IOWA CITY, Ia. — Lisa Bluder and company have had a good couple days on the recruiting front.

On Sunday, Iowa received a commitment from 2019 point guard Gabbie Marshall, a shifty steals machine from Mount Notre Dame in Cincinnati.

And on Monday, 2018 combo guard Tomi Taiwo of Carmel High in Carmel, Indiana, announced she was committing to the Hawkeyes via Twitter. She picked Iowa over Bradley, Ball State, Miami of Ohio, Pennsylvania and Brown.

"(The Hawkeyes) have a great balance of both academics and basketball, and I take both very seriously," Taiwo told HawkCentral Monday. "Also, they have a great pre-med program and it's not too far from home."

Prospects Nation gave Taiwo, 5-foot-10, four stars and assigned her to the website's prospects "watch list" for the Class of 2018.

Taiwo scored 14 points per game last season and set a Carmel High record with 65 made 3-pointers. She helped lead Carmel to the Indiana's regional finals. Entering her senior year, she was named an honorable mention for American Family Insurance ALL-USA Central Indiana girls basketball preseason Super Team. She also led the EYBL this past offseason with a 92 percent free throw clip.

With Taiwo's commitment, Iowa's 2018 class is now complete. Taiwo will join Iowa City West's Logan Cook (6-foot-1 post), Evansville's Kate Martin (6-0 guard) and Watertown's Monika Czinano (6-3 post) in Iowa City next year.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @MatthewBain_.