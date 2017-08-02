Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The Iowa City area has already produced two Class of 2018 gems in Iowa State commit Ashley Joens and Creighton commit Rachael Saunders. But college prospects are dotted throughout the area in the Classes of 2018, 2019 and 2020. Matthew Bain / The Iowa City Press-Citizen

Buy Photo Iowa City West junior Logan Cook puts up a shot against Waukee during the Iowa high school girls state basketball tournament on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. (Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa's athletics department has landed another member of the Cook family. Logan Cook, a rising senior power forward at Iowa City West, committed to the Hawkeyes on Wednesday afternoon, West head coach B.J. Mayer announced via email.

"This is a dream come true," Cook said in the email. "I have grown up in Iowa City and attended Hawkeye games and camps at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since I was little. I've always looked up to the Iowa coaching staff and the players that attended the program. They have been role models for me and I dreamed that one day I would be a part of it."

Mayer told HawkCentral Iowa offered Cook "a week or two ago." She also had offers from Creighton, Drake, Bradley, North Dakota and Miami of Ohio.

Cook averaged 15 points on 48 percent shooting and 6.2 rebounds to help lead West to the Class 5A state semifinals last year. She's a 6-foot-1 post with sound footwork under the basket and a jump shot that has the makings to fall consistently from 3-point range.

"The one thing you can’t teach is effort, and she’ll always give you good effort," Cook's dad, former Hawkeye tight end Marv Cook, told the Press-Citizen in February. "Right now she’s spending more time in the weight room, really trying to get stronger. That’s a part she knows she needs to get better at, but she’s willing to do all those things."

Iowa now has three recruits for its Class of 2018: Cook, Edwardsville guard Kate Martin and Monika Czinano, a 6-foot-3 post from Watertown, Minn.

The Hawkeyes will probably still fill at least one more 2018-19 scholarship. They have three open slots for 2017-18. Add those to Chase Coley's scholarship slot when she graduates this spring, and that's four openings for 2018-19.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.