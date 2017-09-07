Hawkeye freshman says it's preparing him for college games.
The Iowa men's basketball team will play only four 8 p.m. home games this season and will have two Saturday day games in Big Ten Conference play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The complete schedule, including most tipoff times and television information was released Thursday.
Also Thursday, Iowa's neutral-site game vs. Colorado sold out in less than an hour. That game will be played at 8 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 3,200-seat Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Iowa games will be televised on an ESPN platform eight times, BTN 14 times, FS1 twice, and streamed on BTN Plus or BTN2GO six times. Television information for the Cayman Islands Classic and Iowa's Nov. 28 games at Virginia Tech will be announced at a later date.
Other highlights:
- Iowa's opener, on Nov. 10 vs. Chicago State, will tipoff at 8 p.m.
- The Dec. 7 showdown at Iowa State will begin at 7 p.m. and be televised on ESPN2.
- Iowa's Big Four Classic game vs. Drake in Des Moines on Dec. 16 is slated for a 1 p.m. tipoff on BTN.
- Iowa will play a pair of home Saturday day games during its Big Ten schedule: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 vs. Purdue and 1 p.m. Feb. 17 vs. Indiana.
- Iowa concludes its regular season Feb. 25 with a 6:30 p.m. home game vs. Northwestern.
The complete schedule
Date Opponent Site Time TV/Stream
Fri., Oct. 27 William Jewell College (Exh.) IOWA CITY 7 p.m. BTN Plus
Thurs., Nov. 2 Belmont Abbey College (Exh.) IOWA CITY 7 p.m. BTN Plus
Fri., Nov. 10 Chicago State IOWA CITY 8 p.m. BTN Plus
Sun., Nov. 12 Alabama State IOWA CITY 3 p.m. BTN Plus
Thurs., Nov. 16 Grambling State IOWA CITY 7 p.m. BTN Plus
Mon., Nov. 20 vs. Louisiana Cayman Islands Noon TBD
Tues., Nov. 21 vs. Wyoming/South Dakota State Cayman Islands Noon or 2:30 p.m. TBD
Wed., Nov. 22 vs. TBD Cayman Islands TBD TBD
Tues., Nov. 28 at Virginia Tech Blacksburg, Va. TBD TBD
Sat., Dec. 2 Penn State IOWA CITY 4 p.m. BTN
Mon., Dec. 4 at Indiana Bloomington, Ind. 7 p.m. BTN
Thurs., Dec. 7 at Iowa State Ames, Iowa 7 p.m. ESPN2
Sun., Dec. 10 Southern IOWA CITY 4 p.m. BTN
Sat., Dec. 16 vs. Drake Des Moines, Iowa 1 p.m. BTN
Tues., Dec. 19 Southern Utah IOWA CITY 8 p.m. BTN
Fri., Dec. 22 vs. Colorado Sioux Falls, S.D. 8 p.m. BTN
Fri., Dec. 29 Northern Illinois IOWA CITY 7 p.m. BTN Plus
Tues., Jan. 2 Michigan IOWA CITY 6 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2
Thurs., Jan. 4 Ohio State IOWA CITY 6 p.m. ESPNU
Sun., Jan. 7 at Maryland College Park, Md. 7 p.m. FS1
Thurs., Jan. 11 at Illinois Champaign, Ill. 7 p.m. FS1
Wed., Jan. 17 at Rutgers Piscataway, N.J. 6 p.m. BTN
Sat., Jan. 20 Purdue IOWA CITY 11 a.m. ESPN or ESPN2
Tues., Jan. 23 Wisconsin IOWA CITY 6 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2
Sat., Jan. 27 at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. 7 p.m. BTN
Tues., Jan. 30 Minnesota IOWA CITY 8 p.m. BTN
Sat., Feb. 3 at Penn State University Park, Pa. 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. BTN
Tues., Feb. 6 Michigan State IOWA CITY 8 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2
Sat., Feb. 10 at Ohio State Columbus, Ohio 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. BTN
Wed., Feb. 14 at Michigan Ann Arbor, Mich. 5:30 p.m. BTN
Sat., Feb. 17 Indiana IOWA CITY 1 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2
Wed., Feb. 21 at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn. 8 p.m. BTN
Sun., Feb. 25 Northwestern IOWA CITY 6:30 p.m. BTN
