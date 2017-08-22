Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Peter Jok was invited to the NBA Draft combine. Let's take a look back at some of his games as a Hawkeye. Tyler Davis/The Register

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Former Iowa guard Peter Jok gained some clarity on his professional plans Monday night when he agreed to a partially guaranteed contract with the Phoenix Suns.

He chose the Suns over three other offers, guardian Mike Nixon told the Register.

The contract means Jok will be one of 20 players invited to the Suns' training camp in late September. He plans to head to Phoenix next week, when he will officially sign the deal.

"I feel like it's a great opportunity for myself because it puts me in a position to earn a spot on the team," Jok told the Register via text message Tuesday. "And if I don't, then I'll be playing for their G League team to work on my game, which I see as a positive."

The Suns' G League (formerly D League) team is the Northern Arizona Suns in Prescott Valley, Ariz. If he doesn't make the Suns' NBA roster or sign a two-way deal, Jok would remain a free agent and could be called up by any NBA team while playing in the G League.

Photos: Ultimate Peter Jok gallery
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa's Peter Jok dunks during Iowa's practice at the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Peter Jok dunks during Iowa's practice at the Barclays Center on March 17, 2016, in Brooklyn, N.Y.  Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Peter Jok shoots a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Peter Jok shoots a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Peter Jok looks for an open lane during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Peter Jok looks for an open lane during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Peter Jok goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Peter Jok goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Peter Jok (14) shoots over Michigan
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Peter Jok (14) shoots over Michigan Wolverines guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half at Crisler Center.  Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) defends
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) defends Iowa guard Peter Jok (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, March 5, 2016.  Tony Ding/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Peter Jok steals the ball during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Peter Jok steals the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, March 1, 2016.   David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Peter Jok dunks a basket during the first
Iowa guard Peter Jok dunks a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, in Piscataway, N.J.  AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Peter Jok goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Peter Jok goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Peter Jok shoots over Michigan State's guard
Iowa guard Peter Jok shoots over Michigan State's guard Bryn Forbes during the second half of a game at Jack Breslin Student Events Center on Jan. 14, 2016.  Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Peter Jok drives against Northwestern forward
Iowa guard Peter Jok drives against Northwestern forward Vic Law during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2015, in Evanston, Ill.  AP
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Peter Jok reacts after hitting his third
Iowa guard Peter Jok reacts after hitting his third straight 3-pointer in the second half of a game Northwestern.  Tork Mason/For the Press Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Peter Jok rebounds a ball over Indiana Hoosiers
Iowa guard Peter Jok rebounds a ball over Indiana Hoosiers guard Yogi Ferrell during the first period of the game at Assembly Hall on Feb. 11, 2016.  Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Peter Jok drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Peter Jok drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against North Florida at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Dec. 22, 2014.  David Scrivner / Iowa City Press
Fullscreen
Iowa junior guard Peter Jok puts up a shot over Florida
Buy Photo
Iowa junior guard Peter Jok puts up a shot over Florida State's Terance Mann in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Peter Jok drives to the basket during his Prime
Iowa's Peter Jok drives to the basket during his Prime Time League game at the North Liberty Community Center on Thursday, June 19, 2014.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press
Fullscreen
West Des Moines Valley's Peter Jok drives to the basket
Buy Photo
West Des Moines Valley's Peter Jok drives to the basket as Roosevelt's Chris Bennett, left, defends during a game at Valley on Dec. 2, 2011.  Register file photo
Fullscreen
West Des Moines Valley's Peter Jok drives around and
Buy Photo
West Des Moines Valley's Peter Jok drives around and Sioux City East's Marcel Dunson during their Class 4A quarterfinal matchup March 7, 2012, at the Iowa State Boys' Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.  Rodney White/The Register
Fullscreen
West Des Moines Valley's Peter Jok puts a shot over
Buy Photo
West Des Moines Valley's Peter Jok puts a shot over Dowling Catholic's Jon Wisnieski, right, during a game on Jan. 25, 2013.  Register file photo
Fullscreen
West Des Moines Valley's Peter Jok drives down the
Buy Photo
West Des Moines Valley's Peter Jok drives down the court during a game against Blue Valley Northwest at Wells Fargo Arena on Dec. 8, 2012.  Register file photo
Fullscreen
Roosevelt's Peter Jok goes up for a shot over Hoover's
Buy Photo
Roosevelt's Peter Jok goes up for a shot over Hoover's Reggie White during their game at Hoover on Feb. 26, 2009.  Register file photo
Fullscreen
Roosevelt's Peter Jok tries to get around North's Corey
Buy Photo
Roosevelt's Peter Jok tries to get around North's Corey McMillian in the first half of their game at North on Dec. 18, 2009.  Register file photo
Fullscreen
Roosevelt's Peter Jok slams the ball late in the second
Buy Photo
Roosevelt's Peter Jok slams the ball late in the second half of their game at North on Dec. 18, 2009.  Register file photo
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    It's a similar starting point that former Hawkeye Jarrod Uthoff had last year. Uthoff signed a partially guaranteed deal with the Toronto Raptors worth $50,000, then eventually landed on the Dallas Mavericks' NBA roster for the final month of the regular season.

    After going undrafted in June, Jok signed with the New Orleans Pelicans, but played in just three of their six summer-league games in Las Vegas and averaged 9.0 points and shot 6 of 14 (42.9 percent) from 3-point range.

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    The former WDM Valley and Iowa star was here to raise awareness for the Dut Jok Youth Foundation ... and see his mom. Chad Leistikow / The Register

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE