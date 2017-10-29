IOWA CITY, Ia. — The Hawkeyes women's basketball team have added a Class of 2019 commit from Ohio.
Gabbie Marshall, a point guard from Mount Notre Dame in Cincinnati, announced her commitment to Iowa via Twitter Sunday evening. She picked the Hawkeyes over offers from Marquette and Xavier, among others.
The shifty, 5-foot-9 guard helped lead Mount Notre Dame to a state title as a sophomore last season. She averaged 13.8 points, 3.0 steals, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. As a freshman on varsity, she averaged 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.2 assist per game.
Marshall is Iowa's second 2019 commit, joining Mason City guard Megan Meyer (Makenzie Meyer's little sister).
Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.
