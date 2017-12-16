Buy Photo Cordell Pemsl — who suffered a laceration of his right shin after crashing into the Iowa State student section in the Hawkeyes’ Dec. 7 loss to Iowa State — returned to action in Saturday’s Hy-Vee Classic showdown against Drake (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

DES MOINES, Ia. — Cordell Pemsl is back.

The Iowa sophomore — who suffered a laceration of his right shin after crashing into the Iowa State student section in the Hawkeyes’ Dec. 7 loss to Iowa State — returned to action in Saturday’s Hy-Vee Classic showdown against Drake. He checked in at the 13:23 mark of the first half.

After missing Sunday’s win over Southern, Pemsl was classified as a game-time decision ahead of Saturday’s matchup. But the 6-foot-8 forward was a full participant in pregame warmups, although he was wearing a full-leg sleeve with extra padding on his right leg.

Pemsl entered Saturday averaging 5.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Dargan Southard covers preps, recruiting, Iowa and UNI athletics for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.