Hawkeye freshman says it's preparing him for college games.

The Iowa men's basketball team will play only four 8 p.m. home games this season and will have two Saturday day games in Big Ten Conference play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The complete schedule, including most tipoff times and television information was released Thursday.

Also Thursday, Iowa's neutral-site game vs. Colorado sold out in less than an hour. That game will be played at 8 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 3,200-seat Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

23 photos: Iowa men's basketball open practice
 Fullscreen

Iowa's Jordan Bohannon runs drills with teammates during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon runs drills with teammates during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Christian Williams runs drills with teammates
Buy Photo
Iowa's Christian Williams runs drills with teammates during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Connor McCaffery runs drills with teammates
Buy Photo
Iowa's Connor McCaffery runs drills with teammates during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl drives the hoop during practice
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl drives the hoop during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Maishe Dailey takes a shot during practice at
Buy Photo
Iowa's Maishe Dailey takes a shot during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Isaiah Moss takes a shot during practice at
Buy Photo
Iowa's Isaiah Moss takes a shot during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl takes a shot during practice at
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl takes a shot during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Luka Garza takes a shot during practice at Carver-Hawkeye
Buy Photo
Iowa's Luka Garza takes a shot during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa incoming freshman Jack Nunge runs drills with
Buy Photo
Iowa incoming freshman Jack Nunge runs drills with teammates during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa incoming freshman Luka Garza runs drills with
Buy Photo
Iowa incoming freshman Luka Garza runs drills with teammates during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin Ash warms up during practice at Carver-Hawkeye
Buy Photo
Iowa's Austin Ash warms up during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl, left, jokes with assistant coach
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl, left, jokes with assistant coach Sherman Dillard during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Brady Ellingson warms up during practice at
Buy Photo
Iowa's Brady Ellingson warms up during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa assistant coach Sherman Dillard works with players
Buy Photo
Iowa assistant coach Sherman Dillard works with players during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa commits Joe Wieskamp, left, and Patrick McCaffery
Buy Photo
Iowa commits Joe Wieskamp, left, and Patrick McCaffery sit in on a practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa assistant coach Sherman Dillard works with players
Buy Photo
Iowa assistant coach Sherman Dillard works with players during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa assistant coach Kirk Speraw works with incoming
Buy Photo
Iowa assistant coach Kirk Speraw works with incoming freshman Luka Garza during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery works with players during
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery works with players during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa incoming freshman Connor McCaffery takes the ball
Buy Photo
Iowa incoming freshman Connor McCaffery takes the ball down court during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa incoming freshman Connor McCaffery gathers with
Buy Photo
Iowa incoming freshman Connor McCaffery gathers with teammates during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook gathers with teammates during practice
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tyler Cook gathers with teammates during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery greets Joe Wieskamp
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery greets Joe Wieskamp and his son, Patrick (left), during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Riley Till guards Tyler Cook during practice
Buy Photo
Iowa's Riley Till guards Tyler Cook during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

    Iowa games will be televised on an ESPN platform eight times, BTN 14 times, FS1 twice, and streamed on BTN Plus or BTN2GO six times. Television information for the Cayman Islands Classic and Iowa's Nov. 28 games at Virginia Tech will be announced at a later date.

    Other highlights:

    • Iowa's opener, on Nov. 10 vs. Chicago State, will tipoff at 8 p.m.
    • The Dec. 7 showdown at Iowa State will begin at 7 p.m. and be televised on ESPN2.
    • Iowa's Big Four Classic game vs. Drake in Des Moines on Dec. 16 is slated for a 1 p.m. tipoff on BTN.
    • Iowa will play a pair of home Saturday day games during its Big Ten schedule: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 vs. Purdue and 1 p.m. Feb. 17 vs. Indiana.
    • Iowa concludes its regular season Feb. 25 with a 6:30 p.m. home game vs. Northwestern.

    The complete schedule

    Date  Opponent  Site  Time  TV/Stream

    Fri., Oct. 27  William Jewell College (Exh.)  IOWA CITY  7 p.m.  BTN Plus
    Thurs., Nov. 2  Belmont Abbey College (Exh.)  IOWA CITY  7 p.m.  BTN Plus
    Fri., Nov. 10  Chicago State  IOWA CITY  8 p.m.  BTN Plus
    Sun., Nov. 12  Alabama State  IOWA CITY 3 p.m.  BTN Plus
    Thurs., Nov. 16  Grambling State  IOWA CITY  7 p.m.  BTN Plus
    Mon., Nov. 20  vs. Louisiana  Cayman Islands  Noon  TBD
    Tues., Nov. 21  vs. Wyoming/South Dakota State  Cayman Islands  Noon or 2:30 p.m.  TBD
    Wed., Nov. 22  vs. TBD   Cayman Islands  TBD  TBD
    Tues., Nov. 28  at Virginia Tech  Blacksburg, Va.  TBD  TBD
    Sat., Dec. 2  Penn State  IOWA CITY  4 p.m.  BTN
    Mon., Dec. 4  at Indiana  Bloomington, Ind.  7 p.m.  BTN
    Thurs., Dec. 7  at Iowa State   Ames, Iowa  7 p.m.  ESPN2
    Sun., Dec. 10  Southern  IOWA CITY  4 p.m.  BTN
    Sat., Dec. 16  vs. Drake   Des Moines, Iowa  1 p.m.  BTN
    Tues., Dec. 19  Southern Utah  IOWA CITY  8 p.m.  BTN
    Fri., Dec. 22  vs. Colorado  Sioux Falls, S.D.  8 p.m.  BTN
    Fri., Dec. 29  Northern Illinois  IOWA CITY  7 p.m.  BTN Plus
    Tues., Jan. 2  Michigan  IOWA CITY  6 p.m.  ESPN or ESPN2
    Thurs., Jan. 4  Ohio State  IOWA CITY  6 p.m.  ESPNU
    Sun., Jan. 7  at Maryland  College Park, Md.  7 p.m.  FS1
    Thurs., Jan. 11  at Illinois  Champaign, Ill.  7 p.m.  FS1
    Wed., Jan. 17  at Rutgers  Piscataway, N.J.  6 p.m.  BTN
    Sat., Jan. 20  Purdue  IOWA CITY  11 a.m.  ESPN or ESPN2
    Tues., Jan. 23  Wisconsin  IOWA CITY  6 p.m.  ESPN or ESPN2
    Sat., Jan. 27  at Nebraska  Lincoln, Neb.  7 p.m.  BTN
    Tues., Jan. 30  Minnesota  IOWA CITY  8 p.m.  BTN
    Sat., Feb. 3  at Penn State  University Park, Pa.  5 p.m. or 7 p.m.  BTN
    Tues., Feb. 6  Michigan State  IOWA CITY  8 p.m.  ESPN or ESPN2
    Sat., Feb. 10  at Ohio State  Columbus, Ohio  5 p.m. or 7 p.m.  BTN
    Wed., Feb. 14  at Michigan  Ann Arbor, Mich.  5:30 p.m.  BTN
    Sat., Feb. 17  Indiana  IOWA CITY  1 p.m.  ESPN or ESPN2
    Wed., Feb. 21  at Minnesota  Minneapolis, Minn.  8 p.m.  BTN
    Sun., Feb. 25  Northwestern  IOWA CITY  6:30 p.m.  BTN

