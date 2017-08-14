Buy Photo Iowa sophomore forward Tyler Cook showed his muscle inside during Prime Time League play this summer, and again Monday in an exhibition victory in Italy. Cook had 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Hawkeyes finished the European tour 4-0. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

The Iowa men's basketball team wrapped up its European exhibition tour Monday with a display of low-post dominance.

Sophomore forward Tyler Cook had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman center Luka Garza led the Hawkeyes for a fourth consecutive game with 24 points and 14 rebounds in an 88-49 runaway win over the Vicenza All-Stars in Italy.

Cook and Garza's efforts helped Iowa offset poor shooting from the 3-point arc (4 of 21) and the free-throw line (10 of 21). The Hawkeyes also had 18 steals to lock down the Vicenza professional players and finish 4-0 on their trip.

"They gave us some problems early because they are quick and were moving the ball well, but as the game went on, we found our groove — both offensively and defensively," Cook said. "I feel like our defensive activity tonight was the best of the four games we played over here."

READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app for iPhone, Android and follow us on Facebook

Garza finished the four-game trip averaging 22.5 points and 10.3 rebounds, while Cook averaged 12.3 points and 5.5 boards.

"For the 40 minutes, everyone was locked in. We didn't shoot it well, but we still won by 39, so that says a lot about our defense and intensity level," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

Iowa's Players' Stats:

Wagner 2-3 0-1 4, Bohannon 2-8 2-2 7, Moss 3-4 0-0 7, Cook 6-8 4-8 16, Garza 12-15 0-2 24, Nunge 2-7 4-6 9, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Rose 0-1 0-0 0, Ash 1-1 0-0 2, Kriener 3-5 0-2 7, Till 0-1 0-0 0, Ellingson 2-7 0-0 4, Uhl 0-0 0-0 0, McCaffery 1-3 0-0 2, Baer 2-7 0-0 4.

TOTALS: 37-74 10-21 88.

3-POINT FIELD GOALS MADE: Bohannon, Moss, Nunge, Kriener.