Iowa football vs. Ohio State

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The theme of perhaps the greatest single-game performance by an Iowa football team in the Kirk Ferentz era can be summed up in one, six-letter word.

Attack.

The Hawkeyes were relentless in shellacking then-No. 3 Ohio State, 55-24, Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium. It’s maybe not the style Hawkeye fans are accustomed to seeing. And certainly Ohio State’s Urban Meyer wasn’t expecting it, either. It matched his worst margin of defeat as a head coach.

From aggressive play-calling to well-timed linebacker blitzes, DVR Monday saw an all-out attack mentality and signs of very positive things to come.

Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State pass in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell drills Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans storm the field after the Hawkeyes beak No. 3-ranked Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football field celebrate after a 55-24 win over No. 3-ranked Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Ohio State football team wave up to
Members of the Ohio State football team wave up to the kids at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the first quarter wave at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley waits for the snap from
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley waits for the snap from center James Daniels against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky the Hawk runs onto the field with the Hawkeye
Herky the Hawk runs onto the field with the Hawkeye flag prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa leaves the field
Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa leaves the field after being ejected for a personal foul against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa center James Danials shoves members of the Ohio
Iowa center James Danials shoves members of the Ohio State defensive line to create running room for Akrum Wadley at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa place kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a field goal
Iowa place kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a field goal against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson (15) steps in front of
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson (15) steps in front of a pass intended for Ohio State tight end Marcus Baugh at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's James Butler completes a 53-yard run during
Iowa's James Butler completes a 53-yard run during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley carries the ball for
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley carries the ball for a first down against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans had plenty to celebrate after the Hawkeyes
Iowa fans had plenty to celebrate after the Hawkeyes beat No. 3-ranked Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Iowa kicker Nate Kaeding waves to fans after
Former Iowa kicker Nate Kaeding waves to fans after being introduced as honorary caption prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore receiver Devonte Young (80) and the
Iowa sophomore receiver Devonte Young (80) and the Hawkeyes celebrate on the sideline after an Iowa touchdown against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa offensive line wait for the play
Members of the Iowa offensive line wait for the play to come in at the start of the fourth quarter against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets with Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer prior to kickoff at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Kid Captain Logan Manderfield shows his Hawkeyes spirit
Kid Captain Logan Manderfield shows his Hawkeyes spirit prior to being introduced at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans had plenty to celebrate at Kinnick Stadium
Iowa fans had plenty to celebrate at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City, after Iowa beat No. 3-ranked Ohio State, 55-24.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky the Hawk takes the field in military fatigues
Herky the Hawk takes the field in military fatigues prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
A member of the Iowa spirit squad leads the Iowa flags
A member of the Iowa spirit squad leads the Iowa flags onto the field prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa safety Brandon Snyder watches his teammates warm
Iowa safety Brandon Snyder watches his teammates warm up prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa defense celebrate after Amani Hooker
Members of the Iowa defense celebrate after Amani Hooker (27) intercepted Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett and ran in for a touchdown at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa safety Amani Hooker (27) celebrates after running
Iowa safety Amani Hooker (27) celebrates after running an interception in for a touchdown against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett flips the ball
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett flips the ball over to a teammate against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate
Iowa's Noah Fant and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrate Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Brutus, the mascot at Ohio State, waves to kids at
Brutus, the mascot at Ohio State, waves to kids at the Children's Hospital during the first quarter wave at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer looks up
Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer looks up at a screen to watch a replay against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Ohio State offense celebrate after scoring
Members of the Ohio State offense celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett fires a touchdown
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett fires a touchdown pass against Iowa in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones gets fired up after a play
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones gets fired up after a play for a first down against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is caught shy of the
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is caught shy of the goal line against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University
Iowa's Miguel Recinos waves to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes the field after Iowa beat Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans storm the field following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Hawkeyes Jaleel Johnson, left, and LeShun Daniels,
Former Hawkeyes Jaleel Johnson, left, and LeShun Daniels, Jr. celebrate with fans following the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson intercepts an Ohio State pass in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a touchdown with center James Daniels at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad cheer on the Hawkeyes
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad cheer on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann sacks Ohio State quarterback T.J. Barrett which forces a fumble at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State late in the first half at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to
Herky takes the field in military fatigues prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University
Ohio State fans wave to children at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other
Ohio State fan Jon Peters of Fremont, Ohio, and other Buckeyes fans wave to the kids at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson
Former Hawkeyes Desmond King, left, and Jaleel Johnson cheer on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's
Band members try to fix a bent tuba after Noah Fant's touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around
Teammates, band members and cheerleaders swarm around Noah Fant after his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Nick Easley grabs a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson grabs a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz takes the
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz takes the field prior to kickoff against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after tight
Members of the Iowa football team celebrate after tight end T.J. Hockenson scored a touchdown against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson grabs an interception during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ohio State running back Mike Weber is knocked down
Ohio State running back Mike Weber is knocked down by a trio of Hawkeyes in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Ohio State quarterback
Iowa's Josey Jewell tackles Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver completes a fourth down
Iowa long snapper Tyler Kluver completes a fourth down conversion off a pass from punter Colten Rastetter during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter takes the snap during
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter takes the snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Amani Hooker celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Amani Hooker celebrates a stop during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during
Iowa's Akrum Wadley gets pushed out of bounds during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, left, chats
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, left, chats with Athletic Director Gary Barta before the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    The Brian Game

    Near the end of the ESPN broadcast, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was shown beaming on the sideline — yes, he came down from the press box after Iowa’s lead became insurmountable. He shared a long embrace with tight ends coach LeVar Woods and a laugh with quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe.

    “He did a great job,” the boss, Kirk Ferentz, said. “I think our whole staff did a good job putting a plan together.”

    Did they ever. And it clearly had the fingerprints of the first-year coordinator.

    Brian Ferentz has emphasized his love for using tight ends, something he harnessed while on Bill Belichick’s staff for four years with the New England Patriots. Saturday, he unleashed them as the focal point of his beat-the-Bucks plan.

    First, the stats.

    Iowa ran out multiple tight ends on 39 of its 70 offensive snaps Saturday — 19 rushes (including 11 in the fourth quarter), 20 passes. Iowa gained 269 yards and scored all SIX offensive touchdowns out of those formations.

    Now, the details.

    Ferentz went exclusively with two-tight end sets on all seven plays in an 89-yard touchdown drive that broke open a 17-17 game in the second quarter.

    Backed up with a first-and-20 at its own 12, Iowa stretched Ohio State's defense with an empty backfield — and freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson beat safety Damon Webb over the middle for a significant 22-yard gain.

    On the next play, Iowa started Hockenson and sophomore Noah Fant on the left side of the line of scrimmage, then moved the tight ends to the right. Fant then went in motion again to attract attention as a wide receiver. That seemed to perplex linebacker Jerome Baker, who let Hockenson roam free up the middle of the field, and Nate Stanley found him again for 22 yards.

    Then, one play after star Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa was ejected for targeting, Ferentz went for the kill.

    Again, Iowa used the double shift to swing both tight ends to the right side of the line of scrimmage. But this time, Fant was Stanley's prime target. He drew one-on-one coverage with safety Jordan Fuller, and Stanley’s throw was a beauty for a 25-yard touchdown.

    For the game, Stanley finished 14 of 19 passing for 151 yards and five touchdowns out of multiple-tight end sets. Those are Patriots-type numbers.

    “If we could draw up the way we want to look," Kirk Ferentz told the university Sunday, "that pretty much was it.”

    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley threw five TD passes in a 55-24 rout of Ohio State. Chad Leistikow/The Register

    Hello, Niemann

    The “attack” theme was borrowed by Phil Parker. The defensive coordinator made a key change in strategy, too, and it changed the game.

    With Ohio State seemingly moving up and down the field at will, one blitz by outside linebacker Ben Niemann altered the Buckeyes’ success.

    The Buckeyes had a second-and-10 from Iowa’s 45 in a 17-17 game. To that point, they had gained 253 yards on 29 snaps — 8.7 per play. But Parker noted that three plays earlier, senior left tackle Jamarco Jones left the game with an injury.

    Iowa attacked his replacement, sophomore Joshua Alabi.

    Right defensive end A.J. Epenesa absorbed two defenders, and Alabi failed to see Niemann crashing from the right side. He blind-sided quarterback J.T. Barrett for a 9-yard sack and fumble (which Alabi recovered). Jones returned on the next play, but the damage was done.

    Ohio State punted. Iowa then delivered the aforementioned 89-yard touchdown drive.

    The attack was on, from every angle.

    Niemann would blitz five times in the game, none more impactful than the sack-fumble. Starting with that play, Ohio State’s offense gained 21 total yards and committed three turnovers on 18 offensive snaps. Iowa unleashed a 31-0 run in that defensive stretch of dominance over the nation’s second-ranked offense.

    “We had to change some stuff up,” linebacker Josey Jewell said. “Early on, they kept gashing us.”

    The Hawkeyes also benefitted from a curious strategy shift by Ohio State, too. After the first half, star running back J.K. Dobbins received just one carry (he had only six for the game, for 57 yards). Iowa’s two-touchdown lead had something to do with that, but the attacking presence of Niemann certainly left a mark.

    Josey Jewell: We want to keep Ohio State ‘off-balance’ Matt Bain / The Register

    The freshmen tackles

    Early in the ABC broadcast, analyst Brian Griese said of Ohio State defensive ends Bosa, Sam Hubbard, Tyquan Lewis and Jalyn Holmes: “You’d be hard-pressed to find four better rush guys in college football all on one team.”

    Yet two Hawkeye freshmen basically manhandled them.

    Left tackle Alaric Jackson and right tackle Tristan Wirfs had outstanding afternoons. Stanley was barely touched, sacked only once when Lewis got the best of Wirfs for a harmless 3-yard loss late in the third quarter.

    I picked out one play from each rookie that was especially impressive.

    Jackson: On an outside zone run to the right with Iowa ahead, 38-17, Jackson powered Holmes (a 270-pound senior) against his will into the defensive backfield — and, for good measure, cleared out linebacker Tuf Borland along the way. That one-on-two success sealed a gaping cutback lane for running back James Butler. And the senior saw it, scampering 53 yards up the left sideline.

    Wirfs: Two plays after Jackson’s bulldozing run block, the Mount Vernon product showed his brute strength. Defensive tackle Dre’mont Jones (6-3, 285) got a great jump off the line of scrimmage, one that should’ve gotten him into the Hawkeye backfield. But Wirfs exploded from his three-point stance and made Jones stand up like a blocking sled. That sealed the pocket for Stanley to fire a 2-yard TD pass to fullback Drake Kulick, good for a 45-17 Iowa lead.

    Though a lot of excitement is around sophomore playmakers like Stanley, Fant and Hockenson, the future is just as bright on the ends of Iowa’s offensive line.

    ‘Polecat’ fascination

    My Hawkeye coverage teammate, Mark Emmert, wrote about Iowa’s stunning fake field goal — an 18-yard completion from holder Colten Rastetter to long snapper Tyler Kluver — at length following the game. But the play they call “Polecat” deserves as much ink as is humanly allowed.

    The formation, of all places, appears to have originated in the 1950s with Tiger Ellison, the father of the run-and-shoot offense.

    There were three elements of genius in the design and execution.

    No. 1: Getting four Buckeyes to foolishly cover ineligible receivers. Four offensive linemen (Keegan Render, Levi Paulsen, Jackson and Wirfs) plus kicker Miguel Recinos lined up near the left sideline, their sole job to be at the line of scrimmage to get Iowa five-sevenths of the way to a legal formation. Only Recinos, figuratively as a tight end in this circumstance, was an eligible receiver.

    No. 2: The motion of A.J. Epenesa. Iowa had faked a field goal throw to Epenesa, a defensive end, earlier this year at Michigan State. He came in motion from the left side, and befuddled Ohio State defenders were drawn to this 275-pound decoy. As the ball is snapped, almost every remaining Buckeye drifts left — a fatal move that opened up the middle of the field for Kluver, who became an eligible receiver as the right bookend of the seven men along the line of scrimmage.

    No. 3: Kluver’s hesitation. The fifth-year senior from Marshalltown delivered a snap that traveled 8 yards to Rastetter and didn’t move for a one count. That sucked the eyes of linebacker Borland toward rolling-out Rastetter, who then pulled up and threw to Kluver running uncovered down the middle of the field.

    One play after the completion, Hockenson scored his second TD, breaking 12-plus scoreless second-half minutes. Iowa suddenly had a 38-17 lead, having humiliated a college football behemoth in the process.

    Credit the execution of all 11 players on the field (Others out there: Lineman Dalton Ferguson — who was to Kluver's left — and tight ends Peter Pekar and Hockenson). Credit special-teams coach Woods and quality-control assistant Kevin Spencer for finding and installing the play. But also give credit to Kirk Ferentz’s cagy memory and, yes, the Iowa fans (I'll explain).

    Earlier this week, Ferentz was asked what he remembered about the 2006 Outback Bowl — the only previous time he’d coached against Urban Meyer. All he remembered he said, was a (successful) fake punt Florida ran from deep in its own territory.

    “That's a head coach's call right there,” Ferentz said. “I mean, that's filed away.”

    See? He even told us this was coming.

    Why credit the fans? I’m serious. In 2015, Ferentz faked field goals in back-to-back games to start the season. Neither was successful. But fans applauded him anyway, something he would joke about the rest of a 12-2 season: That he didn’t realize all he had to do to get fans behind him was call fake kicks that didn’t work.

    If you’ve got widespread support to try something crazy, whether it fails or not: What is there to lose?

    That philosophy was on display Saturday: Attack.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

