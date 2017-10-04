Buy Photo Iowa's Kathleen Doyle sets up a play during the Hawkeyes' game against Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Because of damage sustained during Hurricane Maria, Iowa will no longer travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the 2017 Women's Basketball Puerto Rico Classic. Instead, the event has been moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The tournament will run Nov. 22-25 at Dillard High School. The Hawkeyes play Morgan State at 12:30 p.m. Central on Nov. 22; UNC Charlotte at 11 a.m. Nov. 23; and Elon at 4 p.m. Nov. 25. Those are slight changes from the original schedule, which had Iowa play Elon on Nov. 23 and Charlotte on Nov. 24.

Iowa began official practice on Monday. Head coach Lisa Bluder enters 2017 without quite a few faces from last year — and one face they were expecting to feature prominently.

Gone to graduation are Ally Disterhoft, Alexa Kastanek and Hailey Schneden. Bre Cera transferred to Milwaukee. Christina Buttenham will no longer suit up after concussions ended her career a year early. And in September, incoming freshman Jinaya Houston announced she was leaving the program because she lost her passion for basketball.

Iowa hosts an exhibition Nov. 5 against Minnesota Sate before tipping its regular season Nov. 10 at home against Quinnipiac.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.