CLOSE

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says some of the issue is mental after falling at home, 24-15. Chad Leistikow / The Register

LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa didn’t sell out a football game in 2017. Saturday’s crowd of 60,554 was the lowest at Kinnick Stadium this season by more than 5,000 fans. And there might’ve been 20,000 left by the end of the Hawkeyes’ troubling 24-15 home loss to Purdue.

That’s all to say that fans are generally apathetic about their 6-5 team heading into Friday’s regular-season finale at Nebraska.

And although I can’t put much of a positive spin on losing to Purdue in this week’s DVR Monday, I do want to at least start with something to build upon — and see what we can learn from there.

Photos: Iowa takes on Purdue at Kinnick
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa senior Akrum Wadley is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Akrum Wadley is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Matt VandeBerg is recognized before the
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Matt VandeBerg is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Miles Taylor is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Miles Taylor is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Ben Niemann is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Ben Niemann is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Josey Jewell is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Josey Jewell is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Bo Bower is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Bo Bower is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Nate Bazata is recognized before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Nate Bazata is recognized before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz heads to the locker room
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz heads to the locker room following the Hawkeyes' 24-15 loss to Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles away from defenders
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles away from defenders in the final minutes of the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg watches Purdue players after
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg watches Purdue players after turning the ball over on a punt during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Purdue teammates chase down a dropped punt from Iowa's
Buy Photo
Purdue teammates chase down a dropped punt from Iowa's Matt VandeBerg during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt Hankins covers Purdue's Gregory Phillips
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt Hankins covers Purdue's Gregory Phillips during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Purdue's Navon Mosley (27) intercepts a pass during
Buy Photo
Purdue's Navon Mosley (27) intercepts a pass during the Boilermakers' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley picks up a fumbled snap
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley picks up a fumbled snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Purdue's Brian Lankford-Johnson
Buy Photo
Iowa's Bo Bower tackles Purdue's Brian Lankford-Johnson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Purdue's Anthony Mahoungou (21) looks up for a pass
Buy Photo
Purdue's Anthony Mahoungou (21) looks up for a pass over Iowa's Michael Ojemudia (11) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa's Akrum Wadley
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Jackson Anthrop (33) catches a pass in front
Buy Photo
Purdue's Jackson Anthrop (33) catches a pass in front of Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catch a pass and is tackled
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catch a pass and is tackled by Purdue's Da'Wan Hunte (2) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Gregory Phillips (10) bobbles a pass in the
Buy Photo
Purdue's Gregory Phillips (10) bobbles a pass in the end zone as Iowa's Matt Hankins (8) plays defense during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Antonio Blackmon (14) picks up a mishandled
Buy Photo
Purdue's Antonio Blackmon (14) picks up a mishandled punt return by Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) is covered by Purdue's Da'Wan
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) is covered by Purdue's Da'Wan Hunte (2) and can't come up with a pass during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Markell Jones (8) jumps over Iowa's Miles
Buy Photo
Purdue's Markell Jones (8) jumps over Iowa's Miles Taylor (19) during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A TC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
A TC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant drops a pass during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant drops a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg reaches toward the
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg reaches toward the end zone after a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs down field
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa teammates celebrate a safety during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44) and defensive lineman
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44) and defensive lineman Nate Bazata (99) tackle Purdue's D.J. Knox during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down
Buy Photo
Iowa running back James Butler takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Purdue teammates wave to patients at the University
Buy Photo
Purdue teammates wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Boilermakers' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls for the snap during
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls for the snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Purdue's D.J. Knox during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Parker Hesse tackles Purdue's D.J. Knox during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass under
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass under the defense of Purdue's Jacob Thieneman (41) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) looks for a pass during
Buy Photo
Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) looks for a pass during the first half of their football game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Purdue's Elijah Sindelar
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa
Buy Photo
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) after he sacked Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's Jarrett Burgess (80) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue's D.J. Knox (1) catches a touchdown pass to
Buy Photo
Purdue's D.J. Knox (1) catches a touchdown pass to put Purdue up over Iowa 6-0 during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the line during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) jumps the line during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) breaks up a pass intended
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's D.J. Knox (1) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's James Butler (20) rushes during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa's James Butler (20) rushes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's Nathan Bazata
Buy Photo
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's Nathan Bazata (99) after he got a safety during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) rushes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) gets a few yards after a
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) gets a few yards after a reception during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) falls into the end zone to
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) falls into the end zone to put the Hawkeyes up 8-7 during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium
Buy Photo
The Hawkeye Marching band plays outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa takes on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Haley Arkfeld, a freshman from Panama sits and waits
Buy Photo
Haley Arkfeld, a freshman from Panama sits and waits for her boyfriend as the Hawkeyes warm up for their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
A vendor sells programs before Iowa takes on Purdue
Buy Photo
A vendor sells programs before Iowa takes on Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.   Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against
Buy Photo
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye cheerleaders perform during the first half
Buy Photo
Hawkeye cheerleaders perform during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against
Buy Photo
The Hawkeyes take the field before their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) greets his parents for senior
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) runs onto the field to greet
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) runs onto the field to greet his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) kisses his wife, Laura,
Buy Photo
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) kisses his wife, Laura, after greeting his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs to greet his parents
Buy Photo
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs to greet his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Sean Welsh (79) greets his parents for senior
Buy Photo
Iowa's Sean Welsh (79) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jon Wisnieski (81) greets his parents for senior
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jon Wisnieski (81) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
A plane flies over Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
A plane flies over Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeyes take on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) punts during the first
Buy Photo
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) punts during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to his players during
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to his players during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) during the first half of their
Buy Photo
Iowa's Josey Jewell (43) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Kids in the Stead family children's hospital wave after
Buy Photo
Kids in the Stead family children's hospital wave after the first quarter as the Hawkeyes take on Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans cheer during the first half as the Hawkeyes take
Buy Photo
Fans cheer during the first half as the Hawkeyes take on Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
The UI Stead Family Children's Hospital overlooking
Buy Photo
The UI Stead Family Children's Hospital overlooking Kinnick Stadium as the Hawkeyes take on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm shoots at his team from
Buy Photo
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm shoots at his team from the sidelines during the second half of their football game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Stanley’s still good

    It seems like every Monday, I come away more impressed with what sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley does on Saturdays.

    (And heck, he might be Iowa’s best punter right now, too. But that’s a different conversation.)

    No, his final passing numbers against Purdue weren't special — 16-for-33, 176 yards with one touchdown and one interception. But when given a chance to make a play, Stanley generally made it.

    With a fourth-and-5 from Purdue’s 20 midway through the second quarter, Stanley made a pro throw to Matt VandeBerg for 18 yards — pump-faking and waiting just an instant to get a desirable passing lane, then uncorking a perfect ball into a small window for a first-and-goal that set up Akrum Wadley’s 2-yard touchdown run for a 9-7 lead.

    After Purdue went ahead 14-9 to open the second half, Stanley answered with a nice deep ball (into the 20 mph wind) to Ihmir Smith-Marsette — who, as you know, dropped what would have been about a 30-yard gain. Stanley had three other crisp throws dropped Saturday — by my estimation, costing him an additional four completions and 58 yards ... not to mention more snaps with continuing drives.

    In the third quarter, Stanley showed poise to collect James Daniels’ premature, wild snap that was still rolling 21 yards behind the line of scrimmage and throw it away without intentional grounding.

    That's the kind of field-position savvy that Iowa needs from its punt game.

    Stanley was sacked six times Saturday. There was probably little he could’ve done to avoid at least four of those. But if I had one criticism, I’d like to see more pocket awareness from the 6-foot-5, 237-pound passer.

    Still, my main conclusion after the rewatch is this: Stanley needs to be given more of an opportunity to shine — and he’s not getting it.

    CLOSE

    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley searches for answers after a 24-15 home loss. Chad Leistikow / The Register

    Puzzling approach

    One of the few times in the first three quarters that Iowa called a first-down pass play, Stanley threw a dart to Nick Easley for 21 yards — which turned into 36 with a Purdue personal-foul penalty tacked on.

    What did Iowa do next?

    It ran James Butler into the teeth of a nine-man Purdue front for a loss of a yard. Then an incompletion and sack forced an Iowa punt, after it had first-and-10 from the Boilermakers’ 24.

    Iowa’s lack of aggression on first downs is puzzling. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz called 15 runs and five passes in those situation in the first three quarters. Yet week after week (even in losses at Michigan State and Northwestern), we’ve seen that Stanley’s effectiveness peaks when throwing on first down.

    For the day, Iowa ran 28 first-down plays — only two gained a first down (the Easley completion, and a 15-yard Wadley run). The 16 rushing attempts overall on first down averaged only 3.3 yards.

    The least predictable thing Iowa can do on first down is throw the football. Big Ten Network analyst Matt Millen saw it, too, saying during the broadcast: “They’re loading the box. They’re daring Iowa to throw the football.”

    And when Iowa gets in predictable passing situations, that’s when the sacks are more prone to occur. Stanley was sacked on third-and-13, third-and-11, second-and-7, second-and-11, second-and-10 and once on first down when Iowa was in the two-minute drill.

    Iowa’s averaging just 3.5 yards a carry and its rushing offense ranks 107th out of 129 FBS programs. Until the Hawkeye program can be the run team it wants to be, it should first be trying to move the ball through the air with its talented quarterback.

    Speaking of aggression...

    It's always easy to harp on the offensive coordinator when things go wrong. But defensive coordinator Phil Parker shouldn't get a pass, either.

    While Purdue was happy to blitz Iowa's sophomore quarterback, the Hawkeyes proved to be too timid on third-down defense against the Boilermakers' sophomore, Elijah Sindelar.

    Purdue converted five of its first six third-down attempts (the only one it didn't was followed by an inexcusable roughing-the-punter penalty), and Sindelar wasn't blitzed once.

    On Purdue's third play of the day, Sindelar scrambled for 9 yards on third-and-9 when Iowa's four-man rush lost the edge. Then on third-and-goal from Iowa's 5, Sindelar easily escaped outside to buy enough time to connect with D.J. Knox, who beat the one-on-one coverage of linebacker Bo Bower, for the touchdown.

    On a windy day, the Hawkeyes needed to do a better job of forcing Purdue to make hurried throws. As a result? They lost the turnover battle 2-0.

    JOSEY JEWELL:Stud linebacker, but not a Butkus Award finalist. What gives?

    Hankins is in

    The Boilermakers’ third-quarter attack on Iowa’s right cornerbacks? It was actually set up by two simple throws in the second quarter.

    After Iowa had taken a 9-7 lead, Sindelar slipped two passes to receiver Anthony Mahoungou — a 7-yarder in the left flat to convert a third-and-3, and a 10-yarder to convert a second-and-9.

    Both passes were way too easy against Manny Rugamba’s coverage, and that’s why Sindelar went to Mahoungou five straight times to start the second half, and it changed the game. The first four game against Rugamba — the same curl route that went for 10 yards in the second quarter setting it all up for the 42-yard deep shot that put Purdue ahead, 14-9.

    After Sindelar hit Mahoungou on the Boilermakers’ next drive for 35 yards over Michael Ojemudia, it became true freshman Matt Hankins’ turn.

    Hankins did get beat on a subsequent touchdown throw, but the coverage was good. And he was later step-for-step on a few more downfield throws that fell incomplete.

    The end result? Hankins, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound rookie from Lewisville, Texas, is now a starter. The Hawkeyes listed him No. 1 on their depth chart Monday, with Rugamba and Ojemudia as backups.

    The key drop?

    Although four dropped passes by Iowa’s receivers proved critical, one by safety Jake Gervase might have been the biggest of the game.

    Leading 21-9, Purdue was pinned back for a third-and-7 from its own 8. The Kinnick crowd was as loud as it was all game. Sindelar threw over the middle, and Gervase cut inside Jarrett Burgess for what could’ve been an interception. It was a tough play, but Gervase should've made the catch. He couldn't hang on, however, and then Purdue punted 68 yards.

    If Gervase catches it, the crowd is deafening with Iowa having the ball at Purdue's 26. Instead, Iowa started its next drive from its own 29.

    It was that kind of a frustrating day for Iowa at Kinnick.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE