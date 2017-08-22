Buy Photo Hawkeyes (Photo: The Register)Buy Photo

There was no late-inning drama this time around.

Backed by a strong offensive showing that permeated throughout the lineup, USA Team quickly jumped on Russia and cruised to a 13-3 run-rule win in seven innings Tuesday at the World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan.

As was the case during much of Iowa’s impressive 2017 season, the top of the order was the primary catalyst. USA’s 1-3 hitters of Chris Whelan, Ben Norman and Robert Neustrom combined for eight hits, three runs scored and nine RBIs. Second baseman Mitchell Boe was impactful from the No. 9 hole as well, scoring four times while going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

USA racked up 14 hits in total, with seven different starters picking up a base knock. That support was more than enough for right-hander Sammy Lizarraga, who yielded three hits and three runs over 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts. Cole McDonald pictched the final 1 2/3 frames, surrendering only a walk and a hit by pitch in seven batters.

The win moves USA to 2-0 at the World University Games, with a solid chance to advance into the medal round. USA faces Japan on Wednesday at 10 p.m. CT in the final round-robin contest.

Dargan Southard covers preps, recruiting, Iowa and UNI athletics for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.