Iowa freshman Connor McCaffery is shown during media day on Oct. 16.

Fran McCaffery said Monday during an interview that there's a "good chance" his son Connor will play basketball for the Hawkeyes this season.

Fran McCaffery, Iowa's eighth-year basketball coach, told Jon Rothstein's "College Hoops Today" podcast that a final decision would be made Tuesday.

“I would say this: Probably leaning towards playing, from the standpoint that we need him," he said during the interview.

The university confirmed to the Register that Connor McCaffery would meet with baseball coach Rick Heller on Tuesday, after which point a final decision would be made.

The younger McCaffery had intended to redshirt in basketball while playing for Heller's baseball team this spring, but circumstances changed when Iowa backup point guard Christian Williams decided last week he would transfer and leave the team.

“Coach Heller knows we need him. I know we need him. He wants to play. He’s playing well," Fran McCaffery told Rothstein. "But the other thing is, it’s a big adjustment going from high school to college baseball as well — probably even bigger.”

On Friday, Connor McCaffery played 18 minutes as Iowa's backup point guard to sophomore Jordan Bohannon in an exhibition win against William Jewell College. He registered five points, three assists and no turnovers.

“Right now, I’d say there’s a good chance he’s going to redshirt in baseball and get his swing down," Fran McCaffery told Rothstein, "then play for us, and help us win.”