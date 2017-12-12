Joe Wieskamp says the pressure he’s dealt with in high school will prepare him for freshman year success. Matt Bain/Hawk Central
The Joe Wieskamp hype train really doesn't need any more fuel. But ... the future Hawkeye provided some more Friday night, anyway.
In Muscatine's 71-57 win over a very good Davenport North team, Wieskamp racked up 44 points and a career-high 25 rebounds. He got those 44 on 17-for-33 shooting (3-for-9 on 3-pointers) and added three assists, three steals and two blocks.
What's more: He piled up those numbers in front of a student section dressed like his future in-state rivals.
Wieskamp is now averaging 35.3 points per game, which is tops in the state. He's a consensus four-star recruit. Rivals ranks him the No. 40 recruit in the Class of 2018, which will make him Iowa's highest-rated freshman in program history. (Patrick McCaffery will take that honor in two years.)
