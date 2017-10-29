Gabbie Marshall of Mount Notre Dame drives the lane. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame takes on Toledo Notre Dame Academy in the Division I State Championship Saturday Night, March 18, 2017 in Columbus. (Photo: Brandon Severn for the Enquirer)

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The Hawkeyes women's basketball team have added a Class of 2019 commit from Ohio.

Gabbie Marshall, a point guard from Mount Notre Dame in Cincinnati, announced her commitment to Iowa via Twitter Sunday evening. She picked the Hawkeyes over offers from Marquette and Xavier, among others.

I am exicited to announce that I will be continuing my basketball and academic career at the University of Iowa 🖤💛 #FightForIowapic.twitter.com/QXRENKh8v4 — Gabbie Marshall (@GabbieMarshall) October 29, 2017

The shifty, 5-foot-9 guard helped lead Mount Notre Dame to a state title as a sophomore last season. She averaged 13.8 points, 3.0 steals, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. As a freshman on varsity, she averaged 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.2 assist per game.

Marshall is Iowa's second 2019 commit, joining Mason City guard Megan Meyer (Makenzie Meyer's little sister).

