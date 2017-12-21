CLOSE

Iowa football's junior placekicker, Miguel Recinos, reflects on his 2017 regular season.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Miguel Recinos did a lot of impressive things in his first year as Iowa’s full-time placekicker.

One of the most memorable, though, wasn’t captured by TV cameras.

After pummeling a kickoff from his own 20-yard line through the Nebraska end zone at Memorial Stadium for a touchback, the junior walk-on from Mason City went into full World Cup soccer celebration mode.

He launched himself into the air. He fired his fist horizontally, as if he were Michael Jordan scoring over Craig Ehlo in the 1989 NBA playoffs.

Some Hawkeye teammates on the sideline were jazzed. Once he made eye contact with them, he knew he needed "to do something" special.

“You saw that, did you?” Recinos said this week in advance of Wednesday’s Pinstripe Bowl matchup against Boston College in New York City. “That was pretty funny.”

Here's how the Hawkeyes fared in each of their bowl games over the last 10 years.

Recinos has a soccer background, in which he played goalie and forward. He said the touchback, which wound up traveling 90 yards with the wind after a few bounces, channeled the type of feeling he would get after making a big penalty-kick save or scoring a big goal.

And, with Iowa holding a four-touchdown lead, he just went nuts.

“It’s totally acceptable to do it in kicker culture,” Recinos cracked, no doubt pleasing animated and quirky former Hawkeye punter Ron Coluzzi.

Kickers.

They’re often cut from a unique cloth, and Recinos is no different.

But he doesn’t have a screw loose (by comparison, Coluzzi used to carry a football named "Naomi" around campus). In fact, he’s about as cerebral as they come.

One of the most entertaining interviews on the team, Recinos was involved in some of Iowa’s most memorable special-teams plays this fall.

Photos: Top moments from the Hawkeyes 2017 season
A plane flies over Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeyes
A plane flies over Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeyes take on Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
The Iowa Hawkeyes Riley McCarron catches a pass for
The Iowa Hawkeyes Riley McCarron catches a pass for a first down in the second quarter of their game against North Texas at home on Saturday, September 26, 2015.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a catch during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Teammates surround Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley
Teammates surround Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley after Wadley ran in a touchdown against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a
Iowa receiver Matt VandeBerg stretches to pull in a catch ahead of Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley hurdles the reach of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison for a first down at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Illinois' Malik Turner pulls in a catch ahead of Iowa's
Illinois' Malik Turner pulls in a catch ahead of Iowa's Josh Jackson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put
Iowa senior running back scores a touchdown to put the Hawkeyes up over Penn State in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen tries to escape from
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen tries to escape from Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Bo Bower catches Wyoming tight
Iowa senior linebacker Bo Bower catches Wyoming tight end Tyree Mayfield at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore linebacker Amani Jones drills Wyoming's
Iowa sophomore linebacker Amani Jones drills Wyoming's Jaylon Watson at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Joshua Jackson runs the
Iowa junior defensive back Joshua Jackson runs the ball after intercepting a Wyoming pass at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the
Iowa fans wave their cell phone flashlights to the children at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
After watching the wave and with the second quarter
After watching the wave and with the second quarter barely underway, 6-year-old Will Kohn is transferred back to his bed to begin dialysis for the next 17 hours at the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City.  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes'
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs to greet his parents
Iowa's Akrum Wadley (25) runs to greet his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Jon Wisnieski (81) greets his parents for senior
Iowa's Jon Wisnieski (81) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Sean Welsh (79) greets his parents for senior
Iowa's Sean Welsh (79) greets his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) kisses his wife, Laura,
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) kisses his wife, Laura, after greeting his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) runs onto the field to greet
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) runs onto the field to greet his parents for senior day before playing Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps into the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a 29-yard pass during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown
Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores a narrow touchdown during the Nittany Lions' game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended
Iowa's Josh Jackson (15) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's Jarrett Burgess (80) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) after he sacked Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) gets a few yards after a
Iowa's Matt VandeBerg (89) gets a few yards after a reception during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime  Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley breaks through
Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley breaks through the grasp of Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller in the Hawkeyes' first touchdown of the day on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg celebrates his 39-yard
Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg celebrates his 39-yard touchdown with Brady Ross during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley dives for a 70-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.   David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon
Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon Brooks during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) and the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes the field after Iowa beat Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    He ran a wheel route as a distraction while defensive end A.J. Epenesa caught a fake field-goal pass from holder Colten Rastetter at Michigan State.

    He squibbed a perfect surprise onside kick against Illinois that teammate Matt Hankins recovered.

    He even lined up as a tight end when Iowa’s “Polecat” fake field goal brilliantly fooled Ohio State in that 55-24 rout.

    But more importantly, Recinos provided a reliable right leg for Iowa’s kicking game.

    He’s converted all 41 extra-point attempts and nine of 11 field goals. His only two misses? One was blocked, and the other at Northwestern he answered with a clutch, career-long 48-yarder that forced overtime.

    He also was the point man on perhaps Iowa’s best special-teams area, kickoff coverage. Sometimes, he was instructed to boom the ball into the end zone to give opponents the ball at the 25-yard line (32 of his 64 kicks went for touchbacks).

    Other times, he aimed to loop a high kick near the goal line with the goal of stuffing the return man inside the 20-yard line — which often happened. Even better than a touchback.

    “I think I’ve had a pretty good year so far,” Recinos said. “Can’t get ahead of yourself too much. I learned a lot this year. There definitely were some very good things, and some things I’d like to have back.”

    In fall camp, Recinos won a tight kicker battle over incumbent Keith Duncan. He kept the job all year while allowing Duncan to redshirt. But he knows he’s got one game to go, and it won’t be an easy one.

    Sights and sounds from Iowa's pre-Pinstripe Bowl practice | 1:58
Two minutes of footage from a Dec. 19 practice in Iowa City.

    Two minutes of footage from a Dec. 19 practice in Iowa City. Chad Leistikow | Hawkcentral.com

    What Akrum Wadley does with his bowl rings | 2:05
Iowa RB Akrum Wadley also discusses the future of the Hawkeye backfield.

    Josey Jewell returns from national-award circuit | 1:24
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell was a consensus all-American, won the Lott IMPACT trophy and was B1G defensive player of the year.

    The key to stopping Boston College | 1:23
Iowa DE Parker Hesse discusses the Pinstripe Bowl opponent.

    He’ll be kicking on a baseball field, perhaps in below-freezing temperatures. The extended forecast for the Bronx, New York, shows a high temperature Wednesday of 31 degrees.

    He’s even bracing for snow, just in case.

    “I don’t want to get Charlie Brown’d and have my plant foot slip out from under me,” Recinos said, “because that’s a very real danger. In kickoffs, I’d probably have to go off a three-step (approach) if it’s snowing.”

    Recinos plans to survey the Yankee Stadium grass when he arrives next week to seek out divots or lumpy areas, and adjust possibly placements accordingly.

    With kickers, the game is as much psychological as it is physical.

    “Exactly. You’ve got to master the mental game,” he said. “I’ve had to get pretty good at it.”

    So it should be no surprise that Recinos is considering adding psychology as a second major to his already-packed academic plate.

    His tentative plan is to try for medical school after football (you read that right, he's a pre-med football player), with his major in health and human physiology. He's on track to graduate next December.

    With his brains, he gets a lot of academic scholarship money. But he still has the goal of earning a full ride in football.

    After what he did this fall, he no doubt deserves one.

    The call could come from coach Kirk Ferentz next month, as it did entering for long snapper Tyler Kluver before his fifth and final year. But at Iowa, there is always a list of deserving walk-ons (leading receiver Nick Easley probably heads that group) waiting for one of those 85 football scholarships.

    Whether he gets called into Ferentz’s office for the good news or not, Recinos plans to keep refining his kicking craft.

    “My goal is far more concerned with performance,” Recinos said. “But don’t get me wrong, (a scholarship) would be a huge honor.”

    Iowa is favored by 2½ points in the Pinstripe Bowl. In other words, oddsmakers think the game could come down to a field goal.

    Perhaps we haven't seen the last of Recinos’ football celebrations in 2017.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 23 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen.

    Signing Day for Hawkeye Football | 3:42
Chad Leistikow and Matt Bain report on Iowa's signing day.

    Picky Ken O'Keefe finally got his quarterback | 1:14
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz discusses the signing of California QB Spencer Petras.

    IOWA FOOTBALL: KIRK FERENTZ ON HAWKEYES SIGNING DAY CLASS Hawkeye staff was diligent with Daviyon Nixon | 1:40

    Kirk Ferentz: It's hard to win without this position | 1:00
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz discusses the defensive-back commitments in his Class of 2018.

