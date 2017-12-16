Hy-Vee Classic photos: Iowa 90, Drake 64
Iowa sophomore forward Tyler Cook dunks the ball against
Iowa sophomore forward Tyler Cook dunks the ball against Drake at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior Nicholas Baer passes the ball inside as
Iowa junior Nicholas Baer passes the ball inside as he is covered by Drake senior De'Antae McMurray at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Drake junior Kory Kuenstling blocks a shot by Iowa
Drake junior Kory Kuenstling blocks a shot by Iowa sophomore Isaiah Moss at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Drake junior Nick McGlynn dunks the ball against Iowa
Drake junior Nick McGlynn dunks the ball against Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior Nicholas Baer battles Drake senior Reed
Iowa junior Nicholas Baer battles Drake senior Reed Timmer, left, and Graham Woodward for a loose ball at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl moves the ball inside
Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl moves the ball inside against Drake at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore Maishe Dailey looks for an open teammate
Iowa sophomore Maishe Dailey looks for an open teammate as Drake senior guard De'Antae McMurray provides coverage at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Drake senior guard De'Antae McMurray drops a three-point
Drake senior guard De'Antae McMurray drops a three-point field goal over Iowa's Brady Ellingson at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Drake junior Nick McGlynn dunks the ball against Iowa
Drake junior Nick McGlynn dunks the ball against Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Drake junior Nick McGlynn dunks the ball in the second
Drake junior Nick McGlynn dunks the ball in the second half against Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl dunks the ball against
Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl dunks the ball against Drake at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore Ryan Kriener runs a shot up over the
Iowa sophomore Ryan Kriener runs a shot up over the defense of Drake junior Casey Schlatter at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore Tyler Cook dunks the ball against Drake
Iowa sophomore Tyler Cook dunks the ball against Drake at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Drake senior guard De'Antae McMurray saves the ball
Drake senior guard De'Antae McMurray saves the ball from soaring out of bounds against Iowa as Drake coach Niko Medved reacts at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.  Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    This time, it was Iowa forcing the turnovers, overwhelming Drake so severely that it went on a 13-0 run to take control of Saturday's game at Wells Fargo Arena.

    The Hawkeyes flustered the Bulldogs into 19 miscues en route to a dominating 90-64 win in the opener of the Hy-Vee Classic. It was the sixth consecutive Iowa win in this series, and among the easiest.

    That comfort came thanks to an aggressive trapping press that even Drake's four senior guards found troublesome.

    Iowa had suffered with 18 turnovers in each of three consecutive losses heading into last Sunday's win over Southern. Turning the tide on Drake enabled Iowa to turn in its best defensive showing of the season, with 12 steals.

    On offense, Iowa did the logical thing — forcing the ball inside, where mismatches were evident against the smaller Bulldogs.

    Forward Tyler Cook wasn’t particularly sharp — he had four turnovers in the first half alone — but he was difficult to stop with 23 points.

    Iowa owned a 52-26 edge in points in the paint, including a 13-point performance from reserve center Luka Garza..

    A 13-0 run midway through the half gave the Hawkeyes some separation.

    But Iowa still struggled to identify and close out on Drake’s 3-point shooters. The Bulldogs made 6-of-12 in the first half to stay in the game despite constantly missing layups.

    It was the only significant statistical advantage Drake had, but it’s a troubling trend for the Hawkeyes as Big Ten Conference play resumes in three weeks.

    Iowa next hosts Southern Utah at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

