13, and Karter Petzenhauser,14, of Spencer,
    Evan Johnson, 13, and Karter Petzenhauser,14, of Spencer, Iowa play catch before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Doug Feltes, 55, Connie Bulanda, 50, and Pam Feltes,
    Doug Feltes, 55, Connie Bulanda, 50, and Pam Feltes, 56, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    The J.M. Swank Company tailgate of North Liberty pose
    The J.M. Swank Company tailgate of North Liberty pose for a photo before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Connie Bulanda, 50, and Pam Feltes, 56, of Cedar Rapids,
    Connie Bulanda, 50, and Pam Feltes, 56, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa make pancakes before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
    Steve Ackerson, 64, of Urbandale monitors the grill
    Steve Ackerson, 64, of Urbandale monitors the grill before the Iowa vs. Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 7, 2017.  Alyson Kuennen
