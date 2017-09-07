Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Hawkeye freshman says it's preparing him for college games.

The Iowa men's basketball team will play only four 8 p.m. home games this season and will have two Saturday day games in Big Ten Conference play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The complete schedule, including most tipoff times and television information was released Thursday.

Also Thursday, Iowa's neutral-site game vs. Colorado sold out in less than an hour. That game will be played at 8 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 3,200-seat Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Iowa games will be televised on an ESPN platform eight times, BTN 14 times, FS1 twice, and streamed on BTN Plus or BTN2GO six times. Television information for the Cayman Islands Classic and Iowa's Nov. 28 games at Virginia Tech will be announced at a later date.

Other highlights:

Iowa's opener, on Nov. 10 vs. Chicago State, will tipoff at 8 p.m.

The Dec. 7 showdown at Iowa State will begin at 7 p.m. and be televised on ESPN2.

Iowa's Big Four Classic game vs. Drake in Des Moines on Dec. 16 is slated for a 1 p.m. tipoff on BTN.

Iowa will play a pair of home Saturday day games during its Big Ten schedule: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 vs. Purdue and 1 p.m. Feb. 17 vs. Indiana.

Iowa concludes its regular season Feb. 25 with a 6:30 p.m. home game vs. Northwestern.

The complete schedule

Date Opponent Site Time TV/Stream

Fri., Oct. 27 William Jewell College (Exh.) IOWA CITY 7 p.m. BTN Plus

Thurs., Nov. 2 Belmont Abbey College (Exh.) IOWA CITY 7 p.m. BTN Plus

Fri., Nov. 10 Chicago State IOWA CITY 8 p.m. BTN Plus

Sun., Nov. 12 Alabama State IOWA CITY 3 p.m. BTN Plus

Thurs., Nov. 16 Grambling State IOWA CITY 7 p.m. BTN Plus

Mon., Nov. 20 vs. Louisiana Cayman Islands Noon TBD

Tues., Nov. 21 vs. Wyoming/South Dakota State Cayman Islands Noon or 2:30 p.m. TBD

Wed., Nov. 22 vs. TBD Cayman Islands TBD TBD

Tues., Nov. 28 at Virginia Tech Blacksburg, Va. TBD TBD

Sat., Dec. 2 Penn State IOWA CITY 4 p.m. BTN

Mon., Dec. 4 at Indiana Bloomington, Ind. 7 p.m. BTN

Thurs., Dec. 7 at Iowa State Ames, Iowa 7 p.m. ESPN2

Sun., Dec. 10 Southern IOWA CITY 4 p.m. BTN

Sat., Dec. 16 vs. Drake Des Moines, Iowa 1 p.m. BTN

Tues., Dec. 19 Southern Utah IOWA CITY 8 p.m. BTN

Fri., Dec. 22 vs. Colorado Sioux Falls, S.D. 8 p.m. BTN

Fri., Dec. 29 Northern Illinois IOWA CITY 7 p.m. BTN Plus

Tues., Jan. 2 Michigan IOWA CITY 6 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2

Thurs., Jan. 4 Ohio State IOWA CITY 6 p.m. ESPNU

Sun., Jan. 7 at Maryland College Park, Md. 7 p.m. FS1

Thurs., Jan. 11 at Illinois Champaign, Ill. 7 p.m. FS1

Wed., Jan. 17 at Rutgers Piscataway, N.J. 6 p.m. BTN

Sat., Jan. 20 Purdue IOWA CITY 11 a.m. ESPN or ESPN2

Tues., Jan. 23 Wisconsin IOWA CITY 6 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2

Sat., Jan. 27 at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. 7 p.m. BTN

Tues., Jan. 30 Minnesota IOWA CITY 8 p.m. BTN

Sat., Feb. 3 at Penn State University Park, Pa. 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. BTN

Tues., Feb. 6 Michigan State IOWA CITY 8 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2

Sat., Feb. 10 at Ohio State Columbus, Ohio 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. BTN

Wed., Feb. 14 at Michigan Ann Arbor, Mich. 5:30 p.m. BTN

Sat., Feb. 17 Indiana IOWA CITY 1 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2

Wed., Feb. 21 at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn. 8 p.m. BTN

Sun., Feb. 25 Northwestern IOWA CITY 6:30 p.m. BTN