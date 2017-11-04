Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Akrum Wadley reacts to huge win over Ohio State. Matt Bain / The Register

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia.  — The celebration will be unforgettable. It’ll be marked in time. A historic rout of a vaunted college football giant.

For the thousands of fans who stormed the field after Iowa’s shocking 55-24 blowout of No. 3 Ohio State, Kinnick Stadium became a turf stage for gleeful selfies and family photos.

Just in time for Christmas-card season.

Running back Akrum Wadley, after gaining 158 yards against one of the country’s top defenses, shared the moment with his parents. They came from his native New Jersey to work their way to the field and embrace their talented son.

“It took about 10 years for my mother to jump over the wall,” said Wadley, who had to have dreamt of moments like this when he returned for his senior season rather than turning pro. “Then my father. Took another 10 years.”

Offensive linemen James Daniels and Sean Welsh, Ohio natives who have been surrounded by Buckeyes their whole lives, relished the win against the team they grew up rooting for.

MORE: Iowa hung 55 points on No. 3 Ohio State, and the Internet has zero chill

“Oh yeah,” Welsh said, a sly grin on his face. “There are a couple people at home that won’t be hearing the end of this.”

Daniels was more animated in his celebration.

After Toren Young’s 6-yard touchdown run punctuated the beatdown — the 55 points is the most ever allowed by an Urban Meyer-coached Buckeye team — Daniels ran off the field signing “O-H-I-O,” an Ohio Stadium ritual.

“That was just a shout to everybody back home,” Daniels said, laughing at the thought of it. “I had to do it.”

'POLECAT:': Kluver enters Hawkeye lore with play that surprised everyone

The Hawkeyes earned the right to celebrate however they wanted after a complete dismantling of a powerful juggernaut.

“It was just a great night. A lot of fun. A lot of guys coming together,” Welsh said. “Good team win. All the phases were kind of clicking together. It just felt good.”

Photos: Iowa football vs. Ohio State
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett fires a touchdown
Buy Photo
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett fires a touchdown pass against Iowa in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones gets fired up after a play
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones gets fired up after a play for a first down against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is caught shy of the
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is caught shy of the goal line against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Buy Photo
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Buy Photo
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24
Buy Photo
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Former Hawkeyes Jaleel Johnson, left, and LeShun Daniels,
Buy Photo
Former Hawkeyes Jaleel Johnson, left, and LeShun Daniels, Jr. celebrate with fans following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Buy Photo
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes
Buy Photo
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes the field after Iowa beat Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State
Buy Photo
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State pass in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a touchdown with center James Daniels at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State
Buy Photo
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State pass in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback T.J. Barrett which forces a fumble at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State late in the first half at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to
Buy Photo
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University
Buy Photo
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other
Buy Photo
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other Buckeyes fans wave to the kids at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson
Buy Photo
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson cheer on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins
Buy Photo
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's
Buy Photo
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's
Buy Photo
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around
Buy Photo
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around Noah Fant after his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during
Buy Photo
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone
Buy Photo
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University
Buy Photo
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Buy Photo
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz takes the
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz takes the field prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after tight
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after tight end T.J. Hockenson scored a touchdown against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's James Butler completes a 53-yard run during
Buy Photo
Iowa's James Butler completes a 53-yard run during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Ohio State running back Mike Weber is knocked down
Buy Photo
Ohio State running back Mike Weber is knocked down by a trio of Hawkeyes in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Ohio State quarterback
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver completes a fourth down
Buy Photo
Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver completes a fourth down conversion off a pass from punter Colten Rastetter during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter takes the snap during
Buy Photo
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter takes the snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad cheer on the Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad cheer on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Amani Hooker celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Amani Hooker celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, left, chats
Buy Photo
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, left, chats with Athletic Director Gary Barta before the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Where did this performance come from?

    The offense that could barely run for a yard at Michigan State raced up and down the field with incredible balance — 243 yards rushing, 244 passing — and hogged the football for nearly 35 minutes against what head coach Kirk Ferentz said “looked like an NFL defense to us.”

    The Iowa defense, after giving up a few early long drives, locked down quarterback J.T. Barrett in the final 2½ quarters.

    Barrett entered with one interception in eight games. Saturday, he threw four — three to sensational junior Joshua Jackson, and one to Amani Hooker for a pick-six on the game’s first, tone-setting play.

    I asked star senior Josey Jewell: How did you do it?

    “Preparation,” one of the country’s top linebackers said. “It happened during the week. The battle is won before it’s fought.”

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Josey Jewell: We want to keep Ohio State ‘off-balance’ Matt Bain / The Register

    It was clear, Iowa out-coached the Buckeyes at every turn.

    It had been a rough week for Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. A press-box tirade last week turned into headlines and apologies, and a stern reminder from the head coach (his father) that “it can’t happen again.”

    Saturday, Brian was brilliant.

    He called a fantastic game, unleashing tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson (two touchdowns each) and continually keeping Ohio State on its heels. A defense that came into Saturday with an incredible 71 tackles for loss this season registered just three for five yards.

    The best thing Iowa did Saturday was continue to attack.

    The Hawkeyes led 31-17 at halftime. In past years, they might have tried to nurse their way to the finish line with a two-touchdown lead.

    Saturday, they were relentless.

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    The Iowa coach gets some laughs talking about the fake field goal in a 55-24 win vs. Ohio State. Chad Leistikow / The Register

    “I don't know what they average a game; 900 yards of offense? It’s ridiculous,” said Kirk Ferentz, who won his 141st game as Iowa’s coach — now just two short of tying Hayden Fry for the school record. “… You'd better be playing with your foot on the gas, because these guys can close the gap pretty quickly. And I think our players understood that.”

    All the way until the final gun.

    The payoff?

    A swarming of the field.

    MORE: Iowa fans epically rushed the field after huge upset

    A 6-3 record overall, 3-3 in the Big Ten Conference. Iowa now can carry some swagger into next week’s showdown against another top-five team, unbeaten Wisconsin.

    “We're hardly out of the woods right now,” Ferentz said. “But tonight we looked more like we want to look like, an Iowa football team.”

    The frustrations of a mistake-prone offense were washed away, at least for one night. This looks like a program that’s on the rise — maybe quicker than we thought around a young nucleus of players.

    Iowa sophomore Nate Stanley was the better quarterback on this night, his strong right arm firing five touchdowns, with no interceptions. Give credit to his offensive line, which played with two freshman tackles in Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs against one of the nation's best defensive lines.

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    VIDEOS: IOWA 55, NO. 3 BUCKEYES 24 Iowa Destroys No. 6 Ohio State 55-24 | 0:52

    Led by quarterback Nathan Stanley's five touchdown passes, the Iowa Hawkeyes trounced the 6th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes by the score of 55-24 on Saturday. Time_Sports

    1 of 6
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    VIDEOS: IOWA 55, NO. 3 BUCKEYES 24 Kirk Ferentz talks Nate Stanley, aggression and ‘Polecat’ | 1:49

    The Iowa coach gets some laughs talking about the fake field goal in a 55-24 win vs. Ohio State. Chad Leistikow / The Register

    2 of 6
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    VIDEOS: IOWA 55, NO. 3 BUCKEYES 24 Ohio native James Daniels thrilled after trouncing the Buckeyes | 2:11

    Ohio native James Daniels thrilled after trouncing the Buckeyes. Matt Bain / The Register

    3 of 6
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    VIDEOS: IOWA 55, NO. 3 BUCKEYES 24 Sean Welsh on Nate Stanley’s night: ‘It really doesn’t surprise me’ | 1:27

    Sean Welsh on Nate Stanley’s night: ‘It really doesn’t surprise me’ Matt Bain / The Register

    4 of 6
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    VIDEOS: IOWA 55, NO. 3 BUCKEYES 24 Akrum Wadley reacts to huge win over Ohio State | 1:25

    Akrum Wadley reacts to huge win over Ohio State. Matt Bain / The Register

    5 of 6
    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE
    VIDEOS: IOWA 55, NO. 3 BUCKEYES 24 Josey Jewell: We want to keep Ohio State ‘off-balance’ | 0:55

    Josey Jewell: We want to keep Ohio State ‘off-balance’ Matt Bain / The Register

    6 of 6
    • Iowa Destroys No. 6 Ohio State 55-24
      Iowa Destroys No. 6 Ohio State 55-24
    • Kirk Ferentz talks Nate Stanley, aggression and ‘Polecat’
      Kirk Ferentz talks Nate Stanley, aggression and ‘Polecat’
    • Ohio native James Daniels thrilled after trouncing the Buckeyes
      Ohio native James Daniels thrilled after trouncing the Buckeyes
    • Sean Welsh on Nate Stanley’s night: ‘It really doesn’t surprise me’
      Sean Welsh on Nate Stanley’s night: ‘It really doesn’t surprise me’
    • Akrum Wadley reacts to huge win over Ohio State
      Akrum Wadley reacts to huge win over Ohio State
    • Josey Jewell: We want to keep Ohio State ‘off-balance’
      Josey Jewell: We want to keep Ohio State ‘off-balance’

    These guys grew up Saturday night.

    “With young players, what they need is to gain some confidence, and you can't hand it to them,” Ferentz said. “You try to get it to them in practice and all that, but at some point you've got to go out and do something, and I think at least we did something tonight.”

    It was a memorable moment for everyone in attendance: Iowa's biggest blowout of the Buckeyes in school history.

    “We always talk about getting signature wins,” Wadley said. “This was one of them.”

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    Photos: Iowa tailgating vs. Ohio State
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Daryl and Sandy Klein, along with Ken Beyer, Shaun
    Buy Photo
    Daryl and Sandy Klein, along with Ken Beyer, Shaun Beyer’s dad, tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    Heather Conoan, Christie Zimmerman, and Lisa Stoecken
    Buy Photo
    Heather Conoan, Christie Zimmerman, and Lisa Stoecken tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    The Harder family plays bags before the game at a tailgate
    Buy Photo
    The Harder family plays bags before the game at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    Joe Armstrong drinks beer out of a plastic boot at
    Buy Photo
    Joe Armstrong drinks beer out of a plastic boot at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    Larry Colepepper, the face of Dr. Pepper, sports his
    Buy Photo
    Larry Colepepper, the face of Dr. Pepper, sports his drink on Melrose Avenue before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    Shannon, Mary, and Claire Kelly tailgate near Kinnick
    Buy Photo
    Shannon, Mary, and Claire Kelly tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    Tim Kelly makes soup for his family at a tailgate near
    Buy Photo
    Tim Kelly makes soup for his family at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    Fans and workers near Kinnick Stadium await the players
    Buy Photo
    Fans and workers near Kinnick Stadium await the players before the game in Iowa City at the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    Jimmy Bensen’s Tuba sits on the ground near Kinnick
    Buy Photo
    Jimmy Bensen’s Tuba sits on the ground near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017. Bensen and his friends, who used to be in Iowa’s marching band, play their instruments around the stadium before games.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    Marissa Kelly and Riley Fergus tailgate near Kinnick
    Buy Photo
    Marissa Kelly and Riley Fergus tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    The Iowa Marching band performs before the game in
    Buy Photo
    The Iowa Marching band performs before the game in front of the Field House in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    Denis and Karen Maggert tailgate near Kinnick Stadium
    Buy Photo
    Denis and Karen Maggert tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    Members of the Benzing and Hawes family tailgate near
    Buy Photo
    Members of the Benzing and Hawes family tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    Glen Synder and Mike McConnell pose outside Kinnick
    Buy Photo
    Glen Synder and Mike McConnell pose outside Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    Terry and Debbie Stence, Denis and Karen Maggert, along
    Buy Photo
    Terry and Debbie Stence, Denis and Karen Maggert, along with Steve Moen tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fullscreen
    Meleah Pustelak, Jan Pomije, and Rachel Timmerman keep
    Buy Photo
    Meleah Pustelak, Jan Pomije, and Rachel Timmerman keep warm at a tailgate near Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City before the Iowa vs Ohio State game, Saturday, November 4th 2017.  Photo by Mary Mathis/For the Register
    Fullscreen

    Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

       

       

       

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE