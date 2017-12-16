CLOSE The Voice of the Hawkeyes has been in that role for more than two decades.

Buy Photo Iowa sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin (right) is on the mend after a fall on "black ice" earlier this week necessitated surgery. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

Iowa radio announcer Gary Dolphin isn’t sure if he’ll head to New York City for the Hawkeye football team's Pinstripe Bowl, but that was the least of his worries this past Wednesday after a nasty fall sent him to the hospital.

The voice of the Hawkeyes for more than two decades told the Register he had just gotten home from work and went to retrieve his bag from the passenger side of his car when he slipped on “black ice” and crashed to the concrete, severely injuring his right knee.

He had surgery Friday to repair a torn quadriceps and other knee ligaments. He checked out of the hospital around tip-off of Saturday’s Iowa-Drake basketball game at Wells Fargo Arena. Obviously, he wasn’t here on hand to call the game, with baseball broadcaster Zach Mackey taking his place alongside Bobby Hansen.

Dolphin said he would be sidelined for six to eight weeks and won’t be able to drive a car, given that the injury was to his right leg.

“Never had to deal with anything this debilitating,” Dolphin said via text message.

He will be re-evaluated this Wednesday, at which time it’ll be determined whether he can make the trip to Yankee Stadium — home of his beloved New York Yankees — to call the Hawkeyes’ Dec. 27 bowl matchup against Boston College.