CY-HAWK BASKETBALL: IOWA HAWKEYES FALL 84-78 Nicholas Baer: No moral victories

The Iowa forward says turnovers plagued his team again against Iowa State

CY-HAWK BASKETBALL: IOWA HAWKEYES FALL 84-78 Is Fran McCaffery frustrated by turnovers?

The Iowa coach says he didn't throw any chairs but does need to address problem

CY-HAWK BASKETBALL: IOWA HAWKEYES FALL 84-78 Jordan Bohannon: 'We knew we had them'

Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon thought the Hawkeyes played well enough for 35 or 37 minutes to beat Iowa State, but not for 40.

  Nicholas Baer: No moral victories
  Is Fran McCaffery frustrated by turnovers?
  Jordan Bohannon: 'We knew we had them'
AMES, Ia. — Fran McCaffery can only control what he can control.

And the way things are going, the Iowa basketball coach finds himself in a difficult — yet the most important — seat after Thursday's 84-78 loss at Iowa State

McCaffery's young players are making too many unforced mistakes. They’re missing open shots; 25 3-pointers misfired Thursday. They continue to be hot-and-cold on defense.

McCaffery’s dealing with player injuries, too — the latest being the lower-right leg gash that took out one of his scrappiest players, Cordell Pemsl, from a rivalry game and possibly longer.

The frustration was understandable for the eighth-year head Hawk before 14,384 fans at Hilton Coliseum.

WHAT WE LEARNED FROM THURSDAY'S GAME

But McCaffery needs to do his part, too.

Thursday, his in-game management deserves to be second-guessed.

After a Nicholas Baer throw-away and Iowa only down 58-57 with 10 minutes, 29 seconds to go, I told my Register colleague, Mark Emmert, that this would be a good time for McCaffery to use his first of three second-half timeouts. That marked seven second-half turnovers for the Hawkeyes after a pretty clean first half.

At that point, Iowa's players were clearly “sideways,” as McCaffery refers to it, with two of its key guys — Jordan Bohannon and Tyler Cook — planted on the bench. Also out was freshman Jack Nunge, who on this night might’ve been playing better than anyone wearing black and gold.

Photos: Iowa State tops Iowa in Cy-Hawk men's basketball game
Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) fights
Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) fights Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) for a rebound as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.  Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) goes
Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) goes up for a dunk as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.  Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones guard Lindell Wigginton (5) fights
Iowa State Cyclones guard Lindell Wigginton (5) fights Iowa Hawkeyes guard Brady Ellingson (24) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) for a loose ball as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) puts up a shot
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) drives
Iowa State Cyclones guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) puts up a shot
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) puts up a
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) puts up a shot while Iowa State Cyclones forward Cameron Lard (2) defends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones guard Lindell Wigginton (5) drives
Iowa State Cyclones guard Lindell Wigginton (5) drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Cyclone fans cheer as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones
Cyclone fans cheer as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones guard Lindell Wigginton (5) drives
Iowa State Cyclones guard Lindell Wigginton (5) drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones guard Terrence Lewis (24) drives
Iowa State Cyclones guard Terrence Lewis (24) drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery has words with
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery has words with a referee as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) puts up a
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) puts up a shot while Iowa State Cyclones forward Hans Brase (30) defends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) grabs a rebound
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) grabs a rebound as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives to
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket as Iowa State Cyclones forward Cameron Lard (2) defends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Steve Prohm yells as
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Steve Prohm yells as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery cheers as the
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery cheers as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) pulls a rebound
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) pulls a rebound away from Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) during a game in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones forward Jeff Beverly (55) drives
Iowa State Cyclones forward Jeff Beverly (55) drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket as Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) defends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery talks to the
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery talks to the referee as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Steve Prohm screams
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Steve Prohm screams as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) drives to the
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) drives to the basket as Iowa State Cyclones forward Hans Brase (30) defends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Cyclone fans cheer as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones
Cyclone fans cheer as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Cyclone fans cheer as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones
Cyclone fans cheer as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.   Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    At that point, Iowa needed a boost, some kind of reset button.

    Instead, McCaffery let his team play through the rut, and Iowa State’s Terrence Lewis drained a 3-pointer and — after a Luka Garza turnover — Cameron Lard thundered home a dunk for a 63-57 Cyclone lead.

    That all happened in a span of 35 seconds, a 5-0 spurt that could’ve at least been altered and maybe avoided.

    Still … no McCaffery timeout, until the TV commercial break required one.

    Finally, after Iowa State banged home back-to-back 3s on the heels of two more bad Iowa turnovers, McCaffery called timeout — with the score now, 72-63, with 6:15 to go.

    In four minutes, a one-point deficit had exploded to nine.

    Why wait so long?

    McCaffery's response: “Because you know you’re going to need (timeouts) at the end. I wish I had two more.”

    But by then, it was too late.

    Iowa eventually clawed back to within three, but not until 29 seconds remained.

    “When we had consecutive turnovers in the second half, they feed off of that, especially in this environment," Baer said. "You’re down 10, it’s tough to battle back. We did. But unfortunately we couldn’t come all the way back.”

    Iowa fans know that McCaffery's stubbornness to call timeouts is nothing new. That's the way he has coached for seven-plus years here. He typically lets his guys play through bumps, even in the most hostile of environments.

    McCaffery let them play through a long stretch at Indiana, too, without a coach-instituted timeout. A one-point deficit (43-42) in the second half of a winnable game became 17 (67-50) over a seven-minute stretch before McCaffery finally pulled the trigger.

    Maybe one timeout doesn't make a difference. Maybe it makes some. It's a lot easier to be an armchair quarterback than a coach making in-the-moment decisions amid 14,000 screaming fans.

    Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon thought the Hawkeyes played well enough for 35 or 37 minutes to beat Iowa State, but not for 40.

    And, as I mentioned at the top, there are more frustrations with this team beyond how the coach spends timeouts.

    Down 79-74 with 1½ minutes left, shooting guard Brady Ellingson got two wide-open 3-point attempts in a single key possession. He missed them both — long, then short.

    Then after securing a steal, Ellingson slipped and traveled.

    It was that kind of night.

    And it’s been that kind of season for the Hawkeyes, who have now lost six of their last seven games and are 4-6 overall with 30 percent of the season in the books.

    There was actually progress visible Thursday night for the Hawkeyes.

    But for the third straight game, they committed 18 turnovers.

    “It’s guys that are trying to make plays, they want to make plays," McCaffery said. "But they’re ill-advised.”

    Iowa should win when it out-rebounds its opponent, 53-31, as it did Thursday.

    “We had two really good practices leading up to this game. We knew we were ready to play," Bohannon said. "… But it was just that five-minute stretch in the second half that was really hard to come back from.”

    Indeed it was.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

