Lisa Bluder wants Megan Gustafson to be the "best post in the Big Ten."

Buy Photo Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights through Washington State defenders during their WNIT Elite Eight game at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena on Sunday, March 26, 2017. (Photo: David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Head coach Lisa Bluder expects a lot from Megan Gustafson this year. So do the Big Ten Conference's coaches and media members.

Both groups named Gustafson to their preseason All-Big Ten teams, which were released Monday morning.

The junior from Port Wing, Wisc., is coming off a first-team all-conference season in which she averaged 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. She shot 64.7 percent, which was third-best in the country.

Conference coaches and media members also voted for a preseason top three. Both groups selected Ohio State to finish first, Maryland to finish second and Michigan to finish third. Iowa plays all three just once: Ohio State Jan. 25 at home, Maryland Jan. 4 in College Park and Michigan Dec. 31 at home.

Both groups also voted Buckeye point guard Kelsey Mitchell the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.

Coaches All-Big Ten team

(unanimous selections in bold)

Tyra Buss, Indiana

Amanda Cahill, Indiana

Megan Gustafson, Iowa

Kaila Charles, Maryland

Katelynn Flaherty, Michigan

Hallie Thome, Michigan

Branndais Agee, Michigan State

Carlie Wagner, Minnesota

Stephanie Mavunga, Ohio State

Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State

Teniya Page, Penn State

Media All-Big Ten team

(unanimous selections in bold)

Tyra Buss, Indiana

Amanda Cahill, Indiana

Megan Gustafson, Iowa

Kaila Charles, Maryland

Katelynn Flaherty, Michigan

Hallie Thome, Michigan

Carlie Wagner, Minnesota

Stephanie Mavunga, Ohio State

Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State

Teniya Page, Penn State

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.