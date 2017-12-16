Hy-Vee Classic photos: Iowa 90, Drake 64
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa sophomore forward Tyler Cook dunks the ball against
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore forward Tyler Cook dunks the ball against Drake at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior Nicholas Baer passes the ball inside as
Buy Photo
Iowa junior Nicholas Baer passes the ball inside as he is covered by Drake senior De'Antae McMurray at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Drake junior Kory Kuenstling blocks a shot by Iowa
Buy Photo
Drake junior Kory Kuenstling blocks a shot by Iowa sophomore Isaiah Moss at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Drake junior Nick McGlynn dunks the ball against Iowa
Buy Photo
Drake junior Nick McGlynn dunks the ball against Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior Nicholas Baer battles Drake senior Reed
Buy Photo
Iowa junior Nicholas Baer battles Drake senior Reed Timmer, left, and Graham Woodward for a loose ball at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl moves the ball inside
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl moves the ball inside against Drake at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore Maishe Dailey looks for an open teammate
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore Maishe Dailey looks for an open teammate as Drake senior guard De'Antae McMurray provides coverage at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Drake senior guard De'Antae McMurray drops a three-point
Buy Photo
Drake senior guard De'Antae McMurray drops a three-point field goal over Iowa's Brady Ellingson at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Drake junior Nick McGlynn dunks the ball against Iowa
Buy Photo
Drake junior Nick McGlynn dunks the ball against Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Drake junior Nick McGlynn dunks the ball in the second
Buy Photo
Drake junior Nick McGlynn dunks the ball in the second half against Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl dunks the ball against
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl dunks the ball against Drake at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore Ryan Kriener runs a shot up over the
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore Ryan Kriener runs a shot up over the defense of Drake junior Casey Schlatter at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore Tyler Cook dunks the ball against Drake
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore Tyler Cook dunks the ball against Drake at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Drake senior guard De'Antae McMurray saves the ball
Buy Photo
Drake senior guard De'Antae McMurray saves the ball from soaring out of bounds against Iowa as Drake coach Niko Medved reacts at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

     

    Saturday brought the type of game and result that the Iowa basketball team desperately needed. 

    The Hawkeyes had a fun afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena, toying with in-state opponent Drake while shooting 55 percent in a 90-64 laugher.

    The Hawkeyes entered this Hy-Vee Classic matchup with an RPI of 237.

    Yes, 237.

    That figure was 64 spots worse than that of any other Big Ten Conference team, with Indiana — which already had beaten Iowa — at 173.

    This Hawkeyes team is way too talented to have an RPI of 237. It won't be near that bad any longer. And it might improve rapidly if Iowa can produce more performances like Saturday's.

    Iowa (now 6-6) applied impressive defensive pressure that was missing. Isaiah Moss effectively led the charge in neutralizing 21-point Drake scorer Reed Timmer (13 points on 5-of-14 shooting).

    Nicholas Baer (11 points, a career-high 14 rebounds, five assists, five steals) seems to be rounding into his spark-plug form after missing the first six games with a broken finger.

    A lethargic start to the afternoon didn't keep Tyler Cook from slamming home 23 points in spite of six turnovers.

    And even Cordell Pemsl — who nine days ago had a chunk taken out of his right leg in a gruesome collision at Hilton Coliseum — had six points, including a dunk. 

    Drake was no slouch. It had already beaten the ACC's Wake Forest and took one of the Big Ten's top teams, Minnesota, to the wire on the road.

    Iowa looked good. I think it can be good. Maybe this was the performance it needed.

    The Hawkeyes were definitely having some fun, as former teammate Peter Jok suggested this week they should have, and it showed.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE