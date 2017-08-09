14
PODCAST: 'HawkCentral' analyzes media day, Iowa QB race & intriguing freshman
A little basketball sprinkled in there at end, too.
HawkCentral staff
Published 5:14 p.m. CT Aug. 9, 2017 | Updated 6:15 p.m. CT Aug. 9, 2017
Chad Leistikow, Mark Emmert and Ross Peterson talk about their notable observations from media and of course break down the quarterback competition, which seems to be as close as can be. The men also take a look at some freshmen who could play big roles this season, on offense and defense.
