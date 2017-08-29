Left-hander Jack Dreyer delivers a pitch during USA Team's 11-5 loss Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, at the World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan. (Photo: Brian Ray/University of Iowa Athletics)

The ultimate prize wasn’t collected, but USA Team and Iowa baseball still left Taiwan with a productive showing.

USA settled for silver after a 10-0 loss to Japan in Tuesday’s gold-medal matchup, a game where Japan jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings. Still, the Hawkeyes are the first American squad to secure a baseball medal in the tournament’s history, which began its summer competition in 1959.

The @UIBaseball team falls to Japan, but claims the first every #USATeam baseball medal at a Universiade! pic.twitter.com/r3f8oqEEgW — USA Team (@USATeam_) August 29, 2017

Facing Japan for the second time in less than a week, USA mustered just three hits off Japanese pitching. The gold medalists, meanwhile, tagged USA hurlers Sammy Lizarraga and Jack Dreyer early, then jumped on left-hander Kole Kampen for three late runs in the eighth.

The tournament, though, delivered numerous positives. USA finished 5-2 in Taiwan and had to rally for three of those five wins. Lineup catalysts Chris Whelan and Robert Neustrom both hit over .300 — .308 and .387 respectively — while newcomers Lorenzo Elion (.364) and Brett McCleary (.292) both had strong tournaments as well.

Cole McDonald produced the ‘wow’ moment of USA’s stay with a no-hitter against Czech Republic, and although pitchers Brady Schanuel, Dreyer and Lizarraga didn’t fare well in their second outings, all three had a productive start in Taiwan. Relievers Nick Allgeyer and Zach Daniels tossed quality relief innings as well.

All in all, the Hawkeyes played 13 additional games this summer — three exhibition home games, three contests at the NBC World Series in Wichita, Kan., and seven games in Taiwan. No other Division I program had a chance to get this early of a look at its 2018 squad in a competitive setting.

With the Hawkeyes set to return six positional starters and a number of pivotal pitchers, this Taiwan excursion and the preparation that came with it could deliver a hefty payoff come February, when Iowa begins its quest for a third NCAA regional appearance in four years.

